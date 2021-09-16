Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 4

The first two years followed the same script as Argyle won in September and La Vega got retribution in the playoffs on the Pirates’ journey to the state championship game. However, Argyle won both meetings in 2020 on its way to an undefeated season and the Class 4A Division I state title. Now La Vega will try to flip the script by notching a regular-season win over the Eagles.

The Pirates have a tough task on defense. Argyle has scored 130 points in a trio of wins to start the season against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Pleasant Grove and Celina, none of which are slouches.

New Argyle QB Jacob Robinson has been very efficient so far, completing 28 of 42 passes for 494 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. The Eagles, as per usual, have good balance on offense as they have passed for 714 yards and rushed for 604 to this point.