Centex volleyball preview: Area's best aspire to greatness, gratefulness

Many a high school volleyball team aspires to greatness. More than ever in 2020, teams in Texas find themselves in a state of gratefulness.

Given the uncertainty of the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19, coaches and players weren’t sure if a volleyball season would even happen this year. Things were touch-and-go for a while, but on July 21 the UIL announced a series of new safety protocols and several starting dates for the season, depending on the team. The first of those dates arrives Monday, as Class 1A-4A teams that held summer strength and conditioning workouts will start playing games.

Central Texas coaches have no idea what this season will bring or if it will even reach its completion. But they say they’re hopeful – and thankful.

“That’s something we talked about at our team’s first practice day, how we’re really fortunate to be here,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “Every day we should consider ourselves grateful and blessed to be here and play this game and to do what we’re doing today, and don’t take those things for granted.”

More than ever, these teams are looking at every new day they get to practice or play as a gift.