Centex Signing Day: High school standouts enjoy their just rewards

The China Spring trio of Major Bowden, Brayden Faulkner and Dawson Exline all inked with the same university during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremony at the school’s gym.
But they didn’t let the fact that they were going to the same place take away from their own individual vibe.
Bowden donned a white Lamar Cardinals hoodie sweatshirt with red gym shorts. Exline tucked in his black Lamar T-shirt, accentuating his belt buckle, while Faulkner left his red Lamar T-shirt untucked and chilled out.
“It actually wasn’t planned, so surprisingly us three did something good by wearing different colors,” Exline said. “When we got the word that we were all going to the same place, it was really cool to know that we’re carrying this legacy on to another school.”
The Lamar contingent was just part of China Spring’s Signing Day. Their teammate, offensive lineman Kris Lyon, signed with Lamar’s conference rival Stephen F. Austin. Another teammate, slot receiver Isaiah Williams, inked with MidAmerica Nazarene University.
The Cougars’ ceremony wasn’t limited to football. Rue Sheehan signed a softball letter with Mary Hardin-Baylor, William Bradshaw signed to play soccer at East Texas Baptist and baseball standout Bryce Tabor signed with Hill College.
Around Central Texas, Wednesday’s signings had a heavy football flavor and that was certainly present at China Spring. New Cougars head football coach Tyler Beatty, who was the state championship team’s linebackers coach last fall, mingled and made the rounds as friends and families crowded around the signees.
Beatty was named China Spring’s new coach last week. He follows Brian Bell, who led the Cougars to a 16-0 season and the Class 4A Division II state title then took a job in mid-December as an offensive analyst for Baylor.
Beatty was able to see the recruiting process through for the outgoing seniors.
“Brian and them worked really, really hard,” Beatty said. “Obviously, this is the end result. We were very fortunate they were on our team to help us win a state championship.”
Waco High lauds multi-sport class
Waco High celebrated five signees in three different sports. Amerie Thomas signed with Ouachita Baptist women’s soccer, Jeremiah Loredo signed with Arlington Baptist University baseball and a trio of football players inked their letters.
Defensive lineman Jamarcus Carprew signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor, LaMarcus McDonald signed with Navarro College and Vashawn Hall signed with McPherson College.
Carprew has been a standout on the Waco High team for several seasons and served as a bright spot in some tough campaigns. Now he has a chance to see the other side of things, going to the defending NCAA Division III national champion Crusaders.
“It’s something new,” Carprew said. “At Waco High, we didn’t win as many games. At UMHB, hopefully, I’ll get a chance to experience some wins, actually make it to the playoffs and get to experience how that feels.”
Thomas will be making the six-hour trip to Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark., but she said she feels like her soccer experience has prepared her for that. She has been playing club soccer year-round with a Dallas area team, going to twice-weekly practices and still playing school soccer for the Lions.
“I feel like I knew this was going to happen since I put in so much work every day,” Thomas said. “It’s great seeing this and all my family and friends coming out, that’s amazing to see, finally.”
Robinson duo finalizes college plans
Robinson has a rich history in girls athletics, and it added another chapter on Wednesday, as a pair of senior standouts signed to further their sports careers.
Three-time cross country state qualifier Rachael Hartley signed with UT-Arlington to compete in cross country and track, while Rockets softball slugger Lilly Hernandez signed with Grambling State in Louisiana.
Hartley is a straight-A student, and the educational offerings that UTA provided is what first attracted her to the school.
“It was actually the nursing program that caught my attention,” Hartley said. “Then as I kept digging and looking at the school, I found that they were D-1 and that I could serve the team there. I thought, this is the best pick for me.”
With her signing now in the rear-view mirror, Hartley can turn her attention to track season. She captured district titles last year in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, and has a goal of dropping her school-record 3,200 time by a full minute, to hopefully 10:42.
Meanwhile, Robinson softball coach Jimmy Eby held up Hernandez as a picture of perseverance. The shortstop wrecked her knee as a sophomore in 2020 and underwent surgery, but didn’t let that obstacle prevent her from landing a Division I scholarship.
“Very exciting, because I never saw myself as a Division I athlete,” Hernandez said. “Getting to this point, and having knee surgery, makes me feel really good.”
Hernandez said that Grambling feels like an ideal fit for her college softball destination.
“They represent a lot of good things. It’s an HBCU, historically black, and I stand for a lot of the same stuff that they stand for,” she said. “It represents me as a person.”
Six La Vega football players college-bound
In recent years, Signing Day has proven an especially busy day for the La Vega football program. The Pirates kept that trend going on Wednesday, as six more players fulfilled their aspirations of landing a college football opportunity.
