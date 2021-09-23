Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 5

The Pirates will lean on some up-and-coming talent to try to push past the Trojans, led by freshman running back Eli Martinez , who is coming off a 129-yard rushing effort in the Seguin game.

No. 7 La Vega (2-2) at Corpus Christi Miller (3-1)

Breakdown: Moral victories don’t show up in the win-loss column, but for La Vega, there were plenty of positives to take out of last week’s 17-14 loss to No. 1-ranked Argyle.

“I think a lot of teams you go into a game like that and you’re nervous and apprehensive and you don’t’ what to expect,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said in an interview with ESPN Central Texas. “The difference between our kids is that we’ve played them six times in the last three years, so we knew what we were getting into. Once again, we’re trying to get better every week, so that when October 8th gets here we’re pretty good.”