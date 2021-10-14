Centex top 10 games to watch: Week 8

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winless after three district games, McGregor probably needs to win out to give itself a shot at a return playoff engagement. But the Bulldogs do not lack weapons, topped by the area’s leading rusher in Chad Lorenz (1,069 yards, 9 TDs). Biles called Lorenz “a load,” and said that the Leopards will need to rally to the ball when he’s carrying it, because it may take more than one tackler to bring him down.

No. 1 Mart (6-0, 1-0) at Bremond (2-4, 1-0)

Breakdown: This doesn’t necessarily shape up as a classic Mart-Bremond clash on paper, as Mart is on another level from everyone else in its district (if not the state) while Bremond is young and rebuilding. But both teams are off to 1-0 starts in District 10-2A Div. II, and how many other games in the state this week will produce a matchup where the opponents can boast a combined 12 state championships?