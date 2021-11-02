Centex volleyball roundup: Bosqueville extends playoff run

TEMPLE — Battle-tested Bosqueville isn’t going down without a fight.

The Lady Bulldogs, who came out of one of the tougher Class 2A volleyball districts in the state, showed off their power in a four-set win over Hamilton in bi-district playoff action on Tuesday night at Lake Belton High School.

Bosqueville (36-4) advances to the 2A area round, where it’ll face Lindsay at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Lake Ridge. Hamilton closes out its season with a 20-20 overall record.

Bosqueville head coach Marian Kelso said the Lady Bulldogs received a strong showing from their front-row hitters Jayla Lee and Logan Dyer. But the back-row passing also came up big, paced by Annabelle Kuehl, Maira Guerrero and Jaden Dougherty.

“In the third game we lost a little focus, but we were able to come back in the fourth game and play like we should have,” Kelso said.

Graham 3, Gatesville 1

JOSHUA — Graham made the big plays when it needed them, pulling out a close win over Gatesville in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24.

The Steers (32-10-1) will play the Benbrook-Krum winner in the area playoffs later this week.