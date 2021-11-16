Centex state volleyball qualifiers take varied paths to same destination

“We had to shift our mindset,” Gonzales said. “This season and in the playoffs, our goal was, we’re going to make it to the regional tournament and if we’re matched up with East Bernard we’re going to beat East Bernard and make it to state. Then once we did it we celebrated and we were like, ‘OK, now what?’ Now it’s time to move on. It’s time to look at your next goal.”

That idea of reaching state has been at the forefront of the Leopards’ minds for a while now. Before this season, they’d never made it that far, despite a recent history of formidable teams and deep playoff runs.

When Gonzales came in from New Braunfels prior to the 2020 season, she spent time getting to know her new players. From the jump, she witnessed that they had big dreams. It was just a matter of putting in the big work necessary to make those dreams a reality.

“T told me that goal from the second I got here,” Gonzales said. “We talked about that goal the first day I met those girls last year. I remember we were in the main gym, I said, ‘What is your goal for your program? I know that’s a pretty broad question.’ One of the girls said, ‘We want to go to state.’ And I said, ‘OK. Well, speak it into existence. It doesn’t happen overnight.’ Lorena volleyball has been very successful, but it takes a special group to take it the distance.”