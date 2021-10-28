Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 10

No. 6 West (8-0, 4-0) at No. 7 Grandview (8-1, 5-0)

Breakdown: There are 10 games in this list of previews, but there’s not much question which one is the most enticing, especially for the rabid, unattached fan of high school football.

West is having a fantastic season, driven by a plethora of impact players — Wyatt Wolf, TJ McCutcheon, Zane Meinen, Joseph Pendleton, Brandon Vanek and Gage Gordon, just to name a few. The Trojans have run over most of the teams on their schedule and tossed in a couple of close wins against Rogers and Whitney.

Now West faces its biggest challenge in perennial 3A DI power Grandview.

The Zebras, who won state championships in 2018 and 2019, have been mashing people lately. Since Grandview lost to Glen Rose on Sept. 17, it has won five games by the collective score of 273-37.

West has a big mental hurdle to clear in this showdown. The Trojans were having a similar type of run a year ago. They were 5-1 when they hosted second-ranked Grandview and it didn’t go so well for the home team. The Zebras stampeded to a 58-14 victory.