Centex volleyball preview: Abundance of stars light way for potent programs

Even Crawford and China Spring have strayed far from a “lone star” state of mind, as both the Lady Pirates and Lady Cougars bring back other Super Centex first-team performers besides Moody and Emmot. China Spring boasts one of the highest fliers in the area in senior outside hitter Dylan Birkes, while senior hitter Katie Warden figures to be a stone-cold killer for Crawford again.

“Everyone always says experience is the best teacher, and there’s no substitute for it,” said Crawford coach Jeff Coker, whose Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked team will face 4A’s fifth-ranked China Spring in Tuesday’s season opener. “Sometimes you just have to go experience things. Last year as different as it was with COVID and missing tournaments and stuff, we still had all brand new serve-receive (players). Now all those kids are back. Ninety percent of our varsity right now are kids who played on the varsity last year, so they all have that varsity experience.”

Talent can cover a multitude of sins. Some things you just can’t coach. What coach doesn’t want a player with springs equipped in her legs, or one who has quicker hands than a Vegas blackjack dealer?

But talent can only take you so far. Once you get into the playoffs, everyone is good. In those instances, grit and gumption can prove to be the difference-maker, coaches say.