The McGregor Bulldogs’ Darieus Dixon took the first step toward a repeat of the state 400-meter championship.

He first made himself a back-to-back winner at regional, racing to the 400 title in a time of 49.07 at the Region III-3A track meet Saturday at Midway Panther Stadium.

The Whitney Wildcats won the 4x100-meter relay, timed at 43.10. The Wildcats (1:31.16) were third in the 4x200 relay and had Marcus Wilson place second in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.30. He edged out Franklin’s Mason Elliot by .007.

Clifton (3:25.88) and McGregor (3:26.21) went 1-2 in the 4x400 relay.

McGregor’s Benji Castro ran 2:01.02 to win the 800. Fellow Bulldog Dixon triple jumped 45-9 1/4 to take second.

Mexia Blackcat sprinter Tometheus Bryant (21.99) was second in the 200, ahead of Clifton’s AJ Lingo, who finished third at 22.08.

Troy’s Carlos Cortez earned the 800 bronze medal in a competitive race by running a personal best 2:01.70. Coy Klish of West (10.69) was third in the 100.

Fairfield’s Avery Thaler had a 38-0 triple jump on her final try and took second place, holding off Cameron’s Yierra Flemings for the final automatic qualifier. Flemings, who was a two-time bronze medalist at state, needs a wild-card entry to advance in that event. She went 37-7 1/2, also on her final try.

Fairfield won the girls’ regional title with 97 points. Malakoff was a distant second with 43.

Thaler ran on Fairfield’s first-place sprint relay team, which won comfortably in a time of 49.17 and again joined teammates Madox Mitchael, Shadashia Brackens and NaKayla Conner, who won the 4x200-meter relay (1:42.94).

Fairfield positioned itself for a run at the state track title. Lillian McBean replaced Conner on the 4x400 relay, giving the Lady Eagles a relay sweep while posting a time of 4:12.26. West was third in the 4x400 at 4:14.53.

Flemings rebounded significantly. The defending state champion in the 100-meter hurdles ran her best time ever in that event, winning at 13.95 with the help of a strong wind.

She also won the 400 impressively in 57.30.

Lorena’s Addison Sykora ran 5:30.72 to win in the 1,600.

Jaycee Green (38-3 3/4) from Whitney and Mexia’s Michaiah Miller (37-1) took the top two spots in the girls’ shot put.

Teague’s Mollie Sims (2:23.75) was third in the 800. Troy’s Joanne Lee placed in the 300 hurdles.

Region II-6A: At Midway Panther Stadium, Midway’s Reeve Tarter ran 4:22.46 in his last competitive race on his home track. It earned the Panthers’ senior his spot at the UIL State Meet in Austin on Friday, May 12.

Region II-2A: At Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium, Valley Mills’ sprint relay team of London Redfield, Hilaria Rodriguez, Kloey Horton and Sydney Sadler ran 50.72 and won the 4x100-meter relay.

Rodriguez was clocked in 12.50 for third in the 100.

Hollis Pearcy from Hamilton had a time of 4:44.72, good for second in the 1,600.

Valley Mills’ Pecos Dutschmann (15.44) finished third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Hamilton junior Lily Emeyabbi placed third in the pole vault, clearing a personal best 10-6. Hamilton also got a third spot in the 800 from freshman Anna Pearcy, whose time was 2:22.03. Pearcy matched that bronze medal finish by running 1:02.00 in the 400. Another Hamilton freshman runner placed third in the 1,600. Presley Long’s time was 5:46.46.

Hamilton concluded the meet with a 4:09.80 in the girls 4x400 relay, which was third.

Region III-5A: At Humble’s Turner Stadium, Lake Belton’s Kendric Jones won the 200 meters in a runaway, posting a time of 20.80 to grab the victory. That ties Jones third-best time in the 200 in Central Texas history.

The Broncos’ Jones also took silver in the 100 meters with a time of 10.42. Jones teamed with Ty Legg, Micah Hudson and Dawson Cabiad to run 1:27.33, which carried them to second in the 4x200 relay.

Easton Hammond of Lake Belton cleared 6-8 in the high jump to earn a second-place spot. It was his third of three field event he participated in at the meet. Lake Belton’s Abigail Rydberg cleared 12-0, which earned her the silver medal in the pole vault.

Region III-4A: At Bullard Panther Stadium, China Spring freshman Janey Baker won the 100-meter hurdles, advancing to state with a time of 14.86. Baker (46.41) also took third in the 300 hurdles.

