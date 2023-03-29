Following his team’s double-overtime win over Georgetown on Monday night, Waco High boys soccer coach Juan Lopez raced over to the home stands and jumped up to greet the student section in a faux “Lambeau Leap.”

Lopez had reason to be excited.

His team had just finished off a victory the coach himself dubbed “amazing,” to advance to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs. Given the euphoria of the moment, nobody could blame Lopez for cutting loose.

For the five Central Texas soccer teams still kicking in the playoffs, it has indeed been an amazing ride. But they’re not ready for it to be over, either. Let’s take a closer look at their road to this point and what still lies ahead.

BOYS

Waco High Lions

The Lions (19-3-3) have beaten Montgomery Lake Creek, 4-2, and Georgetown, 2-1, to reach the 5A regional round. Next up they’ll draw a tough College Station (17-4-3) team that scored 10 goals in its first two playoff victories.

At least Waco High will have the benefit of a second straight home match. The Lions won a coin flip and will host the Cougars at Paul Tyson Field at 7 p.m. Friday, and should benefit from a rowdy home turf advantage.

“Tails never fails,” Lopez said, laughing.

The coach actually awarded an assist to the Waco High fans following the double-overtime triumph over Georgetown.

“We couldn’t have done this without this amazing crowd we had here,” Lopez said.

Should Waco High get past College Station, it will advance to the Region III-5A semifinals April 7 at Turner Stadium in Humble against the winner of Lamar Fulshear and Baytown Goose Creek. The regional final match would be April 8.

Mexia Blackcats

The Blackcats are just one win away from a second straight regional tournament appearance. To get there, Mexia (19-6-1) will have to first get by the Ricebirds of El Campo (17-8-1), who they’ll face in the Region III-4A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Friday in Brenham.

TJ Sadler’s Mexia team challenged itself in the nondistrict portion of the season, opening the year with losses in five of its first six matches against higher-classification foes. But the Blackcats have lost only once since Jan. 13, going 18-1-1 in that span.

Senior forward Hector Sanchez (31 goals, 11 assists) and senior midfielder Edgar Olvera (25 goals, 12 assists) have been on fire this season in leading the Mexia attack. Sanchez is actually the program's all-time leading goal scorer. Meanwhile, senior Ivan Marquez has defused many an opposing run in goal, totaling 94 saves on the season.

A Mexia win over El Campo would send the Blackcats to the regional tourney at Legacy Stadium in Katy, to face the winner of Livingston and East Chambers on April 7.

GIRLS

Midway Pantherettes

Midway isn’t just a different team from last year. It’s a different team today than it was even earlier in the season.

Case in point: The Pantherettes pocketed a 2-1 win over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday night in the Class 6A area playoffs, quite a turnaround from the scrimmage it played against Legacy back in December, which resulted in a 4-0 loss.

“From the beginning of the season until right now, they’ve really embraced the challenge of stepping up and playing a high-intense, physical game,” said first-year Midway coach Rodrigo Barrientos, who came over from China Spring. “They’re learning that’s the expectation — that you’ve got to be physical all the time. They’re stepping up and doing that.”

Junior midfielder Kendi Filos has led the charge this season offensively for Midway, but the Pantherettes are getting contributions from all over the field. Against Legacy, Wendy Davenport and Alexis Alvarado both scored goals to help fuel the Midway win.

“One of our game mottos is to find different ways to create attacks,” Barrientos said. “Alexis is an outside back, one of our defenders, so that’s a great example of our players being aggressive and looking for an opportunity to score.”

Midway (18-3-2) will face a steep (if familiar) challenge in the third round against Mansfield (19-1-1), a former district opponent who rolled past the Pantherettes in a couple of meetings in the 2022 season. Again, though, that was a different time.

“I’m hoping Mansfield will take us for granted and hopefully won’t know what him them,” Barrientos said.

Friday’s match against Mansfield is slated for 7 p.m. in Corsicana. A Pantherette win would clinch a trip to the Region II-6A tournament April 7-8 at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin, against either Bridgeland or Tomball.

Belton Lady Tigers

Amid all the success that the upstart Lake Belton soccer program has achieved over the past few years, it’s important to remember that Belton ISD's original high school remains one of the elite programs in Central Texas on an annual basis.

Belton (19-4-1) was already strong on the Class 6A level before, a move to 5A in the most recent realignment only added to the Lady Tigers’ tenacity. They’ve really been mowing through opponents. Belton outscored its first two playoff opponents College Station and Austin McCallum by a combined score of 8-0. On the season, it has put up 133 goals to only 10 for the opposition, and it hasn’t even allowed a goal since a 3-1 district win over Lake Belton back on Feb. 3.

Of course it helps when you have a player like Makenna Morrow on your side. The senior forward has scored 53 goals on the season (three in the playoffs) and 140 for her career. She became Belton’s all-time leading scorer with a five-goal effort against University on Feb. 21.

Next up for Belton is a date with A&M Consolidated (17-4-3) in the regional quarterfinals at 6;30 p.m. Friday at Midway. If Oscar Bersoza’s team can win that one, it’ll advance to the regional tournament in Humble against either Friendswood or Port Neches-Groves.

Lorena Lady Leopards

Lorena has surfed the net like Google this season. The Lady Leopards (23-3-3) have put 150 balls in the net on the year, averaging 5.8 goals per match. They haven’t slowed down in the playoffs either, with an 11-0 win over Smithville in bi-district followed by a 9-0 blanking of Brazosport in the area round.

Those wins pushed Lorena to a third-round clash with Giddings (17-3-2), a match set for 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor. The Lady Buffaloes won’t be a pushover, as they’ve outscored their opponents, 127-16, on the season.

Junior midfielder Gretchen Marek has a serious nose for the goal for the Lady Leopards, but they’re plenty dynamic defensively too, anchored on the back end by senior defender Catalina Turner.

Should Lorena gore Giddings, it will head to the Region III-4A tournament at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium on April 7-8. The Lady Leopards would face the winner of Sealy and Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the regional semis.