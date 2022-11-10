 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Centex schools well-represented in Trib fan vote

Wortham (copy)

Wortham’s Tanner Bean

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Players from four different schools received fan vote honors in the last two weeks of regular season football.

In Week 10 (Oct. 29-Nov. 2) Teague running back Shamar Davis picked Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville defensive lineman Lucas Garcia took Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted Six Man Player of the Week.

In Week 11 (Nov. 5-9) Wortham running back Tanner Bean earned Offensive Player of the Week and McGregor linebacker JW Arnold received Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Karsyn Johnson joined his teammate as Six Man Player of the Week.

Davis posted 14 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ shutout of Kemp in Week 10, earning 52 percent of votes. Garcia helped the Hornets wrap up district play with a win over Robinson in Week 10, tallying 12 tackles (8 solo) and four TFL and earning 51 percent of fan votes. In a shutout of Penelope, Sustala had eight carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns as well as 7.5 tackles and one TFL. He was given 95 percent of fan votes.

In battle against Dawson to close out district play, Bean was responsible for 25 carries, 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns, taking 79 percent of the vote. In the final game of the season for McGregor, Arnold totaled 12 tackles and one TFL while defending on a pass, earning 29 percent of votes. Acing another shutout to close out the regular season, Johnson aided Abbott with a singular TD pass for 11 yards and running three carries for 62 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving 57 percent of votes.

There will be one final Centex Honor Roll poll following the first round of playoffs.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Which first-round matchup is the most enticing? What No. 3 seed from a Centex district will make the deepest run? It's a playoff edition of the podcast, available at WacoTrib.com or wherever you download your podcasts.

CENTRAL TEXAS SIGNINGS

Baseball

John Youens, Bosqueville, Baylor

Jeremiah Arnett, Midway, Wichita State

Cole Patrick, Midway, Bossier Parrish

Basketball

Isaac Holmes, Midway, Nebraska Wesleyan

Volleyball

Leigh Jespersen, Lorena, Dallas Baptist

Softball

Kenzie Jones, Crawford, New Mexico

Tristian Thompson, Midway, Indiana

Toni Mischnick, Midway, Sul Ross State

Rori Degeer, Midway, Montana State-Billings

Acrobatics & Tumbling

Hadley Loomis, Lorena, Augustana

Girls Soccer

Hadley Carpenter, Midway, Incarnate Word

