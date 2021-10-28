Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 10

No. 6 West (8-0, 4-0) at No. 7 Grandview (8-1, 5-0)
Breakdown: There are 10 games in this list of previews, but there’s not much question which one is the most enticing, especially for the rabid, unattached fan of high school football.
West is having a fantastic season, driven by a plethora of impact players — Wyatt Wolf, TJ McCutcheon, Zane Meinen, Joseph Pendleton, Brandon Vanek and Gage Gordon, just to name a few. The Trojans have run over most of the teams on their schedule and tossed in a couple of close wins against Rogers and Whitney.
Now West faces its biggest challenge in perennial 3A DI power Grandview.
The Zebras, who won state championships in 2018 and 2019, have been mashing people lately. Since Grandview lost to Glen Rose on Sept. 17, it has won five games by the collective score of 273-37.
West has a big mental hurdle to clear in this showdown. The Trojans were having a similar type of run a year ago. They were 5-1 when they hosted second-ranked Grandview and it didn’t go so well for the home team. The Zebras stampeded to a 58-14 victory.
Keep in mind, this might only be a playoff preview. West and Grandview could see each other again in the 3A DI Region II bracket. The only higher ranked team in their region is No. 4 Mount Vernon.
Alvarado (2-6, 1-2) at No. 9 La Vega (5-3, 2-1)
Breakdown: Even after dismantling then-seventh-ranked Midlothian Heritage last week in an impressive 40-28 win, La Vega coach Don Hyde said he thought the Pirates could still play better. That speaks to the high standards La Vega carries. These guys don’t just want to win, they want to get better every week so they can keep winning.
One player whose star is on the rise for La Vega is freshman running back Bryson Roland, who is flat-out rolling. He has accumulated more than 600 rushing yards and nine touchdowns the past two weeks in wins over Brownwood and Heritage. Roland has benefited from some ever-improving play in front of him on La Vega’s O-line.
The Pirates have long hung their hat on a hard-hitting defense, but that may be one of the areas that Hyde considered when he spoke about the need for improvement. Brownwood’s 33 points two weeks ago were a season high against La Vega, and Heritage followed that up with 28 last week.
Upon first glance it may seem that two-win Alvarado has little chance of matching such scoring outputs, but the Indians are certainly capable of finishing off drives behind their well-heeled rushing attack. Alvarado features a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in its backfield in juniors Jayden Bridgewater (1,161 yards, 9 TDs) and Kameron Webb (1,041 yards, 11 TDs).
Robinson (2-6, 1-2) at No. 5 China Spring (8-0, 3-0)
Breakdown: There’s a wide canyon between the China Spring and Robinson football programs at the moment. While the Cougars are legitimate 4A DII state title contenders, Robinson is a long shot to even get in the playoffs.
The Rockets are rebuilding and there have been signs of progress throughout this season. But given the evidence of eight previous games for both teams, it’s hard to see how Robinson is going to move the ball on a tough China Spring defense.
If the Cougars win and Gatesville defeats Connally, China Spring will go into the final week of the regular season with the No. 1 playoff seed in its back pocket. But anyone who was around for the Cougars-Cadets game last fall knows China Spring won’t be taking that night off.
Connally (3-4, 2-1) at Gatesville (3-5, 1-2)
Breakdown: Both Connally and Gatesville are close to clinching playoff berths, which the winner of this game will do. That means the contest could be about playoff seeding, which is important since the fourth-place rep from 9-4A DII will likely play top-ranked Carthage in bi-district.
Connally coach Terry Gerik said he sees a lot of improvement in the Hornets from 2020. He said specifically the way Gatesville plays up front on defense presents more problems. Hornets defensive tackle Thiele Alvarado leads that group with 87 tackles and three sacks. But if Alvarado doesn’t make the stop, he’s got a pack of Mooneys behind him. FS Hayden Mooney leads Central Texas with 171 tackles while Lawson Mooney and Mason Mooney have made 88 and 82 stops, respectively.
Cadets QB Jelani McDonald appears to be getting more and more comfortable running the offense. But Gatesville coach Luke Howard also knows that RB/WR Tre Wisner has to be accounted for on every play.
The Hornets can make the playoffs by beating Jarrell next week. However, Gatesville’s steady progress might only show up in the win-loss column this season unless the Hornets can find a way to win this one.
“It’s that playoff atmosphere,” Howard said. “It would be huge for us, there’s no question about it.”
Godley (2-5, 0-2) at Hillsboro (5-4, 2-1)
Breakdown: The Hillsboro Eagles are still following a remarkable pattern for the season in winning every odd game and losing the even ones. The Eagles started with a victory over McGregor in the season opener and have alternated W’s and L’s ever since.
