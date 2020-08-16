Centex standouts Tyler Webb, Elisha Cummings commit to Idaho

The Idaho Vandals hit the jackpot in Central Texas with a pair of high school seniors committing to play football at the school on Sunday.

Connally senior quarterback Tyler Webb and Reicher senior running back Elisha Cummings each announced their commitments to Idaho via Twitter.

Webb passed for more than 5,800 yards while starting at the varsity level for Class 2A Bosqueville as a freshman and sophomore. He transferred to 6A Midway in 2019 and saw some action as a backup quarterback. He’s set to finish his high school career at 4A Connally this season.

Cummings rushed for more than 1,500 yards in helping La Vega reach the 4A Division I state championship game last fall before moving to Reicher for his senior campaign.

Idaho is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program that plays in the Big Sky Conference.

