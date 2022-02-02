Centex Signing Day: High school standouts enjoy their just rewards

“It was great, definitely a good moment. Definitely one for the books,” Reid said.

Powell is likely to stand out on the open plains of Wyoming. But he said that throughout the recruiting process, Laramie felt comfortable.

“It felt pretty easy. From the start, they were my front-runner,” Powell said. “I really liked the atmosphere, really liked everything. When I got to take my visit, I just knew from then, as soon as I got on campus and got to talk to all the coaches and the players, that was where I wanted to be.”

Midway star senior golfer Brayden Bare is taking his talents to UT-San Antonio. Bare won three tournament titles last year as a junior, including the District 11-6A crown, and already has a 2022 title to his credit. While he’s excited to join a Top-30 Roadrunner program next year, Bare said he’s probably most happy about having his college decision locked up, so he can just focus on swinging his sticks.

“It’s been more about business trying to get to where I want to go and what college I want to go to, so now I’m just trying to enjoy every tournament I play,” Bare said.