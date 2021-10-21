Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 9

DeSoto (5-2, 3-1) at Midway (1-6, 1-3)
Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app
Streaming: 365 Sports on YouTube
Breakdown: After a first half that he deemed “embarrassing,” Midway coach Shane Anderson appreciated the fire his Panthers showed in last week’s 27-18 win over Waco High.
“I was happy with the way we responded,” Anderson said. “We told them at halftime we wanted to play with some pride, realize we’re playing for Midway, we’re playing for Central Texas.”
Senior quarterback Sam Battle sparked the Panthers’ run of 27 unanswered points in the second half. In the process, he elevated himself into Midway’s new starting QB role, supplanting Reid Tedford. Battle will look to put the ball in the hands of playmakers like WR Junior Thornton and RB Dom Hill as much as possible.
Midway’s reward for registering its first win of 2021 is a date with a dynamic DeSoto squad that has lost only to fourth-ranked Duncanville in District 11-6A play.
“They’re absolutely as athletic as all get-out,” Anderson said. “They’re right up there with Duncanville in terms of their receiving corps. They really throw the football and play fast, and we’ll have our work cut out for us. We need to play great man coverage.”
No. 7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1, 2-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-1)
Radio: 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Streaming: Modoc Media on YouTube
Breakdown: La Vega got into a hole a couple of times last week in Brownwood, trailing the Lions 7-0 in the first quarter and 17-14 in the third.
But the Pirates dug out of it thanks to an outstanding performance by freshman running back Bryson Roland. He lit it up for 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help La Vega prevail, 49-33.
The win put La Vega in good position to make the playoffs and still in the hunt for a district championship if Stephenville drops a game.
The next big challenge comes quick, though, as Midlothian Heritage built on a win over La Vega last season by validating its state ranking so far this fall.
Heritage’s most impressive win lately is probably its 49-13 triumph over Springtown at the end of September. Jaguars QB Kaden Brown passed for 244 yards in that game, just one of his many stellar outings this season. The Heritage quarterback has passed for 1,415 yards and rushed for 450 with 22 combined TDs in seven games.
This will be La Vega’s fourth game against a state-ranked opponent this season. The Pirates dropped the previous three, but can make a statement about the rest of the campaign by winning this one.
Jarrell (2-5, 0-2) at Connally (2-4, 1-1)
Radio: 107.9 FM, SicEm365 app
Streaming: Centexsportsnetwork.com
Breakdown: Every week of the season is exam week, and Connally took plenty of lessons out of last week’s test, a 28-7 loss to a hard-nosed Salado team.
“Kids played extremely hard, but we didn’t get enough stops on defense and didn’t put the ball in the end zone enough,” said Cadets coach Terry Gerik. “What we learned from it, we’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that we have when we face a team like that.”
Quarterback Jelani McDonald and running back Tre Wisner are capable of busting a big run at any point, and defensively Kiefer Sibley (66 tackles, 1 sack) has a nose for the football. At this point for Connally, it’s about reading the keys correctly and executing the plays with efficiency, Gerik said.
Jarrell comes in hunting for its first District 9-4A win after coming up short in a shootout with Robinson last week. Gerik said that Cougars tailback D.J. Warren “can fly,” and that the Cadets will need to be sound in their defensive reads in order to bottle him up as much as possible.
Connally is currently tied for second with Robinson (which it defeated) in district play behind co-leaders Salado and China Spring, who meet Friday. A win would put the Cadets in a good spot for an eventual playoff trip a few weeks down the road.
Hillsboro (4-4, 1-1) at Ferris (4-3, 1-0)
Radio: 1560 AM, khbr.streamon.fm
Breakdown: First-year Hillsboro head coach Steve Almuete called last week’s clash with Glen Rose “a statement game.” And even though the Eagles came up on the short end of a 28-21 battle, the statement that Hillsboro made was evident.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our guys, they played their butts off,” Almuete said. “I think they realized that we can play with anybody.”
