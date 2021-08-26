Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 1

Midway at Round Rock
Breakdown: Shane Anderson will make his debut as Midway’s head coach at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium on Friday night.
After a closely contested position battle, Anderson said Thursday afternoon that the Panthers will start junior Reid Tedford at QB. He’ll be first in line to run the up-tempo spread scheme that former Robinson head coach Tommy Allison has installed as Midway’s new offensive coordinator. Look for Tedford to lean heavily on slot/RB Dhamir McDonnaugh and RB Dom Hill.
Anderson, a former defensive coordinator at Midway, has liked what he has seen from the Panthers returners on defense and the talent on that side of the ball. The biggest standout from past seasons on that side is LB Zacobie Haverly, but look for others to step up in the season opener.
Midway has a schedule full of steep challenges. Round Rock will be a good introduction to that level of competition. The Dragons defeated Lake Travis in the opening round of the playoffs last season and return six defensive starters from that squad. They are led by LB Carter Wagner and DE Travien Brown.
Waco High at West Mesquite
Breakdown: Waco High begins the Linden Heldt era against West Mesquite, which is coached by former Mexia HFC Frank Sandoval. Heldt said Sandoval has established his program and the Wranglers should be much improved from the team the Lions defeated to start the 2020 season.
Waco High will start Thomas Chandler at quarterback. Heldt said Chandler has been putting in extra work to show his commitment to the all-important QB1 role. Once the game starts, the best thing Chandler might do is get the ball in the hands of dynamic WR Braylen Martinez.
The defense will showcase 6-4, 245 lineman Ja’Marcus Carprew, who Heldt said could line up in several different spots. The Lions need him to be a disruptive force.
Heldt is confident in Waco High’s ability among its starters. But depth will be the biggest concern. The Lions need younger players to develop quickly because they will be called on in big moments sooner or later. That could be the key factor as the Waco High program attempts to move up from its one-win seasons of the last three years.
University at A&M Consolidated
Kickoff: 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium, College Station
Breakdown: Kent Laster won’t exactly be able to ease into his debut as the Trojans’ new head man. Laster’s Trojans draw a tough Consolidated team that went 8-3 in 2020 and made the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. It’s also a tenacious den of Tigers that trounced the Trojans, 63-13, in last year’s season opener.
The Tigers are coached by a familiar face to Central Texans in Lee Fedora, who had previous coaching stints at Rogers and Robinson in addition to great success at Navasota. Fedora is turning to some new faces in key spots, including senior Brodie Daniel at quarterback and sophomore Keshun Thomas at running back. Thomas rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman backup last season.
University will try to put pressure on those guys behind DE Brendan Dupree, LB Edgar Marquez and S Isaiah Williams. Offensively, the Trojans averaged 47 points in their two wins last year and just six points per game in their five losses, so striking a more competitive, consistent balance will be key. QB Damarion Chambers and RB Jaylon Marshall will head up the effort on that side of the ball.
No. 7 China Spring at Addison Trinity Christian
Breakdown: Unless your favorite team ended the season with a win, few teams finished 2020 any better than China Spring. The Cougars knocked off three Top 10-ranked teams in the playoffs before falling to Sealy in the regional final.
A number of leaders from that squad are back, and are salivating for another shot.
“We’ve got a good core of senior leaders who have experienced Friday nights,” Cougars coach Brian Bell said. “Hopefully they’ll bring that energy that’ll help get us kickstarted in Week 1.”
That Week 1 opponent isn’t an unfamiliar one, as China Spring met Trinity Christian in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, scoring wins of 13-10 and 34-14, respectively. However, the Trojans feature a new coaching staff, led by Steve Hayes, so that old familiarity may not be much of a factor.
LB James Badger may have a name more suited to playing at Lampasas or Wisconsin, but he’s been a fixture on the Trojans’ defense the past three seasons, and the team’s top returning tackler from 2020. Offensively, the Trojans will lean on some big bodies up front, including 6-8 tackle Cody Polk and 6-5 tight end Luke Johnston.
The Cougars should feel good about their heaping helping of experience, thanks to veterans like QB Major Bowden, LB Brayden Faulkner and LB Dawson Exline. But Bell knows that Week 1 games can often look a little ragged, so he’s hoping to see a high level of execution.
