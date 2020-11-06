Centex volleyball roundup: Crawford closing in on familiar ground, 3-0

GLEN ROSE — One step at a time, Crawford keeps inching toward a familiar destination.
The No. 2-ranked and defending state champion Lady Pirates swept Lindsay, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, in the Region III-2A volleyball quarterfinals on Friday night at Glen Rose High School.
Crawford (29-3) will face either Tom Bean or Rio Vista in next week’s regional semifinal round, moving the Lady Pirates to within two wins of their fifth state tournament appearance. They’re also seeking their third state title in the past four seasons.
Katie Warden swatted 13 kills to power Crawford’s hitting attack, while Kylie Ray chipped in 10 kills on 16 swings with no errors for a .625 percentage. Ever-steady Taylor Westerfeld had seven kills and 12 digs.
She was one of four players on the Crawford side to tally double-digit dig efforts, along with Addi Goldenberg (20), Lexi Moody (16) and Warden (13).
Crawford also put the pressure on Lindsay from the service line, dialing up eight aces, led by three each from Moody and McKenna Post.
Robinson 3, Madisonville 0
FAIRFIELD — Maybe it’s a little bit of Rocket science, but whatever it is, the Robinson volleyball team has found its winning formula.
Robinson brushed aside Madisonville, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals at Fairfield High School. Robinson (15-9) advances to face eighth-ranked Bellville in next week’s regional semis.
Robinson’s front three turned in huge performances, as Brooke Ashcraft thumped 17 kills, Kinley Schnizer added 13 and Delani Degner put down 10. Degner also dominated defensively for the second straight game, picking up 21 digs. Ashcraft also contributed seven blocks and two service aces.
Kendyl Lashombe dished out 36 assists, and Shannon Casey jump-started the offense by digging out 15 hard-hit balls. Robinson coach Kelsey Cleere also praised the defensive play of Kara Eaton and Ryland Pledger in the victory.
China Spring 3, Carthage 1
EUSTACE — Make it 30 in a row for the China Spring Lady Cougars.
And they don’t want to stop there.
China Spring improved to 30-0 on the season with a four-set win over Carthage, 25-6, 25-8, 20-25, 25-12, in the Region III-4A quarterfinals on Friday at Eustace High School. Next up, the Lady Cougars will face Huffman Hargrave in the regional semifinals next week.
The win was especially sweet considering it was Carthage that bounced China Spring from the playoffs last year in the regional quarterfinal round. However, this Lady Cougar team is even more potent and powerful, with transfer Kadyne Emmot adding extra force to a team that already included some big hitters in Dylan Birkes, Karley Baker and Katie Cofer.
Lorena 3, Caldwell 1
CAMERON — Lorena stands alone as the last remaining Class 3A team in Central Texas still alive in the playoffs, as the Lady Leopards dumped Caldwell, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, in the Region III-3A quarterfinals on Thursday at Cameron Yoe High School.
First-year Lorena head coach Amanda Gonzales praised the “outstanding” play and leadership of setter Meg Kucera as a key to the team’s postseason run. Leigh Jespersen and Abbie Tuyo also had monster games for Lorena from a hitting and digging standpoint.
Elizabeth See led Caldwell with 12 kills and seven blocks in the loss.
Lorena (22-3) will next play 10th-ranked Hardin in the regional semis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madisonville.