Linebacker Jacob Montoya gave Hillsboro a top-notch effort as he recorded 29 tackles, including 11 solo stops, in Glen Rose’s 88 offensive snaps. “He’s a human missile, he just wants to hit people,” said Almuete, who also praised the play of Demarcus McGruder, Dre Sanders and Frankie Montoya. The latter has been deemed Hillsboro’s “team MVP” by Almuete for the way he has stepped up as an unexpected starting quarterback.
Ferris finds itself in a similar situation, as its regular starting QB Nathan Greek went down with an injury a couple of weeks ago. As a result the Yellowjackets have transformed into a more run-oriented team, which isn’t a bad strategy, considering the beefy blockers they have up front.
“They’ve got guys that go 275, 300. They’re just huge,” Almuete said. “They’re like a college football line. Their run scheme is simple, they just want to get their hands on you and move you. … Winning the line of scrimmage is going to be key.”
Salado (5-2, 2-0) at No. 5 China Spring (7-0, 2-0)
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: The District 9-4A Division II lead will be on the line as China Spring and Salado head into the game with 2-0 district records.
The Cougars opened district play with a 74-0 mauling of Jarrell before cruising to a 41-10 win over Gatesville. Salado has also been impressive with a 42-6 win over Gatesville followed by a 28-7 win over Connally.
Salado features a strong running game led by speedy Seth Reavis and Ryland Woods while quarterback Hutton Haire has shown command of the offense.
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden passed for 125 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Gatesville to pace the offense, while linebackers Brayden Faulkner and Dawson Exline and lineman Greg Salazar led a China Spring defense that held the Hornets to 48 rushing yards on 38 carries.
“Our kids are showing a lot of ownership in the season and it shows in their preparation throughout the week,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “Salado is a really good football team, and they’re always really competitive. They run a unique (slot-T) offense and they do it well. Defensively, they’re hard-nosed.”
Cameron Yoe (3-5, 3-1) at No. 8 Lorena (5-2, 3-0)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: Lorena has asserted itself as the 11-3A DI frontrunner through three weeks of district play. The Leopards dispatched Academy, Troy and McGregor, all by at least two touchdowns.
That won’t make life any easier against a Cameron Yoe program with a lot of pride. The Yoemen started district play strong as well with lopsided wins over Caldwell and Rockdale (combined score of 130-23). But Academy edged Cameron by four points a couple of weeks ago.
Even so, the Yoemen could turn 11-3A DI into a three-team race for the league championship by posting a win in Lorena on Friday.
This game features two fantastically balanced offenses. Lorena is a little more rush heavy at 60-40 in favor of rushing yards (1,876), but the Leopards still possess a crisp passing game. Cameron leans 60-40 to passing behind the skills of QB Ryan Muniz, who has thrown for 1,734 yards and 19 TDs. But RB Phaibian Bynaum is a great runner averaging 93 yards on 16 carries per game.
All of that just points out that one of the defenses, whichever one can slow down the dynamic offense on the other side, will determine the winner here.
Groesbeck (6-1, 2-0) at Malakoff (4-3, 2-0)
Streaming: Groesbeck ISD on YouTube
Breakdown: Groesbeck rides a four-game winning streak into perhaps its biggest test of the season.
So far in Goats coach Jerry Bomar’s return to the school, the program has made tremendous progress. But they haven’t been able to pull up to the Tigers’ level. Malakoff handed Groesbeck a 35-0 defeat last season.
This time could be different. The Goats are playing extremely well behind the one-two punch of QB Allen Lewis (more than 1,300 passing yards, 18 TDs) and RB Ma’Qua Smith (8.5 yards per carry, 10 TDs). Groesbeck’s one loss this season came against Academy when the Goats were missing half of their defensive starters due to COVID.
Malakoff began the campaign with three straight losses against quality opponents. Since then, the Tigers have been winning by an average score of 40-5.
