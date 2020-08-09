Centex volleyball preview: Area's best aspire to greatness, gratefulness

Many a high school volleyball team aspires to greatness. More than ever in 2020, teams in Texas find themselves in a state of gratefulness.
Given the uncertainty of the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19, coaches and players weren’t sure if a volleyball season would even happen this year. Things were touch-and-go for a while, but on July 21 the UIL announced a series of new safety protocols and several starting dates for the season, depending on the team. The first of those dates arrives Monday, as Class 1A-4A teams that held summer strength and conditioning workouts will start playing games.
Central Texas coaches have no idea what this season will bring or if it will even reach its completion. But they say they’re hopeful – and thankful.
“That’s something we talked about at our team’s first practice day, how we’re really fortunate to be here,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “Every day we should consider ourselves grateful and blessed to be here and play this game and to do what we’re doing today, and don’t take those things for granted.”
More than ever, these teams are looking at every new day they get to practice or play as a gift.
“There’s a concern (that the season could be interrupted),” said Crawford’s Jeff Coker, who led his Lady Pirates to a second Class 2A state championship in the past three seasons in 2019. “I told the kids at the outset, ‘We don’t know what might happen. The season might play out in starts and stops. We’ve just got to stay positive and whenever we get the OK to play, we’ve got to be ready to play.’”
The UIL has implemented a variety of protocols to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 for the 2020 season. Among them: teams are required to screen their athletes upon arrival each day to assure that they’re not running a fever, equipment must be regularly sanitized, and gyms will be limited to 50 percent capacity for matches.
It’s new territory for sure. But the area’s coaches say it’s vital for them to follow the guidelines to the letter, in hopes of keeping everyone healthy and the season intact.
“I think at the beginning I won’t say it was difficult, but it was just reminders to ourselves to do it. To clean all the equipment, cleaning the balls, cleaning the carts,” West coach Sandy Dickerson said. “All the little things we never did before. So it’s just making it a habit. Once it’s a habit, they automatically know what we do, and that’s just what it is.”
While the safety protocols may be new, one prevailing question is older than any of the gyms in which these teams play – who has what it takes to make a run at a state title?
In recent seasons, Crawford has set the gold standard in Class 2A. Coker’s Lady Pirates seized their second state title in three seasons in 2019, finishing with a 49-4 overall record and going wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked 2A team. But they’ve lost some pillars from those championship clubs, including libero Peyton Elmore, middle blocker Ana Maddox and last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year Anne Williams.
Still, don’t expect the Crawford dynasty to crumble to ashes. The Lady Pirates still return junior Lexi Moody, who has been firmly established as one of the area’s top setters for the past two years. Katie Warden is a fierce hitter who Coker expects to “have a really big year,” while senior Taylor Westerfeld will provide leadership and should inherit some of the hitting opportunities left over by the departures of Maddox and Williams.
“We’ve also got some talented kids who were on our JV who I think will step in and be just fine,” Coker said. “I think you’ll see another typical Crawford team – really talented, really good and hopefully getting better and better as the season goes on.”
Elsewhere in Class 2A, Bremond made its first regional tournament appearance in 18 years in 2019 and brings back high-flying paratrooper Lyndsie McBride, its all-around best player. Wortham has grown into a consistent playoff pest under head coach Deanna Whaley, coming off three consecutive 30-win seasons.
On the 4A level, China Spring possesses plenty of pop. The Lady Cougars reached the third round of the playoffs last year before falling to Carthage. Junior Dylan Birkes, a firecracker of a hitter, should build on a 2019 season in which she smacked 367 kills and totaled 52 blocks.
“I’m super excited about this team, to be honest,” Cole said. “I’ve been really looking forward to this group. I’ve got four seniors and a whole bunch of juniors who were on there last year as sophomores, and they’ve moved up together and will continue to move up again next year. We have solid defense, we’ve got some big hitters, our setter returned, so we’re looking pretty good right now. I’m excited about it.”
Robinson, Hillsboro and Gatesville all made the 4A playoffs last year and expect to contend again. Gatesville will be breaking in a new head coach after longtime team leader Rickey Phillips took over the athletic director position full-time. However, the Lady Hornets will turn to a familiar face to keep their tradition going, as Janey Weber – Phillips’ daughter and a former Super Centex and all-state star at Gatesville – has taken the head coaching job.
The Class 3A race in Central Texas could resemble the Indy 500. Lorena and Fairfield, which both reached at least the second round of the 4A playoffs last year, dropped down a classification in UIL realignment and add even more firepower to the mix. Troy, which reached its first-ever state tournament in 2018, made another nice playoff run last year before falling to West in the regional round.
As for West, the Lady Trojans went 43-5 and finished only one win shy of state, as Lexington knocked them off in four sets in the Region III-3A final. Graduation sapped some of their strength, but this is a proud program that has grown accustomed to deep playoff runs.
“The ones coming in, they’re filling those they replaced, they’re filling their spots,” West’s Dickerson said. “They’re stepping it up. A lot more communication. I think last year we kind of knew each other more, and knew what our short-comings were, where we had to help each other out. This year we’re really having to step up and learn each other’s boundaries.”
Another potent addition West made was hiring Kari Sowders as an assistant coach. Sowders led a highly successful program at Lorena for the past 11 years, winning Super Centex Coach of the Year honors in her debut year for the Lady Leopards in 2009.
“It’s been really great,” Dickerson said of Sowders’ addition to the West staff. “Everything I say to the girls, have said, or would say, she’s saying the same things. Just reinforcing the basics, the communication, the hustle. It is wonderful, truly wonderful.”
Among local 1A schools, Blum figures to be the team everyone else is chasing. The Lady Bobcats advanced to the state tournament for the second time in three years in 2019. But keep an eye out for Matt Hejl’s Abbott team, coming off a 25-9 season in which it finished just a victory shy of its first state tourney trip since 1979.
All those teams will get a head-start on the season compared to the bigger 6A and 5A schools. Their regular season is delayed until Sept. 14 at the earliest. Midway made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2019 before succumbing to No. 2-ranked Plano West. The Pantherettes will rely on their wisdom – junior Andi Wisdom, who tagged 118 kills in her debut varsity season – as well as the steady back-row passing of junior libero Kara Wachsmann. The biggest difference for Midway this year will come in its district schedule, as the Pantherettes have moved to District 11-6A to face off against the likes of Mansfield, Waxahachie and DeSoto.
Midway’s departure should open things up for Copperas Cove and Belton in the old 12-6A.
However the season plays out, Central Texas coaches say they’re keeping their fingers crossed that it reaches the finish line.
“The kids were so excited to get back, the girls were,” West’s Dickerson said. “The work ethic, they’re just out there giving it all they have every day. They’re not taking for granted that there will be another day, you know what I mean? So we’re trying to get all we can every day, because we never know when it will stop.”
