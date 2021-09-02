Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 2

Best of the Rest

University (0-1) at Granbury (0-1): Clearly the Trojans have much work to do following an opening 68-7 loss at A&M Consolidated, but at least Granbury offers a much better opportunity at the first win of the Kent Laster era. … West (1-0) at Tyler Grace (0-1): Few teams looked more impressive in Week 1 than the Trojans, who likely won’t show much grace to Tyler Grace, at least on the scoreboard. … Hillsboro (1-0) at Krum (1-0): The Eagles gave new coach Steve Almuete a successful debut with a road win, why not make it 2-0? … Holland (0-1) at Bosqueville (1-0): The Dogs’ bite may be worse than their bark, after surrendering zero points through their first three quarters in a 14-6 win over Clifton last week.