This is probably the 8-3A DI championship game, but the loser will still be in good position for the playoffs.
Bosqueville (5-2, 3-0) at No. 4 Crawford (7-0, 3-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Streaming: Crawford-ISD.net
Breakdown: Crawford has been one of the best Class 2A Division I teams in the state all season as it has relied on a ground-based offense and a tremendous defense to win the first seven games.
But the Pirates will face a hot Bosqueville team that’s won four straight games heading into this District 7-2A showdown. The Bulldogs have averaged 48.3 points in their first three district games behind dynamic dual-threat quarterback Justin Moore and running back Hunter Henexson who scored five touchdowns in last week’s 34-12 win over Valley Mills.
“They’re just multiple, they throw the ball well and have a good running game,” said Crawford coach Greg Jacobs. “They’ve got threats all over the field, and their quarterback is getting better each week. They put a lot of pressure on you with all their weapons.”
Crawford’s defense has been superb all season with linebacker Camron Walker and safety Luke Torbert showing a lot of leadership.
“Our secondary has been playing well, they’re very instinctive and quick, and they understand offensive schemes and play with a lot of intensity,” Jacobs said. “We’re getting better each week in certain areas. We obviously don’t want to peak this early in the year, but we keep seeing improvement. I like the confidence and effort we’re showing.”
No. 7 Grandview (7-1, 4-0) at Whitney (3-4, 2-1)
Radio: Whitney Wildcat Sports Network on Facebook
Breakdown: After threatening to take down unbeaten No. 6 West last week, Whitney faces another major challenge against No. 7 Grandview, a perennial power that won back-to-back state titles in 2018-19.
The Wildcats’ defense was outstanding in their 14-10 loss to West, but they’ll face a Zebras squad with a lot more weapons. Grandview has averaged 54.5 points in their four district wins. Seven players scored for the Zebras in last week’s 56-0 win over Dallas A-Plus Academy, including Brandon Click on an 80-yard kickoff return and Hudson Ross on an 85-yard run.
Brycen Davis has been a prolific passer for the Zebras while Ross has been an explosive running back. Whitney will put a lot on the shoulders of quarterback Garrett Peacock, but he’s got some dangerous skill people surrounding him like running back Orrin Green, who returned a kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown against the Trojans.
“We don’t worry about the Grandview mystique,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “Grandview is just another game on our schedule. We beat them two years ago when they were No. 1. We played really well against West. We had some missed opportunities offensively that could have changed the game.”
Holland (4-3, 2-1) at Rosebud-Lott (5-3, 2-2)
Breakdown: Rosebud-Lott’s program turnaround hit a high mark when the Cougars notched their fifth win of the season with last week’s 46-20 victory over Moody.
Next up, Rosebud-Lott will try to take a big step toward a playoff berth as it hosts Holland.
QB Zane Zeinert and the Cougars offense has been good at taking advantage of what the defense is giving, alternating big rushing and passing games. Perhaps the best thing Rosebud-Lott can do in this one is to make big plays through the air early and make Holland’s Slot T offense uncomfortable.
The Hornets apparently worked their game plan to perfection in a district-opening win over Hearne, 10-2. Since then, Holland lost to Thorndale and defeated Moody.
Rosebud-Lott is trying to get to six wins for the first time since 2017 when the Cougars went 6-5.
Best of the Rest
Waco High (0-7, 0-4) at Mansfield Lake Ridge (1-6, 1-3): The Lions suffered an agonizing loss to Midway last week, blowing an 18-0 halftime lead. Lake Ridge offers the Lions’ next-best shot at a win. … Gatesville (2-5, 0-2) at Robinson (3-4, 1-1): The winner of this one positions themselves well for a playoff spot in District 7-4A Div. II. … Vanguard (6-1, 1-1) at Plano Coram Deo (6-1, 1-1): Both of these six-man teams can put up points in a hurry, and the winner will likely finish as the district’s No. 2 seed behind top-ranked Live Oak.