Centex volleyball roundup: Bosqueville extends playoff run

TEMPLE — Battle-tested Bosqueville isn’t going down without a fight.
The Lady Bulldogs, who came out of one of the tougher Class 2A volleyball districts in the state, showed off their power in a four-set win over Hamilton in bi-district playoff action on Tuesday night at Lake Belton High School.
Bosqueville (36-4) advances to the 2A area round, where it’ll face Lindsay at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Lake Ridge. Hamilton closes out its season with a 20-20 overall record.
Bosqueville head coach Marian Kelso said the Lady Bulldogs received a strong showing from their front-row hitters Jayla Lee and Logan Dyer. But the back-row passing also came up big, paced by Annabelle Kuehl, Maira Guerrero and Jaden Dougherty.
“In the third game we lost a little focus, but we were able to come back in the fourth game and play like we should have,” Kelso said.
Graham 3, Gatesville 1
JOSHUA — Graham made the big plays when it needed them, pulling out a close win over Gatesville in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24.
The Steers (32-10-1) will play the Benbrook-Krum winner in the area playoffs later this week.
Gatesville (29-10) is no stranger to the playoff volleyball scene, as this marked the Hornets’ 19th consecutive postseason appearance.
Moody 3, Hico 2
WHITNEY — The Lady Bearcats were pushed to the very edge of elimination, but they showed unbelievable balance in staying alive.
Moody outgunned Hico in a five-set squabble in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs at Whitney High School.
The Lady Bearcats (30-5) will face the winner of Archer City and Chico in the area round of the playoffs.
Axtell 3, Dawson 1
HILLSBORO — The Lady Longhorns pulled out a hard-fought opening set and rode that momentum to a Class 2A bi-district win over Dawson, 26-24, 25-13, 6-25, 26-24.
Axtell advances to face Tom Bean in the area playoffs. It’ll be a busy athletic week for Axtell’s girls programs, as several of the volleyball players are also members of the school’s state-qualifying girls cross country squad.