Centex volleyball roundup: Crawford closing in on familiar ground, 3-0

GLEN ROSE — One step at a time, Crawford keeps inching toward a familiar destination.

The No. 2-ranked and defending state champion Lady Pirates swept Lindsay, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, in the Region III-2A volleyball quarterfinals on Friday night at Glen Rose High School.

Crawford (29-3) will face either Tom Bean or Rio Vista in next week’s regional semifinal round, moving the Lady Pirates to within two wins of their fifth state tournament appearance. They’re also seeking their third state title in the past four seasons.

Katie Warden swatted 13 kills to power Crawford’s hitting attack, while Kylie Ray chipped in 10 kills on 16 swings with no errors for a .625 percentage. Ever-steady Taylor Westerfeld had seven kills and 12 digs.

She was one of four players on the Crawford side to tally double-digit dig efforts, along with Addi Goldenberg (20), Lexi Moody (16) and Warden (13).

Crawford also put the pressure on Lindsay from the service line, dialing up eight aces, led by three each from Moody and McKenna Post.

Robinson 3, Madisonville 0

FAIRFIELD — Maybe it’s a little bit of Rocket science, but whatever it is, the Robinson volleyball team has found its winning formula.