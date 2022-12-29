Centex six-man players make all-star teams

Eight area football players have been selected to play in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association All-Star games.
In the Division I game, Blum’s Armando De Hoyos, Abbott’s Karsyn Johnson and Will Kazda, and Jonesboro’s Caleb Christel will all play for the East all-star squad. The Division II East roster includes four Centex players in Morgan’s Adrian Vera-Rico, Oglesby’s Brodie Fisher, Iredell’s Preston Robinson and Bynum’s Skyler Brisco.
The games will be played next summer on June 30 (Div. I) and July 1 (Div. II) at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.