Centex volleyball preview: Abundance of stars light way for potent programs

When you’re lost — like, really lost, with no Google Maps or Waze app in sight — you can always navigate your way home by following the stars.
For a bunch of Central Texas volleyball teams, following the stars could lead them to some sweet destinations.
Our particular region of the state never lacks for volleyball talent. However, this year’s constellation blazes particularly bright, as there are an unusually high number of returning all-state caliber players, most with several seasons under their belts.
A total of 10 members of 2020’s Super Centex 14-member first team return for another go-round this year. That group includes last year’s Player of the Year, setter Lexi Moody of state finalist Crawford, and the Newcomer of the Year, China Spring setter/outside hitter and former move-in Kadyne Emmot. Both are poised for powerful senior years.
Yet Moody and Emmot are hardly the only luminaries back on Centex courts. Deep in the heart of every stretch of Central Texas, the stars at night are big and bright. You can find them at Lorena, where setter Meg Kucera and hitter Abbie Tuyo should form a potent putaway combination. You’ll spot them at Midway, which featured an especially underclassman-heavy roster in 2020 that suddenly has sprouted in experience. Sometimes it’s fair to wonder if SpaceX has built yet another rocket-testing site in Troy, given the noisy missile explosions that senior Graycee Mosley and sophomore Kaycee Cavanaugh regularly produce.
Even Crawford and China Spring have strayed far from a “lone star” state of mind, as both the Lady Pirates and Lady Cougars bring back other Super Centex first-team performers besides Moody and Emmot. China Spring boasts one of the highest fliers in the area in senior outside hitter Dylan Birkes, while senior hitter Katie Warden figures to be a stone-cold killer for Crawford again.
“Everyone always says experience is the best teacher, and there’s no substitute for it,” said Crawford coach Jeff Coker, whose Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked team will face 4A’s fifth-ranked China Spring in Tuesday’s season opener. “Sometimes you just have to go experience things. Last year as different as it was with COVID and missing tournaments and stuff, we still had all brand new serve-receive (players). Now all those kids are back. Ninety percent of our varsity right now are kids who played on the varsity last year, so they all have that varsity experience.”
Talent can cover a multitude of sins. Some things you just can’t coach. What coach doesn’t want a player with springs equipped in her legs, or one who has quicker hands than a Vegas blackjack dealer?
But talent can only take you so far. Once you get into the playoffs, everyone is good. In those instances, grit and gumption can prove to be the difference-maker, coaches say.
“We talk about winning in the dark. Even when people aren’t seeing you, in the offseason,” said China Spring’s Melissa Cole, whose team won its first 30 matches in 2020 before falling to Bellville in the regional final. “They did a really good job of putting in the work in the summer. Some of them were still actually playing ball through club, continuing on in the summer into nationals. Then we had kids who as far as our strength and conditioning skills every day, just putting in the work every day in the summer — a lot of them did that.
“So, just trying to win in the dark, so that when you do step onto the court in the game the outcome and the results are there.”
Of course, what makes some of the great players so great is that they excel in both tangible and intangible contributions. Take Crawford’s Moody, for example. Sure, she partially wins because she flicks pinpoint sets and serves up more zip than Miracle Whip. But she’s just as valuable as a leader, thanks to her bubbly, upbeat encouragement, Coker said.
“She’s been great for us,” he said. “She stepped in as a freshman, and has just really improved every single year. I would expect nothing less. Just keep improving, keep working. Lexi does so many things, volleyball-wise, that are important, but just her leadership and her enthusiasm for the game, that’s kind of what is the most special and most important thing she does for us.”
Yes, away from the lights of the state’s major metropolitan areas, the stars shine as bright as ever. And the beauty of it is, new ones are being discovered every day. You don’t even need a telescope to find them.