It was a strong day for Lady Cougar underclassmen, with sophomore Mariah Cleveland taking second in the 400, clocked at 59.92. China Spring closed the day with a second-place 4x400 relay (4:03.42). Baker and Cleveland were teamed with Avery Roberts and Anna Abdallah.

Barrett Boyd of Gatesville finished third in the shorter hurdle event, in 15.23.

The La Vega Lady Pirates won the 4x100-meter relay in 48.99. Kiyleyah Parr was a member of that relay team. She had been edged out of qualifying for state Friday in the long jump, but went 36-4 1/2 in the triple jump, which matched the second-place jump of Karynton Dawson of Hardin-Jefferson. Dawson claimed the silver because she had a better second jump.

Parr also joined Ja'Dyn Iglehart, Andrea Johnson, and Ariana Brown to run a second-place time of 1:45.40 in the 4x200 relay.

Connally’s Jack Johnston won the high jump by clearing 6-4 on his first attempt. Jelani McDonald gave the Cadets another field event qualifier. He went 46-9 3/4 to net second in the triple jump.

Junior Katrina Greer of Connally was second in the high jump at 5-4. She already had the silver locked up when she cleared that height on her third try.

The Cadets got a third-place finish in the 200 from Jesmar Rhodes (22.20).

La Vega finished strong, with a gold in the 4x400 relay, running 3:23.92. The Pirates (1:29.46) placed third in the 4x200 relay. Gatesville added a second-place finish in the 1,600 by Carlo Martinez, who ran 4:28.03.

Region III-2A: At Palestine Wildcat Stadium, Bremond beat Chilton for the top two finishes in the girl’s 4x100 relay. Bremond ran 49.67 and Chilton’s time was 50.02.

The Lady Tigers also claimed gold medals when sophomore Armiyah Castilleja won the 100 hurdles at 14.98 and had a winning 45.75 in her 300 hurdles. DMiyah Griffin raced to a 12.44 in the 100 to win. Bremond’s girls were third in the 4x400 relay (4:18.73).

Chilton was second in the 4x200 relay, timed at 1:46.69.

Central Texas had the top two finishes in the boys’ 800. Ashley Summers from Riesel won in 2:00.91 with Bremond’s Jonah White second (2:01.98).

The 400 also saw area athletes take the top two spots, led by Mart’s Brandon Lundy (50.23) and Crawford’s Huston Powers (50.76). The Mart Panthers’ other first-place finish was their win in the 4x400 relay (3:24.82).

The 200 had a girls’ top-two finish. Chilton’s Germayia Robinson had a 25.65 time with Addie Cox of Crawford at 25.87.

Bobby Drake’s 10.61 won the boys’ 100 for the Bremond Tigers with Chilton’s Markeydrick Taylor third at 10.96. Drake doubled his individual wins on the day with a time of 21.88 in the 200.

Bremond’s 1:29.71 earned second in the boys’ 4x200 relay. Marlin was third at 1:29.94.

Marco Cunningham from Rapoport got his second gold of the meet with a time of 4:33.26 for the 1,600.

Dawson’s Isaac Johnson won the high jump at 6-6. Breon Lewis of Rosebud-Lott (44-0 1/4) finished third in the triple jump.

Marlin had two field event state qualifiers, Keundra Wilson (second in the girls’ triple jump, 35-11 1/2) and Praiyer Jones (second in the boys’ discus at 152-11). Riesel’s Gavin Oliver threw 146-1 for third in the discus. Wilson was third in the 100 with a time of 12.59.

Marlin’s boys ran 42.88 for second in the sprint relay, with Mart (43.49) third.

Region III-1A: At Whitney Wildcat Stadium, the Meridian Yellowjackets (Braxton Allen, Dustan Bowers, Dustin Padgett, John Pablo Bernal) won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.02.

Bernal also won the 100 in 11.10.

Meridian was second on the 4x400 (3:37.18) and finished third in the 4x200 relay, running 1:35.42, while Padgett taking third in the 400 at 53.92.

Blum’s Payden Sanders, Kinsley McPherson, McKayla Whatley and Kayden Arrington won the girls’ 4x200 race at 1:5.74. Arrington ran 26.99 to win the 200 and Blum also captured the win in the 4x400 relay (4:18.52), using the same four teammates.

Grady Gregg of Blum (43.77) took third in the 300 hurdles.