Centex Top 10 Games to Watch: Week 11

“When we started out the year, we knew the defense would be a strength, and as the year has gone on they’ve gotten better and better,” said Marlin coach Ruben Torres. “We struggled up front establishing our running game earlier in the year. We honed in after that. The last couple of weeks with our line coming together, we feel we really have a balanced team that can run as effectively as passing ball.”

The Bulldogs hope to burn an Axtell defense that’s allowed 48.8 points per game in its four District 8-2A losses.

“With our team and a new staff, we’re excited about the right to get into the playoffs,” Torres said. “We understand we need to go in with momentum and play our best football of the year, so we’re taking this game very seriously.”

No. 1 Mart (9-0, 4-0) at Wortham (5-4, 2-2)

Breakdown: With its 77-0 shellacking of Hubbard last week, Mart clinched the top playoff seed from District 10-2A Division II. Now the Panthers have a chance to close out an unbeaten regular season and gear up for another shot at the state championship.