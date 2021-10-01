Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 6

But Crawford is still the district favorite for a reason. The Pirates are experienced at the skill positions and they’re getting closer to having consistency on the offensive line. Tolar will be trying to be the first team to get within three touchdowns of Crawford this season.

Bishop Reicher (0-4, 0-1) at Dallas Covenant (1-3, 1-1)

Breakdown: Heading into their fifth game, the Cougars are still looking for the first win of the Billy Overshown era at Reicher. But they’re definitely making improvements. After scoring a combined 10 points in their first two games, the Cougars have put up 23 and 21 in hard-fought losses to Holland and Dallas First Baptist in the past two.

Reicher graduated a slew of seniors from its TAPPS state finalist team of a year ago. So, new playmakers have had to emerge. WR Eric Ochoa has game-breaking ability, and one of Reicher’s traditional strengths is its offensive line, which is headed up by OL/DL Maverick Plsek. Defensively, keep an eye on DT Royce Bayles, the team’s reigning Defensive Player of the Week.