“I think protecting the ball will be big,” Bell said. “We obviously haven’t been tackling to the ground in practice, so we just have to make sure we show some good hands out there, secure the ball and make sure we don’t turn it over.”
Connally at Waxahachie Life
Breakdown: Connally fans will get their first look at HFC Terry Gerik running the show on the sideline and junior QB Jelani McDonald running the offense.
The Cadets feature a bunch of underclassmen playing key roles at the skill positions, most notably star junior Tre Wisner, who will likely alternate between slot receiver and the backfield. Sophomore Kobe Black and juniors Sean Harris and Jamarie Wiggins could all be ready for their close ups.
But Connally will also have a reliable, tested ball carrier in the backfield in senior RB Germone Powell. Look for him to grind down the Waxahachie Life defense with plenty of totes.
Waxahachie Life is coming off a disappointing 2-7 season and the Mustangs don’t have a lot of starters back on either side of the ball. But Gerik said they’ve shown good athleticism in scrimmages and from last year’s film. He expects a solid test in his head coaching debut.
Taylor at Robinson
Breakdown: Kickoff for Year 2 under head coach Robert Rubel hasn’t arrived yet for the Rockets, and they’ve already taken a few lumps. Rubel said that Robinson could be without as many as four starters for the opener for the Ducks, and they’ve felt the numbers crunch. In the team’s Wednesday practice, the Class 4A Rockets had just 22 varsity players on the field.
The Ducks are coming off a winless 2020 season, but Rubel’s bunch won’t take them lightly. Rubel said Taylor has good speed on the back end of its defense, as well as a “big, bruising back” in Bryson Bass who the Rockets may have to gang-tackle to bring down.
As long as they’re healthy, Robinson QB Aiden Stanford, RB Trey Stout and WR Travis Morgan should form a productive set of offensive triplets. For Rubel’s bunch, though, this game — and, for that matter, this season — hangs on not beating themselves.
“That was our big problem last year,” the coach said. “So, we’ve got to limit our own mistakes, limit our own turnovers, limit our own penalties. If we can do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
Katy Jordan at No. 5 La Vega
Breakdown: La Vega will try to set the tone for another great season in its season opener against Katy Jordan, a school which opened in 2020 and will play varsity football for the first time this season.
La Vega’s defense should be dominating again with linebackers Marcus Cobb and Darion White leading the way. During the preseason, Nick Sanders, Robert Prescott and Brandon Allen have battled at quarterback, and they should feel confident behind a powerful offensive line led by center Ivan Martinez.
Though the Pirates return just three starters on each side of the ball, coach Don Hyde is confident that his program has enough talent coming up through the ranks to put another dynamic team on the field.
“We’ve got a good nucleus,” Hyde said. “We’ve got to fill some pieces around it, but most of our kids have played in this system since they were in seventh grade, so they understand it. One reason we’re good year in and year out is we’ve got good competition at every position.”
Coached by Mike Rabe, Katy Jordan will begin its first varsity season without a district until 2022 realignment. Colin Willis and Deuce Barrington are battling for starting quarterback.
No. 1 Franklin at No. 8 Lorena
Breakdown: Lorena coach Ray Biles knows he has his hands full by opening the season against Franklin, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A Division II after reaching the state championship game in 2020.
Ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A Division I poll, the Leopards should be up to the task.
“Playing good folks like that will only make us better,” Biles said. “If you play a soft schedule, you don’t always know where you stand. So I like to always have a couple of those types of games in nondistrict.”
Franklin will present a variety of challenges with eight offensive and nine defensive starters returning from a 12-3 team.
Bryson Washington is an explosive two-way player who rushed for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns while making 120 tackles as a defensive back last season. Malcolm Murphy rushed for 1,006 yards while accumulating 499 yards receiving.
“They’re absolutely off the charts offensively,” Biles said. “They run an offense that’s not conventional with the wing-T. Their kids have bought into it and they coach it well. They’re also very sound defensively. They pursue the ball well.”
The Leopards will counter with six starters returning on each side of the ball from a 9-3 team that’s led by receiver Jadon Porter, running back Reed Michna and defensive backs Andrew Brittain and Cade Walker.
Hillsboro at McGregor
Breakdown: After rushing for 1,529 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, McGregor’s Chad Lorenz is switching from running back to quarterback. Bulldogs coach Mike Shields is confident that Lorenz can do the job.
