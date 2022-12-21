Centex signing day roundup: Sam Houston State successfully mines area talent

Sam Houston State has built a pipeline to Central Texas football talent in recent years and the Bearkats added four more area players on Wednesday in Riesel’s Kolt Dieterich, Rosebud-Lott’s Easton Fulton, Belton's Zach Erickson and Connally’s Jamarie Wiggins.

Erickson, Dieterich and Fulton signed as offensive linemen while Wiggins was tagged as a defensive back.

“It was a big moment,” Dieterich said following his signing ceremony at the Riesel High School gym. “I’ve worked hard for it and Coach (Tyler) Crow has done a lot for me. My family’s done a lot. I can’t thank God enough and all my teammates. … I’m looking forward to just getting up there and having a bond with the guys and getting to play for Coach (Cooper) Bassett. It’s going to be a blast.”

Dieterich was an 8-2A first-team all-district lineman for Riesel, following a 7-6 season. The senior mentioned that according to Bassett, the Bearkats’ offensive line coach, his ability to play “gritty” on both sides of the ball was what alerted him to Sam Houston's radar. He had 118 pancake blocks as a senior and graded out at 96 percent.

Riesel head coach Tyler Crow added that Dieterich’s versatility was only part of what made him stand out to Sam Houston.

“Obviously his size (played a role), he’s a big kid,” Crow said. “He’s also got a lot of skills. He can throw and catch and snap and do some things like that. He plays multiple sports, so I think that definitely plays a role in his flexibility at the next level. And obviously there’s the other things that go with it as far as being a good teammate. He was voted team captain. Those things are obviously important as you move on to the next level.”

In the past 18 months, seven student-athletes, from Riesel, including Dieterich, have signed on to play sports at the collegiate level, according to Crow.

Fulton (6-3, 318) and Erickson (6-3, 305) should join Dieterich in strengthening the Bearkats' line. Fulton was a two-way force in the trenches for the Cougars, while Erickson graded 92% on the year as a blocker and was perfect on all his snaps. Erickson also won the District 11-5A Div. II Deep Snapper of the Year honor. Erickson will join the Bearkats as a preferred walk-on.

Wiggins, meanwhile, will look to follow the path blazed by another Connally product, Kavian Gaither, the reigning WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Wiggins is a multi-sport athlete who excelled as a field-covering missile in Connally's secondary in 2022. He made 45 tackles, five interceptions and six pass break-ups on his way to winning District 11-4A Div. II Co-Defensive MVP recognition.

Another Connally senior, defensive tackle Kaiden Turner, signed with Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday. Turner tallied 55 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hurries in the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Connally's highly coveted senior Jelani McDonald plans to announce his college choice at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which he'll play in on Jan. 7 in San Antonio. McDonald, a four-star defensive back prospect by 247Sports, originally committed to Oklahoma State before re-opening his recruitment. He has offers from TCU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas, among others, and some recent projections expect McDonald to land with the Longhorns.

McDonald made 25 tackles, four sacks and an interceptions defensively in 2022, and added 13 touchdown passes and nine TD runs as the Cadets' quarterback. He is also the reigning Super Centex Boys' Basketball Player of the Year from last season.

Connally plans to honor all its football signees at a ceremony in February.

Gullette finalizes plans, joins Longhorns

Back in his old stomping grounds of Marlin, the Trib’s top-ranked recruit Derion Gullette made it official by signing with the University of Texas.

Gullette, a 6-2, 225-pound linebacker, was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and by Rivals, and had offers from an array of top programs, including Baylor, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

He sat out his senior season while rehabilitating a knee injury suffered last summer playing basketball. But he showed the full range of his sky-high potential for Marlin in 2021, making 116 tackles while also scoring 14 touchdowns on offense.

Gullette transferred to Teague prior to this school year when his father Lawrence accepted a coaching position at Teague. Gullette is graduating a semester early and plans to enroll at Texas in January in order to go through spring drills.

“Freshman year, I just want to learn as much as I can and develop as much as I can,” Gullette told the Tribune-Herald. “I believe if I can get some playing time, I just want to have an impact on the game, honestly.”

Temple's York overjoyed to join Aggies

A late pivot sent Temple’s standout linebacker Taurean York to Texas A&M.

York originally pledged to Baylor before changing his mind this week and switching to A&M. He made it official on Wednesday, signing with the Aggies.

York grew emotional when recounting his recruiting journey.

“It was the hardest four years of my life,” he said, holding back tears. “I remember a lot of days in my journey here, where I felt like it wasn’t going to come. Everybody was telling me, ‘Be patient, be patient,’ but you can’t be patient with that. I felt like I had a great three years and it wasn’t coming. … But in the back of my head, I always knew I was going to make it happen.”

York (6-0, 217) made 120 tackles in 2022 as a senior, including 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and three defensive touchdowns. He won the District 12-6A Defensive MVP honor for the third straight year.

Another top Temple recruit, athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, plans to announce his college plans at the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio on Jan. 7. A third Temple senior, defensive back Naeten Mitchell, signed with New Mexico State Wednesday.

Midway's Morphis accepts PWO offer from Tech

Everyone’s recruiting journey is a little different, but Midway offensive lineman Garrett Morphis is excited about his chance to play football in the Big 12 for Texas Tech.

Morphis will join Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on. PWO offers generally reserve a spot for a recruit on the team, but they don’t receive any scholarship money for at least the first year.

Nevertheless, a dream is a dream.

“Signed on travel day! It’s official! WRECK ‘EM,” Morphis tweeted on Wednesday.

Morphis (6-6, 290) came into his own as a senior, helping pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher Dom Hill.