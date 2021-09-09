Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 3

Midway (0-2) at South Grand Prairie (1-1)
Time and site: 7 p.m., Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app
Streaming: 365 Sports on YouTube
Breakdown: Midway made progress on defense from Game 1 to Game 2. Round Rock dropped 69 points on the Panthers in the season opener, but Midway led at halftime before falling to Odessa Permian, 57-41, last week.
New Midway coach Shane Anderson said his defense did a better job against the run, but got beat over the top in the passing game too often against Permian. So goes the process of installing a new defensive system without the benefit of spring practice — Anderson took over as the Panthers head coach in June.
“Our kids are still trying to learn,” Anderson said.
On the brighter side, Midway has a young group of offensive skill players emerging. Junior QB Reid Tedford is near the top of the area in passing with 494 yards and five TDs through the first two weeks. Clearly his favorite target is sophomore Junior Thornton (13 catches, 353 yards, 4 TDs). And junior RB Dom Hill has shown breakaway ability.
It could be a fun shootout as South Grand Prairie features playmakers in RB Ahmahn Newberry and QB Kendall Johnson.
No. 3 La Vega (2-0) at No. 4 Austin LBJ (2-0)
Radio: 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Breakdown: These are the kinds of heavyweight clashes we’ve come to expect from La Vega. Pirates head coach Don Hyde not only doesn’t mind challenging his team, he demands it.
“Coach (Jahmal) Fenner does a good job at LBJ. They’re perennial powers,” Hyde said in an interview with ESPN Central Texas Radio this week. “They moved down to Class 4A a couple of years ago. Last year they went to the semifinals and were ahead late in the game, lost in the last couple of seconds, cost them a state championship game. They’re very talented, very physical, very fast, and it’ll be a huge contest.”
Austin LBJ indeed represents the type of program La Vega might see in December. The feature some of the top talents in all of 4A in the likes of QB Oscar Gordon III, RB Sedrick Alexander and OL Da’Lin Harris.
But, obviously, in terms of both talent and toughness La Vega can generally go face mask to face mask with anyone in Class 4A. The Pirates walloped Dallas Bishop Dunne last week, 65-0, despite not knowing that the Falcons would be their opponent until the middle of the week, as Connally had to bow out of a scheduled game with La Vega due to COVID-19 cases in its school district.
Hyde said that both his offensive and defensive units have done a “good job” through two weeks. Against Bishop Dunne, La Vega found the end zone in a hurry, including a 93-yard kickoff return for a TD from Jesse Majors-Sterling.
Connally (1-0) at Springtown (2-0)
Radio: 107.9 FM, SicEm365 app
Breakdown: Think the Cadets might be a little ready to return to the field?
“That’s saying it lightly,” said first-year Connally head coach Terry Gerik. “They’re champing at the bit. Of course, we’re going to be playing a very good team, so keeping them focused and ready has been key. But they’re excited to play again.”
Connally had to endure a one-week layoff from the field after the school district canceled the Cadets’ game with longtime rival La Vega due to an abundance of COVID-19 cases in the community. In the Cadets’ last outing in Week 1, they pounded Waxahachie Life, 57-6, as Tre Wisner and Jelani McDonald combined for six touchdown runs.
Gerik’s right, though — Springtown is no slouch. The Porcupines poked Connally, 17-7, in last year’s meeting, one of their 11 wins on the way to the 4A Div. I regional final. WR/DB Matt Lockard can produce YouTube highlights on either side of the ball, while OL Cody Brackeen anchors an experienced group up front.
Defensively, Springtown employs a 3-3 stack look, which Gerik said can “be a booger to mess with.” As such, the Cadets will need to be disciplined in their alignments.
Brownwood (1-1) at No. 5 China Spring (2-0)
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: China Spring is off to a hot start following a season-opening 49-15 blowout of Addison Trinity Christian followed by last week’s 21-13 win over Lorena.
Quarterback Major Bowden has rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns on just 35 carries while passing for 77 yards and a couple of scores. Kyle Barton has also been a force on the ground with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“Major has been electric, he’s a guy with big-play potential,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell.
Defensively, the Cougars have been solid with linemen Dawson Exline and and Greg Salazar and linebackers Brayden Faulkner and Tristan Exline leading the way.
“I’m really proud of the way we’ve started the year,” Bell said. “We’re playing defense overall well, and we’re tackling well and forcing turnovers.”
Brownwood opened the season with a 58-55 win over Lampasas as Cade Brister rushed for 203 yards and amassed 60 yards receiving while Chance Jones passed for 191 yards and two scores and ran for two touchdowns.
However, the Lions dropped a 21-20 decision to Midland Greenwood last week.
Gatesville (1-1) at Lorena (0-2)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: It’s been almost 10 years since the Hornets and Leopards last met, when they were both members of District 19-3A. They were supposed to play in Gatesville last year, when the Lorena bus made it all the way to the Hornets' stadium before a late-arising COVID-19 problem halted the contest a couple of hours before game time.