“Chad’s our leader on offensive obviously,” Shields said. “He’s got a big body and he’s hard to tackle. We’ll do a lot of our offense with the quarterback running, and he’s got a strong enough throwing arm.”
Hillsboro will counter with a big, powerful quarterback of its own in 6-2, 215-pound Austin Cook, who started the second half of last season. Jacob Montoya is expected to be the Eagles’ top running back while Trent Tidwell will anchor the offensive line.
“They’ve got a big quarterback, so we’ve really got to stop him because he can run the ball,” Shields said. “Hillsboro is a big running team that likes to do a lot with the tight end.”
Lexington at West
Breakdown: West will open the season with Zane Meinen and Gus Crain rotating at quarterback and, although they have slightly different skill sets, Trojans coach David Woodard said both of them run well. That’s just one of the weapons in West’s arsenal as they also have playmakers in Wyatt Wolf and TJ McCutcheon, among others.
Lexington counters with talented QB Sheldon Springer, who passed for more than 1,500 yards last season. The 6-0, 165 senior is a true dual threat with a good arm, according to Woodard.
The go-to guy for the Eagles will be WR/DB Jared Kerr, a Texas A&M commit who is the No. 41 overall prospect in Texas according to 247Sports.
West’s team strength experience-wise is on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s where the Trojans could have an advantage against Lexington, which is greener up front. It’s an early chance for West to see if it can control a game with that group against a quality opponent.
Best of the rest
Mart at Teague: Pity the poor Lions, who get the unfortunate task of taking on a ticked-off Mart team in its first game after losing in last year’s 1A Division II state final. ... Bosqueville at Clifton: A regional finalist in 2A in 2020, the Bulldogs bump up a classification to take on the Cubs, who are looking to return to the 3A playoffs after a one-year absence. ... Mexia at Lake Belton: Aaron Nowell took over as the Blackcats’ interim head coach this week. They will have a tough task on the road against the Broncos. ... Chiilton at Rice: Chilton opened the season with a win at home over playoff-bound Rice a year ago. The Pirates will try to duplicate that start on the road this time.
Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
|NON-DISTRICT
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Midway at Round Rock (Dragon Stadium)
|Round Rock
|Round Rock
|Round Rock
|Waco High at West Mesquite (7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium)
|Waco
|W. Mesquite
|W. Mesquite
|Belton at Georgetown (7 p.m.)
|Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Austin Westlake at Temple
|Westlake
|Westlake
|Westlake
|University at A&M Consolidated (7 p.m.)
|Consol
|Consol
|Consol
|Katy Jordan at La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Hillsboro at McGregor
|McGregor
|Hillsboro
|McGregor
|Mexia at Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|China Spring at Addison Trinity Chr. (7 p.m.)
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Connally at Waxahachie Life
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Llano at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Llano
|Llano
|Taylor at Robinson
|Taylor
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Lexington at West
|West
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Quinlan Ford at Whitney (7 p.m.)
|Ford
|Ford
|Ford
|Fairfield at Rusk
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Rusk
|Corsicana Mildred at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Mart at Teague
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Franklin at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Franklin
|Troy vs. Salado (at UMHB)
|Salado
|Salado
|Salado
|Bosqueville at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Riesel at Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Goldthwaite at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hamilton at Moody (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Itasca at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Itasca
|Valley Mills at Milano
|V. Mills
|Milano
|V. Mills
|Granger at Axtell
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Dawson at Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Dawson
|Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy
|Millsap
|Millsap
|Millsap
|Leon at Rosebud-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Kerens at Meridian
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Bremond at Normangee (7 p.m.)
|Normangee
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Rice
|Chilton
|Rice
|Rice
|Frost at Bartlett (7 p.m.)
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Hubbard at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Hico at Texas Wind (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|SIX-MAN
|Aquilla at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Gholson at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Iredell at Covington
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Abbott at Avalon
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Coolidge at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Cranfills Gap at Evant
|Gap
|Gap
|Evant
|Three Way at Walnut Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Ranger at Oglesby (7 p.m.)
|Ranger
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Methodist Children's Home at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Milford at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Milford
|Milford
|Parkview Christian at Mount Calm (7 p.m.)
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Eagle Christian at Buckholts
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA