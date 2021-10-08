Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 7

Mart’s Klyderion Campbell and Neven Hickman each suffered minor knee injuries the last time out against Italy, but Hoffman said they’re ready to go for this district opener. The Panthers will also get DE/RB Ayden Lane back from an illness.

Chilton has been rotating Daylon Ford and McKeller Cook at QB with each bringing different strengths to the position in different situations. Those two along with newcomers Braylen Fisher and Jamoryon Benjamin will need to make an impact for the Pirates to pull off an upset of the top-ranked Panthers.

Mansfield (3-2, 1-1) at Midway (0-5, 0-2)

Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app

Breakdown: Midway’s word of the week during its open date last week was “reset.”