If all goes well, the Leopards-Hornets rivalry will be renewed in Lorena on Friday. It’s an attractive matchup as both teams have versatile offenses. Gatesville QB Wesley Brown passed for 177 yards and rushed for 134 in the Hornets’ season-opening win over Llano. His counterpart, Lorena QB Ryne Abel is third in the area in passing at 492 yards through two games.
Gatesville also has offensive packages in which WR Banner Allman switches to QB. Lorena coach Ray Biles said that creates a lot to look out for.
“(Allman) throws it a little bit too,” Biles said. “Not much, but enough to keep you honest.”
The big challenge for Gatesville’s defense will be containing Leopards star WR Jadon Porter, who already has 10 catches for 173 receiving yards this season and could be due for a real breakout.
West (2-0) vs. Orange Grove (1-1)
Time and site: 1 p.m. Saturday at Shelton Stadium in Buda
Breakdown: The West Trojans switched out a Blooming for an Orange this week.
On Thursday morning, West coach David Woodard informed the Trib that Blooming Grove was taking attendance to determine whether it would have enough players to play because of COVID-19 issues at the school. By noon, West had canceled the Blooming Grove game and scheduled Orange Grove in its place.
So the Trojans, who have started hot this season, will travel south to play the Bulldogs. Orange Grove has played a couple of 4A opponents so far this season with a win over Hidalgo last week and a loss to Sinton in the opener.
Bulldogs QB Cutter Stewart passed for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead his team to the victory over the Pirates.
West has been getting it done with a variety of backs and receivers, led by Wyatt Wolf (228 combined receiving and punt return yards), RB TJ McCutcheon and QBs Zane Meinen and Gus Crain.
No. 1 Franklin (2-0) at Cameron Yoe (0-2)
Radio: 105.1 FM, kmil.com
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: The Yoemen are still hunting for their first victory in Rick Rhoades’ second stint in Cameron, after consecutive losses to Lago Vista and sixth-ranked Bellville. The schedule doesn’t get any easier this week, as No. 1 Franklin storms into Milam County.
The Lions have been the kings of the Class 3A jungle for a reason in 2021. They feature an opportunistic defense that frequently sets their offense up with short fields. And Franklin discovers electricity quickly with its blinding running game. Last week, in a 55-15 beatdown of Highway 79 rival Hearne, brothers Bryson and Bobby Washington combined for four TD runs.
Even at 0-2, the Yoemen are dangerous, like a cornered animal. Cameron actually defeated Franklin, 37-9, in the teams’ 2020 meeting. While some of the lead characters from that drama have moved on, others remain, including running back Phaibian Bynaum (191 rushing yards, 2 TDs in 2021) and speedster Pharrell Hemphill, who has already returned three kicks for scores in Cameron’s first two games.
Academy (2-0) at Groesbeck (2-0)
Streaming: Groesbeck ISD on YouTube
Breakdown: The Goats will host a battle of undefeated squads, though Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar said he’s not viewing this game as a gauge for his team.
Groesbeck could have several players out of the lineup because of COVID-19. The Goats coach didn’t specify how many or who. It figures that for this game to live up to its billing on paper, Groesbeck needs QB Allen Lewis (436 passing yards) and RB Ma’Qua Smith (158 rushing yards) in the lineup.
Academy QB Kasey Mraz has a bunch of good options to distribute the football. Last week, Scout Brazeal seemed to be his favorite target. The game before that, he effectively found Blake Bundy and Darion Franklin.
In 2020, the Bumblebees stung Groesbeck, 45-0, in Little River. That was before the Goats started to gain momentum at the end of the regular season. Can Groesbeck narrow the gap this time around?
Axtell (1-1) at No. 4 Crawford (2-0)
Streaming: Crawford-ISD.net
Breakdown: Outscoring Goldthwaite and Bruceville-Eddy by a combined 85-12 in the first two games, it’s quite clear that the Pirates’ defense is playing at its usual high level.
Camron Walker and Breck Chambers have put up strong rushing numbers, and the Pirates’ success has been keyed up front by Lanie Fisher and Dillon Compton.
“The front lines were a big question going into the season, and they’re a little further ahead than what we expected,” said Crawford coach Greg Jacobs. “We’ve taken advantage of turnover opportunities. We’ve been fairly sound defensively and our skill kids have played well to this point.”
Axtell bounced back from a 46-21 season-opening loss to Granger with a 36-28 win over Bremond last week as Justin Havard stepped in as interim coach after Rusty Reynolds’ departure.
Cameron Campos threw three touchdown passes to Jayme Wooley while Jordan Davis ran for 138 yards and a score against Bremond.
