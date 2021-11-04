Centex Top 10 Games to Watch: Week 11

No. 5 China Spring (9-0, 4-0) at Connally (4-4, 3-1)
Radio: 107.9 FM, SicEm365 app
Streaming: centexsportsnetwork.com; looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: You can’t possibly write about the Cougars-Cadets matchup without mentioning the result the last time they met on the football field. Connally mounted a comeback and eventually defeated China Spring, 51-49, in double overtime last October at Cougar Field.
Cadets QB Kavian Gaither was the man that night, scoring the key touchdown in the second overtime and then improvising and completing the walk-off two-point conversion pass to Bronsha Miles.
Now Gaither is a Sam Houston Bearkat and first-year Connally head coach Terry Gerik acknowledges that the experience factor has flipped to the China Spring sideline.
Gerik pointed not only to Cougars QB Major Bowden as a veteran playmaker, but also key defensive players Dawson Exline and Brayden Faulkner. No doubt those guys will be keying on Cadets’ star junior Tre Wisner.
But Gerik also points to Connally’s schedule as a factor that has prepared his team for this matchup. He also believes the Cadet O-line and QB Jelani McDonald have gotten consistently better this fall. They’ll have to be on point to make this one another thriller.
No. 9 La Vega (6-3, 3-1) at Waxahachie Life (1-8, 0-4)
Radio: 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Streaming: Modoc Media on YouTube
Breakdown: La Vega sits in second place in 5-4A DI going into the regular season finale and the Pirates have a very good chance at locking down that seed going into the playoffs next week. By defeating Midlothian Heritage two weeks ago, La Vega pulled even with the Jaguars in the district standings and then moved ahead of them when Heritage lost to Stephenville last week.
Now all La Vega needs is a Week 11 victory over Waxahachie Life. The Mustangs have lost six straight and are surrendering 49 points per game in district play.
Last week, Pirates QB Robert Prescott threw a couple of TD passes to Mekhi Rice. That combination, plus dynamic freshman RB Bryson Roland, who added a 50-yard touchdown run, give La Vega a bona fide set of playmaking triplets.
It looks like the Pirates will play Springtown in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Gatesville (3-6, 1-3) at Jarrell (2-7, 0-4)
Breakdown: The Hornets put together a thrilling second-half comeback against Connally last week that would’ve assured them of a playoff spot if it hadn’t come up just short.
Nevertheless, Gatesville QB Wesley Brown’s five touchdowns and the Hornets’ overall competitiveness against the Cadets indicate that the team is still hungry as it goes into the final Friday night of the regular season. That’s good, because a win over Jarrell earns Gatesville the fourth-place playoff berth from 9-4A DII. Additionally, the Hornets can still make the playoffs with a loss to Jarrell as long it's by 10 points or less.
Jarrell hasn’t been on the winning side since September and the Cougars’ closest district game was a 50-43 loss against Robinson. Jarrell gave up 73 or more points in its other three losses in 9-4A DII action. That makes it an easy prediction that the Hornets offense could be in for a big night.
The assignment for the Mooney-led Gatesville defense — Hayden Mooney, Mason Mooney and Lawson Mooney are three of the Hornets four leading tacklers along with Thiele Alvarado — will be to keep Jarrell running back Derrick Warren in check. Warren enters the regular season final with 964 rushing yards.
Maypearl (5-3, 3-2) at No. 4 West (9-0, 5-0)
Breakdown: West’s win over seventh-ranked Grandview locked up the Trojans’ first outright district title since 1992. That’s a big milestone win, but there’s still a juicy carrot in front of West this week.
The Trojans can notch their first undefeated regular season since 1978 with a win over Maypearl, according to the research within the West athletic department this week.
Trojans coach David Woodard said he’s confident in his team’s focus in the midst of all the accolades rolling in as this season has progressed. The district championship is nice, but West believes it has a long playoff run ahead of it, so there’s no letting up against Maypearl. It’s more of a tune up.
The Tigers had put together a three-game winning streak, which included roughing up Dallas A-Plus Academy, before falling to Whitney last week, 37-34. Woodard said Maypearl is potentially better than its record, so the Trojans better be sharp.
West has several players who are sort of itching for an opportunity to bust a big play, but they’re still in the shadow of the Trojans' main playmakers. When a West ball carrier has been seen streaking through open field, more than likely it was Wyatt Wolf or TJ McCutcheon.
Rockdale (5-4, 3-2) at No. 5 Lorena (7-2, 5-0)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: Already having seized the District 11-3A title firmly in paw, the Leopards can complete a perfect run through district play with a Senior Night home win over the Tigers.
If you’ll recall, Lorena survived a raucous classic at Rockdale last year, 49-42, a game that determined the district champ. This year the ramifications aren’t as significant, as the Leopards have clearly established themselves as the cream of the district crop, outscoring their league foes, 250-51.
They’ve done so behind a balanced, well-rounded approach, and they don’t beat themselves. Though Rhett Hanson rushed for three touchdowns and Michael Moore scored on both sides of the ball in last week’s 56-0 shutout of Caldwell, five different Leopards in all found the end zone in a game that featured a running clock in the second half.
Sophomore quarterback Blaydn Barcak has turned in a solid debut season for the Tigers, passing for 1,462 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions. He looks often to Robert Owens (703 receiving yards, 8 TDs). Ultimately, this game won’t alter the standings for playoff-bound Rockdale, either, as the Tigers picked up a tiebreaker-seizing win over Troy, 33-31, last Friday.