Last week, Hillsboro kept up the trend with a crucial 5-4A DII win over Ferris, 36-29. That all but locked up a playoff spot for the Eagles and likely earned them the No. 2 seed. But Hillsboro needs to keep the momentum going by holding back a Godley team that has struggled to get on the winning side.
The strange thing about the Wildcats is that while their record isn’t too good, they’ve been competitive against some quality opponents, including Glen Rose, Ferris and, to some extent, Grandview.
Last week, Hillsboro QB Francisco Montoya came up big in the victory over Ferris. He threw three touchdown passes while also rushing for 166 yards and a score.
Whitney (3-5, 2-2) at Maypearl (5-2, 3-1)
Breakdown: While the District 7-3A title bout plays out in Grandview on Friday between the Zebras and visiting West Trojans, a feisty undercard should unfold in Maypearl.
Both the Wildcats and Panthers sit squarely in playoff position, and this shapes up as a matchup for postseason seeding. Whitney’s only two district losses came at the hands of the aforementioned co-leaders West and Grandview. The Wildcats’ explosive offense torched the team’s other district foes, Dallas Madison and Dallas A-Plus, by a combined score of 113-18.
If Whitney is able to strut off the field with a win, look for Garrett Peacock to lead the way. The quarterback has thrown for 1,658 yards and 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He doesn’t just fixate on one target, either, as six different receivers have totaled 120 or more yards on the season, topped by Orrin Green’s 527 yards and five touchdowns.
Maypearl’s defense won’t bend easily. The Panthers have allowed just one offensive touchdown in their past two games, wins over Madison and A-Plus. Defensive backs Aaron Jett and Heath Roesler patrol the secondary with sharp instincts, and will try to add to Peacock’s low interception total.
Last year, Maypearl won this game going away, 47-20, so Whitney will be trying to return the favor.
Aquilla (4-3, 1-0) at No. 3 Abbott (8-0, 1-0)
Breakdown: This longstanding feud stands out as the top six-man rivalry in Central Texas. And not for the first time, but this year’s matchup figures to go down as the district championship game in District 12-1A.
The unbeaten Panthers have gotten to 8-0 with good reason. Buoyed by textbook blocking, they pierce many an opposing defense with their chain-moving running game. And while Robert Munoz ranks among the area’s six-man leaders in rushing, Abbott is anything but one-dimensional. Riley Sustala, Kane Klaus and Isaiah Singleton joined Munoz in rushing for touchdowns in the Panthers’ 53-8 win over Coolidge last week.
Aquilla, operating under new head coach Shannon Williams, took a moment to find the beat, but once the Cougars did so, they’ve been banging along with authority. Aquilla dropped its first three games of the season before putting together a current four-game winning streak, and fortunately for the Cougars there are different playmakers stepping up each week. In last Friday’s 54-8 win over Penelope, it was Hagen Williams’ turn, as he rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns while passing for another score. 6-foot-6 big man Carson Miller stands tall as a difference maker on both sides of the ball.
Tolar (6-2, 3-1) at Bosqueville (5-3, 3-1)
Breakdown: Bosqueville hung with Crawford last week until midway through the third quarter before the Pirates closed with a 26-0 run en route to a 54-14 win.
The Bulldogs will have their hands full again this week against an explosive Tolar squad that romped to a 70-6 win over Hamilton and a 49-0 win over Rio Vista in its last two games.
The Rattlers feature a balanced attack led by quarterback Jackson LeCluyse with 1,100 yards passing and 17 touchdowns, Evan Brown with 815 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, and Joseph Arce with 643 yards rushing and seven scores.
The Bulldogs rely on quarterback Newt Schornack and running back Justin Moore to lead the offense. Top running back and linebacker Hunter Henexson went down with an ankle injury against Crawford, and coach Clint Zander hopes to have him back next week against Hamilton.
“We’ve just got to push through,” Zander said. “We don’t have a lot of kids. Tolar is pretty explosive, they're scoring a lot of points, and it will definitely be a challenge.”
Hubbard (3-5, 0-3) at No. 1 Mart (8-0, 3-0)
Breakdown: The Panthers are building momentum for another long playoff run with three straight District 10-2A Division II blowouts, including a 56-6 win over Chilton, a 52-6 win over Bremond and last week’s 78-0 thrashing of Frost.
Senior Trey Powell has proven himself a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has passed for 1,188 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 285 yards and nine scores after stepping in for Kei’Shawn Clater, who went down with an injury in the second game.
“Trey has done an outstanding job stepping in for Kei’Shawn after he got hurt earlier in the year,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “He started a couple of years on defense and took some snaps at quarterback. But he’s stepped right in and hasn’t missed a beat running the offense the way we want to run it.”
