Centex teams dot baseball, softball rankings

The official first day of spring is still two months away, but it’s never too early to start talking high school baseball and softball.
The UIL’s first day of softball practice started last week, while baseball teams will hit the practice fields for the first time on Friday. That also means it’s time for the pundits (and coaches) to make their predictions on who will sparkle most on the diamond in 2022.
Bosqueville, a state semifinalist last year, is ranked No. 1 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason poll. The Bulldogs return six starters from a 35-4 team, including first-team Super Centex performers John Youens, Hunter Henexson and Jayce Powers.
Also in the THSBCA poll, China Spring came in No. 7 in Class 4A and Cameron Yoe was No. 6 in 3A.
Even more teams dotted TXHighSchoolBaseball.com’s preseason rankings. Bosqueville came in third in 2A behind New Deal and Garrison, while Hamilton was 13th and Crawford 20th. Central Texas produced a pair of Top 10 teams in 1A in Hubbard (No. 3) and Abbott (No. 7), while Cameron Yoe (No. 9) and Whitney (No. 17) cracked the 3A rankings.
In 4A, China Spring was fifth in the poll and Lake Belton, coached by former West coach Cory Beckham, came in at No. 16. And in 6A, Midway earned a No. 17 preseason mark, thanks to 10 starters returning from last year’s area finalist squad.
On the softball side of things, longtime rivals Crawford (No. 2) and Bosqueville (No. 6) both made the preseason Class 2A Top 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s poll, while Lake Belton was No. 3 in Class 4A.
The softball season will start Feb. 14, with baseball following a week later on Feb. 21.