Valley Mills (4-5, 2-3) at No. 4 Crawford (9-0, 5-0)
Breakdown: In 2020, Crawford’s only regular-season loss came courtesy of Valley Mills, but it wasn’t an on-field defeat for the Pirates as much as one of misfortune. They had to forfeit that game due to COVID-19 issues, before ripping off four straight wins in the playoffs to reach the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.
Crawford looks to be building toward a similar playoff run this season. Before that, though, the Pirates would like to put the finishing touches on a 10-0 regular season, which would mark their first since going 14-1 in the 2015 season. The Pirates’ running game, which keeps the chain gang moving and the defense scrambling, produced touchdowns from Breck Chambers, Brady Ward and Camron Walker in a 56-0 shutout win over Itasca last week. Defensively, Crawford hasn’t yielded more than 14 points in any game this season.
An upset win by Valley Mills would tie the Eagles in the district standings with the Bosqueville-Hamilton loser. But since the Eagles lost to both of those teams, it wouldn’t be enough to vault the Valley into the playoffs. Nevertheless, they’d like to keep building some forward momentum in Bob Featherston’s debut season as coach. To do so, they’ll likely need a big night out of QB Elandis Taylor (1,533 yards, 18 TDs).
Bosqueville (5-4, 3-2) at Hamilton (6-3, 3-2)
Breakdown: Expect a dogfight between these two packs of District 7-2A Bulldogs. It’s a matchup for playoff seeding. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the dance, but the winner will get the No. 3 seed and a bi-district meeting with Marlin while the loser will draw the No. 4 seed and a date with District 8-2A champion Italy.
This shapes up as a conflict of pretty similar teams, as evidenced by their district results. Justin Moore is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season for Bosqueville, as the running back/part-time QB stands just 69 yards away. John Youens (141 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) should hear his name called by the P.A. announcer a bunch, as one of the more prolific tacklers in Central Texas.
Like several others in this ground-and-pound district, Hamilton does its best work with its running game. Keegan Votaw and Taylor Long are among the leaders of the Hamilton offense, and they’ll look to dictate the tempo and control the clock.
Marlin (6-3, 3-1) at Axtell (2-7, 0-4)
Breakdown: After sitting out last week due to Dawson’s forfeit, Marlin is eager to get back on the field in the regular-season finale to warm up for the Class 2A Division I playoffs.
The Bulldogs feature a balanced attack led by quarterback Desmond Woodson, who has passed for 1,944 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ty Harris leads the ground game with 617 yards while Trajon Butler has rushed for 423 yards.
Marlin’s Derion Gullette is one of the most dynamic receivers in Central Texas with 36 catches for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. Marlin’s defense is led by freshman linebacker Ty Bell, who has collected 123 tackles.
“When we started out the year, we knew the defense would be a strength, and as the year has gone on they’ve gotten better and better,” said Marlin coach Ruben Torres. “We struggled up front establishing our running game earlier in the year. We honed in after that. The last couple of weeks with our line coming together, we feel we really have a balanced team that can run as effectively as passing ball.”
The Bulldogs hope to burn an Axtell defense that’s allowed 48.8 points per game in its four District 8-2A losses.
“With our team and a new staff, we’re excited about the right to get into the playoffs,” Torres said. “We understand we need to go in with momentum and play our best football of the year, so we’re taking this game very seriously.”
No. 1 Mart (9-0, 4-0) at Wortham (5-4, 2-2)
Streaming: Mixlr.com/mart-panthers-radio
Breakdown: With its 77-0 shellacking of Hubbard last week, Mart clinched the top playoff seed from District 10-2A Division II. Now the Panthers have a chance to close out an unbeaten regular season and gear up for another shot at the state championship.
“Winning a district championship and going unbeaten, we don’t take those things for granted,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “They’re not easy to come by, so we’re grateful for that.”
Mart quarterback Trey Powell hit 11 of 18 passes for 249 yards against Hubbard as he threw mostly short passes that his receivers turned into explosive plays. Klyderion Campbell rushed for three touchdowns and caught a 49-yard scoring pass. Wide receiver Brandon Lundy enjoyed a big night as he caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score.
The Panthers’ starters sat out most of the second half after building a 63-0 halftime lead.
“That can be a blessing and a curse,” Hoffman said. “You get kids in there that might not necessarily have played that can help you down the road. But the curse is our starters don’t play a full game.”
Wortham is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to Chilton and Bremond. Tanner Bean has been one of the top rushers in Central Texas with 1,078 yards and 17 touchdowns, but is out with an injury.
Bremond (4-5, 3-1) at Chilton (7-1, 3-1)
Breakdown: Both the Tigers and Pirates have clinched Class 2A Division II playoff spots, and hope to gather some momentum by closing the regular season with a win.
Chilton is coming off a 59-0 blowout of Frost, as quarterback Braylen Fisher ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns while Luis Fernandez rushed for 112 yards and two scores. The Pirates built a 46-0 halftime lead, allowing a lot of players to see action in the second half.
Bremond, which rolled to a 34-12 win over Wortham last week, is led by dual-threat quarterback Braylen Wortham who has passed for 693 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 847 yards and eight scores. Koben Zan leads Bremond’s receivers with 20 catches for 329 yards and three scores.
Best of the Rest
Canton (5-4, 1-2) at Mexia (2-7, 1-2): The Blackcats have already solidified a playoff berth, but they could move up to the No. 3 seed in 7-4A Div. II with a win over Canton. … Teague (3-6, 2-2) at Eustace (5-4, 1-3): The Lions need a victory to sew up their playoff spot in 8-3A Div. I, and could move as high as third if Malakoff beats Fairfield. … Coolidge (5-4, 1-1) at Aquilla (4-4, 1-1): This amounts to a play-in game, as the winner will nab the No. 2 playoff spot out of District 12-1A behind champion Abbott.