Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 9

“They’re absolutely as athletic as all get-out,” Anderson said. “They’re right up there with Duncanville in terms of their receiving corps. They really throw the football and play fast, and we’ll have our work cut out for us. We need to play great man coverage.”

No. 7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1, 2-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-1)

Streaming: Modoc Media on YouTube

Breakdown: La Vega got into a hole a couple of times last week in Brownwood, trailing the Lions 7-0 in the first quarter and 17-14 in the third.

But the Pirates dug out of it thanks to an outstanding performance by freshman running back Bryson Roland. He lit it up for 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help La Vega prevail, 49-33.

The win put La Vega in good position to make the playoffs and still in the hunt for a district championship if Stephenville drops a game.

The next big challenge comes quick, though, as Midlothian Heritage built on a win over La Vega last season by validating its state ranking so far this fall.