“Anytime a kid has a chance to further his education and play in college, it’s an outstanding achievement,” said La Vega head coach Don Hyde. “We don’t have as many kids signing this year as some years, but we still have some kids weighing their options.”
Linebacker/tight end Darion White signed with Division I Lamar in Beaumont, while linebacker Dontroy Sterling is headed to reigning Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. A pair of Pirates signed with strong junior college programs, as defensive back Daylon Proctor is bound for Trinity Valley and receiver/defensive back Mekhi Rice will play at Tyler. Defensive back Marcus Cobb and receiver Jamarryan Joiner will remain teammates on the college level, as both signed with the NAIA’s MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.
Midway enjoys another massive signing party
Midway celebrated Signing Day in style, as it honored 21 signees across 10 sports. Some of the group finalized their scholarship offers earlier in the school year, but nevertheless participated in Wednesday’s massive ceremony, which kind of resembled a job fair, with each athlete’s elaborately decorated table lining the edge of the gym.
A quintet of Panther football players made it official on Wednesday, including a pair who will remain teammates, as defensive back Angelo Benson and nose guard Nick Taylor-Harris are headed to McPherson College, an NAIA school in McPherson, Kansas. Additionally, linebacker Rashad Satchell signed with Austin College, receiver J.J. White inked with Elmhurst University, and defensive lineman Erik Estrada cashed in his chips for East Texas Baptist.
Estrada said that for him, the recruiting process was simple — who was going to embrace him and welcome him as part of their football family.
“I went on a visit (to ETBU) and I just felt mad love,” he said. “I felt like they really wanted me there, and that was the main thing for me going into the recruiting process, knowing that I wanted to be wanted.”
Midway’s twin towers in the post for the boys’ basketball team celebrated their signings in grand fashion. Wyoming-bound big man Caden Powell enjoyed a balloon sculpture next to his table that stood even taller than his 6-foot-10 frame, while his 6-8 frontcourt mate Cole Reid could munch on a variety of basketball-shaped cookies at his signing post. Reid will play at Wheaton College, a Division III program in Illinois.
Reid, who started out his high school career at Crawford before transferring to Midway before his junior year, expressed a sense of relief to get the recruiting focus behind him and just concentrate on playing basketball. It’s been a big week in that regard, as Reid came through with a clutch blocked shot late in Midway’s 34-32 slugfest win over Mansfield Tuesday night.
“It was great, definitely a good moment. Definitely one for the books,” Reid said.
Powell is likely to stand out on the open plains of Wyoming. But he said that throughout the recruiting process, Laramie felt comfortable.
“It felt pretty easy. From the start, they were my front-runner,” Powell said. “I really liked the atmosphere, really liked everything. When I got to take my visit, I just knew from then, as soon as I got on campus and got to talk to all the coaches and the players, that was where I wanted to be.”
Midway star senior golfer Brayden Bare is taking his talents to UT-San Antonio. Bare won three tournament titles last year as a junior, including the District 11-6A crown, and already has a 2022 title to his credit. While he’s excited to join a Top-30 Roadrunner program next year, Bare said he’s probably most happy about having his college decision locked up, so he can just focus on swinging his sticks.
“It’s been more about business trying to get to where I want to go and what college I want to go to, so now I’m just trying to enjoy every tournament I play,” Bare said.
Eddie Cornblum’s Midway baseball team will be taking its cuts on its new turf field soon enough, as the UIL season starts Feb. 21. But on this day they took care of some signing business, as four players will move on to the next level: Tate House (Wayland Baptist), Patrick Kilgore (Mary Hardin-Baylor), Gabe Watson (Amarillo College) and Jake Weaver (Temple College).
Midway’s strong girls athletic programs produced nine signees. Regional-bound swimmers Genevieve Biberdorf and Juliana Wiehrdt signed with Eastern Illinois and Trinity, respectively. Meggie Morris will continue her track and field career at Dallas Baptist, and soccer’s Abbey King finalized her plans to play at Southern Nazarene.
Midway’s softball program produced a pair of signees in Charlee Yourman, headed to Charleston Southern, and Shelby Smith, who will play for Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas. And one of the more interesting college-bound athletes for Midway is Christeen Iwuala, who will play basketball for UCLA.
Iwuala, a 6-3 post ranked 49th nationally by ESPN.com, transferred to Midway before the school year from San Antonio Reagan. However, she was ruled ineligible for varsity competition by the District 11-6A Executive Committee, which said she transferred for athletic purposes. Midway appealed to the UIL State Committee, but to no avail.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton labeled Iwaula “the best JV player in the state” as well as “just a great person.” He said that she could have transferred to a prep school and played immediately, but chose to stay at Midway, where she’s often seen handing out water during games to the Pantherette varsity players.