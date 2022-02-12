Centex softball preview: Motivation not hard to find for some area squads

With the regular season cranking up, softball teams throughout Central Texas hit the diamonds this week, and, just like every year about this time, hope springs eternal. As they lace up the cleats, players are eager to turn their full attention to the 2022 campaign.

There might be a few area teams, though, that still have the 2021 season in the back of their minds, at least initially. Several squads made deep playoff runs last year, but for the first time since 2018, no Central Texas team claimed a state championship. Successful seasons were plentiful, but some teams are looking to use coming up short of the ultimate goal as a springboard and as motivation for 2022.

Take Crawford, for instance. The Lady Pirates advanced to the Class 2A state championship game against Stamford last June, but fell 5-4 after taking a 4-1 lead into the final innings. It was an especially tough pill to swallow, as Crawford was unable to defend its 2019 state title because COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.

Head coach Kirk Allen said the expectations every year in Crawford are to advance to the state tournament, but being on the brink of a title nine months ago could serve as an extra incentive.