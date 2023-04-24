Central Texas tennis players kept eyes on the skies last Thursday while they continued to grind in preparation for this week’s big matches.

A large contingent of athletes from the area will take the court this week at the UIL State Tennis Tournament in Classes 2A through 6A, all over San Antonio.

The Trib sports department sent word out to McLennan County’s state bound competitors that there would be a sort of impromptu pre-state media day at Ridgewood Country Club. That event included a Plan B to shoot photos and video under Ridgewood’s covered pavilion as rain was in the forecast.

As often happens in the spring, though, no amount of planning could outmaneuver Mother Nature. The way it happened, the heaviest thunderstorms hit at the exact moment the tennis players were scheduled to arrive.

Some made it, some stayed away. But there was a certain doggedness about the group that arrived at the Ridgewood tennis shop. They also brought a contagious joyfulness that outshined the weather.

You’d have to be a hard-hearted soul not to cheer for these kids as they pursue state championship glory. The state tournament begins with quarterfinals for all involved on Tuesday. The ones who win enough on the court will extend their season and play for medals on Wednesday.

The Trib asked a few pointed questions, not the least of which was how they intend to enjoy their mid-week trip to the Alamo City.

TRIB: What’s one thing, besides tennis, that you’re looking forward to doing while in San Antonio?

Logan Borkowski, Crawford senior: “We’re going to LEGOLAND and the sea aquarium. That’s awesome.”

Emma Rhea, Midway junior: “The hotel is so nice. It has this elevator that’s glass and you can see out.”

Aubrey Carroll, Crawford sophomore: “I’m excited for dinner on Monday night. Somewhere on the River Walk.”

Clay Gibson, Midway senior: “I like the breakfast at the hotel. I’m a big breakfast guy. It’s the best meal of the day, hands down.”

TRIB: What has been the highlight of the season to this point?

Grayson Allison, Crawford junior: “In regionals, we beat the team we lost to in district. That was definitely great.”

Lui Rodriguez, Crawford senior: “We went to a 6A tournament and we played Waxahachie. We played a really good team there and I just liked the match. It was really competitive. I had fun playing.”

Gibson: “There’s been a lot of good moments. I think one particularly fun moment, it’s happened several times, it’s just like talking with (mixed doubles partner Rhea) in between points. I think we’ve had some funny moments where we just laugh and have a good time. Or something really awkward happens on the court and you just laugh and enjoy the moment.”

TRIB: What’s one intangible thing that has helped you get this far?

Mabreigh Cohrs, Crawford junior: “Keeping our heads up.”

Carroll: “I think practicing every single day, Monday through Friday, I think has really helped.”

Rhea: “We definitely put a lot of hard work in, whether it’s staying after practice, our Midway practices and when we went to regionals we put a lot of hours in together.”

Borkowski: “Teamwork. At least from junior high to now, (he and doubles partner Rodriguez have) been friends since then and we’ve had good chemistry.”

TRIB: What are you expecting once you step on the court at state?

Carroll: “I think intensity will be high. I expect really good competition. I know the (Mason High School) girls, I hear, are good as well. But, yeah, I expect high intensity.”

Rodriguez: “I know going against Mason, they’re always a good school. We’re just practicing, trying to get better and just trying to make things work.”

Rhea: “Having fun, that’s the most important thing is to have fun. It’s our last tournament together no matter what. So I’m excited.”

Gibson: “I think our goal is just to go out there and obviously be focused, but trust the plan that we’ve been developing and working on this entire year. Play aggressive, play downhill. What we mean by that is kind of just trying to get up to the net, playing with aggressiveness, setting the tone of a match, not letting our opponents dictate the mood and the vibe.”

Allison: “Just to have fun. If we lose, we lose. If we win, we win. That’s great. It’s supposed to be fun.”

Borkowski: “I’m definitely expecting good competition. When you get to that level, there’s a lot of good teams that have been practicing for a long time. So you know what to expect. They’re going to be good. You’ve got to get out there and perform and play your heart out.”