“They looked like a different team” Jacobs said. “They played with a lot more energy and confidence against Bremond. They still have the same type of offense and defense, but they executed really well and made a lot of big plays, explosive plays that paid off for them.”
Marlin (1-1) at Valley Mills (1-1)
Breakdown: Marlin made a nice rebound from a season-opening 17-6 loss to Riesel by thrashing Comal Pieper, 42-0, last week.
The Bulldogs have shown offensive explosiveness as Desmond Woodson has hit 18 of 30 passes for 307 yards. Trajon Butler has been a versatile threat by rushing six times for 156 yards and making seven catches for 108 yards and two scores. Derion Gullette is off to a tremendous start by making 13 catches for 326 yards and three TDs.
“We didn’t fumble the ball eight times in the last game, so that was the first thing,” said first-year Marlin coach Ruben Torres. “I know our averages look good because of explosive plays, but we need to establish our running game.”
After dropping a 41-0 decision to Milano in the opener, Valley Mills came back for a 35-6 win over Santo as Elandis Taylor threw for 240 yards and four TDs for first-year head coach Bob Featherston.
Valley Mills defensive linemen David Haynes III, Pecos Dutschmann and Will McDonald, and linebacker Eli McNair combined for 12 tackles for losses and recovered three fumbles.
“Valley Mills spreads you out, and their quarterback does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands,” Torres said. “Their power run game has been effective. They’ve changed their offense and defense, and I think their kids are still adjusting to it. But you can tell they’re well coached.”
Best of the rest
Moody (1-1) at Hubbard (2-0): Last year, Hubbard won this meeting in a tight one, 20-15, but the Bearcats look much improved over Lonnie Judd’s first season. However, the Jags may be better, too. … Rosebud-Lott (2-0) vs. Stamford (1-1): The Cougars are making Big Tex-sized strides in Brandon Hicks’ second year at the helm, but this neutral-site game in Weatherford against a speedy Bulldog team sets up as the team’s toughest test yet. … Hutto (1-1) at Temple (0-2): The Wildcats draw a third straight home game to try and nab their first win of the season, while the Hippos look to pick a second straight 254 area code win after beating Waco High, 27-14, last week.
Trib staff’s Week 3 high school football predictions
|NON-DISTRICT
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Killeen at Waco High (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Killeen
|Killeen
|Killeen
|Midway at South Grand Prairie
|Midway
|SGP
|Midway
|Pflugerville Hendrickson at Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Hutto at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Terrell at University (7 p.m.)
|Terrell
|Terrell
|Terrell
|La Vega at Austin LBJ
|LBJ
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Bridgeport at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Navasota at Mexia
|Navasota
|Navasota
|Navasota
|Brownwood at China Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Connally at Springtown (7 p.m.)
|Springtown
|Springtown
|Springtown
|Gatesville at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Robinson at Troy
|Robinson
|Troy
|Troy
|West vs. Orange Grove (1 p.m. Sat. at Buda)
|West
|West
|West
|Rogers at Whitney
|Whitney
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Fairfield at Athens
|Athens
|Athens
|Athens
|Academy at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Madisonville at Teague
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|Franklin at Cameron Yoe
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|McGregor at Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Maypearl at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|CANCELED: Riesel vs. Clyde (at Dublin)
|Bosqueville at Palmer
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Axtell at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hamilton at Hico (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Santo at Itasca (7 p.m.)
|Santo
|Santo
|Santo
|Marlin at Valley Mills
|V. Mills
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Wortham at Dawson
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bruceville-Eddy at Florence
|Florence
|Florence
|Florence
|Moody at Hubbard
|Moody
|Hubbard
|Moody
|Rosebud-Lott vs. Stamford (at Weatherford)
|Stamford
|R-Lott
|Stamford
|Mart at Flatonia
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bremond at Milano
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Normangee (7 p.m.)
|Normangee
|Normangee
|Normangee
|Granger at Frost (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Meridian at Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bishop Reicher at Holland (7 p.m.)
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Dallas HSAA Blue Home School at Texas Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|SIX-MAN
|Gorman at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Bynum at Morgan
|Morgan
|Bynum
|Morgan
|Covington at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Gholson at Walnut Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Avalon at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Coolidge vs. Richland Springs (6:30 p.m. Thu. at Jonesboro)
|R. Springs
|R. Springs
|R. Springs
|Evant at Brookesmith
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Johnson County Home School at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Gustine at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Iredell at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Mount Calm at Kopperl
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Wylie Prep at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Vanguard at Austin Hill Country
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Parkview Christian at Aquilla (Thu.)
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Eagle Christian at Plano Prestonwood North
|ECA
|Prestonwood
|Prestonwood
|Arlington St. Paul's Prep at Methodist Children's Home (7 p.m.)
|St. Paul's
|MCH
|St. Paul's
|RESULTS
|Last week
|31-14
|35-10
|30-15
|Season to date
|65-28
|65-28
|61-32