 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Centex six-man players make all-star teams

  • 0

Eight area football players have been selected to play in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association All-Star games.

In the Division I game, Blum’s Armando De Hoyos, Abbott’s Karsyn Johnson and Will Kazda, and Jonesboro’s Caleb Christel will all play for the East all-star squad. The Division II East roster includes four Centex players in Morgan’s Adrian Vera-Rico, Oglesby’s Brodie Fisher, Iredell’s Preston Robinson and Bynum’s Skyler Brisco.

The games will be played next summer on June 30 (Div. I) and July 1 (Div. II) at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert