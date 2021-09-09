Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 3

It could be a fun shootout as South Grand Prairie features playmakers in RB Ahmahn Newberry and QB Kendall Johnson.

No. 3 La Vega (2-0) at No. 4 Austin LBJ (2-0)

Breakdown: These are the kinds of heavyweight clashes we’ve come to expect from La Vega. Pirates head coach Don Hyde not only doesn’t mind challenging his team, he demands it.

“Coach (Jahmal) Fenner does a good job at LBJ. They’re perennial powers,” Hyde said in an interview with ESPN Central Texas Radio this week. “They moved down to Class 4A a couple of years ago. Last year they went to the semifinals and were ahead late in the game, lost in the last couple of seconds, cost them a state championship game. They’re very talented, very physical, very fast, and it’ll be a huge contest.”

Austin LBJ indeed represents the type of program La Vega might see in December. The feature some of the top talents in all of 4A in the likes of QB Oscar Gordon III, RB Sedrick Alexander and OL Da’Lin Harris.