Hubbard has gone in the opposite direction with three straight district losses, but the Jaguars showed offensive potential behind quarterback Kendan Johnson in a 43-35 loss to Bremond last week.
“Hubbard moved the ball and put up some points,” Hoffman said. “Their kids seem to be playing hard and they’re coaching hard. We’re playing OK, but we want to be better.”
Lorena (6-2, 4-0) at Caldwell (2-6, 0-4)
Breakdown: With four straight district wins under their belt, the Leopards can clinch the No. 1 seed in District 11-3A Division I with a win over Caldwell or next week against Rockdale.
The Leopards have featured a balanced attack that has played more consistently as the season has progressed. Quarterback Ryne Abel has passed for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns while Reed Michna leads the running game with 872 yards and 13 scores.
Lorena’s defense has been sparked by linebackers Braylon Henry and Lucas Ragsdale, lineman Joe Gutshall and safety Drew Brittain. Though Caldwell is winless in district, the Hornets came close to winning last week before Troy pulled out a 21-20 decision.
“I think our kids have improved gradually,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “That’s the whole goal: You want your kids to compete well in the playoffs. We’re going to have to play well against Caldwell. Their kids are very big and very physical up front. They definitely get a good push and they can move the ball at times. They’ve lost some really close games they could have won.”
Best of the Rest
Cedar Hill (4-4, 3-2) at Midway (1-7, 1-4): Despite just one win, the Panthers still cling to a small mathematical chance at the playoffs, but they’d need to upset Cedar Hill in their home finale to keep it alive. … Mexia (1-7, 0-2) at Bullard (0-9, 0-3): Even with just one win between the pair, the Blackcats and Panthers will meet in a play-in game for the No. 4 seed in the five-team District 7-4A Div. II. … No. 4 Crawford (8-0, 4-0) at Itasca (1-7, 0-4): The Pirates should make short work of the Wampus Cats as they gun for another 10-0 regular season.
Trib staff’s Week 10 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|DISTRICT 11-6A
|Cedar Hill at Midway
|Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|Waxahachie at Waco High (7 p.m.)
|Waxahachie
|Waxahachie
|Waxahachie
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Belton at Shoemaker (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Temple at Killeen
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|University at Everman (7 p.m.)
|Everman
|Everman
|Everman
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|Alvarado at La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. II
|Godley at Hillsboro (7 p.m.)
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|DISTRICT 7-4A DIV. II
|Mexia at Bullard
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
|Robinson at China Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Connally at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Connally
|Connally
|DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
|West at Grandview
|West
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Whitney at Maypearl
|Whitney
|Maypearl
|Whitney
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
|Groesbeck at Teague
|Grosbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Eustace at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
|McGregor at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Lorena at Caldwell
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Troy at Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
|Clifton at Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Florence at Riesel
|Riesel
|Florence
|Florence
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Crawford at Itasca (7 p.m.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Tolar at Bosqueville (7 p.m.)
|Bosqueville
|Tolar
|Tolar
|Hamilton at Rio Vista (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Axtell at Kerens
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Dawson at Marlin, ccd.
|DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
|Bruceville-Eddy at Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Thrall at Moody
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Thrall
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
|Hico at Meridian (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
|Hubbard at Mart (7 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Wortham at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Frost (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|DISTRICT 11-1A-I
|Blum at Milford
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Covington at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|DISTRICT 12-1A-I
|Aquilla at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Coolidge at Penelope
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|DISTRICT 15-1A-I
|Lometa at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Evant at Zephyr
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|DISTRICT 12-1A-II
|Cranfills Gap at Kopperl (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Morgan at Iredell (7 p.m.)
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|DISTRICT 14-1A-II
|Oglesby at Buckholts (Thu.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
|Bishop Reicher at Arlington Pantego (7 p.m.)
|Pantego
|Pantego
|Pantego
|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
|Live Oak at Rockwall Heritage (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Red Oak Ovilla at Vanguard (7 p.m.)
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
|Garland Christian at Eagle Christian
|ECA
|Garland
|ECA
|TCAF 6-MAN DIST. 1
|Methodist Children's Home at Killeen Memorial
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Parkview Christian at Crowley Nazarene
|Nazarene
|Nazarene
|Nazarene
|INDEPENDENT
|Lake Belton at Comal Davenport (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Jonesboro JV at Gholson (6 p.m. Thu.)
|Jonesboro JV
|Jonesboro JV
|Jonesboro JV
|RESULTS
|Last week
|33-9
|33-9
|32-10
|Season to date
|305-93
|302-96
|296-102