Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 1

Midway has a schedule full of steep challenges. Round Rock will be a good introduction to that level of competition. The Dragons defeated Lake Travis in the opening round of the playoffs last season and return six defensive starters from that squad. They are led by LB Carter Wagner and DE Travien Brown.

Waco High at West Mesquite

Radio: 92.3 FM/1660 AM, centexsportsfan.com, Centex Sports Fan app

Breakdown: Waco High begins the Linden Heldt era against West Mesquite, which is coached by former Mexia HFC Frank Sandoval. Heldt said Sandoval has established his program and the Wranglers should be much improved from the team the Lions defeated to start the 2020 season.

Waco High will start Thomas Chandler at quarterback. Heldt said Chandler has been putting in extra work to show his commitment to the all-important QB1 role. Once the game starts, the best thing Chandler might do is get the ball in the hands of dynamic WR Braylen Martinez.

The defense will showcase 6-4, 245 lineman Ja’Marcus Carprew, who Heldt said could line up in several different spots. The Lions need him to be a disruptive force.