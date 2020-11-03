Centex volleyball roundup: Rockets leave vapor trail over Jarrell, 3-0

BELTON — The Robinson Rockets’ surge keeps soaring upward.
Robinson fell behind early in the first set, 9-2, but didn’t flinch. The Rockets whipped their way back to not only win the first set but sweep Jarrell, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24, in the Class 4A area volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night at Lake Belton High School.
Robinson (14-9) moves on to the regional quarterfinals, where it will face the Giddings-Madisonville winner late this week.
Brooke Ashcraft and Delani Degner combined for 24 kills, as each hitter pounded 12 apiece. However, Robinson’s defense made the difference on this night. Kendyl Lashombe tallied a team-best 18 digs and Degner chipped in 17 on her way to a double-double.
“The girls brought forth a ‘refuse to lose’ attitude when they got down early in the first set,” Robinson coach Kelsey Cleere said. “When we fought back and captured that first set, I knew that our girls had dialed in and wanted this win.”
No. 3 China Spring 3, Salado 0
BREMOND — Perfection, thy name is China Spring.
China Spring extended its unblemished run through the high school volleyball season, as the Lady Cougars swatted away Salado, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, in the Class 4A area playoffs on Tuesday at Bremond High School.
China Spring (29-0) had already beaten the Lady Eagles once this year in nondistrict action in a four-set scuffle in Salado. This time the Lady Cougars made it a clean sweep, as they sparkled defensively and turned their slick serve-receiving into powerful points at the net.
China Spring will next face the Carthage-Burnet winner in the Region III-4A quarterfinals, at a site and time to be announced later this week.
Caldwell 3, McGregor 0
CAMERON — Five days after securing the first playoff win in school history with a thrilling comeback win, the magic ran out for the McGregor Lady Bulldogs, as their season came to an end at the hand of a talented and tall Caldwell squad in the area round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs.
Facing a significant height disadvantage, the Lady Dogs fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.
The Hornets jumped out to a big lead in each set, but McGregor went down swinging, fighting back gamely in each frame. Outside hitter Audrey Lillard led McGregor with eight kills, while middle blocker Mara Hering added seven.
Led by eight seniors, the Lady Dogs finished 16-10. Caldwell moves on to face Lorena in the regional quarterfinals.
Celina 3, Hillsboro 0
LAKE WORTH — Celina halted Hillsboro’s playoff run in the Class 4A area round, 25-17, 25-11, 25-9, at Lake Worth High School.
Hillsboro had some big wins down the stretch of the season, including four-set district triumphs over Waxahachie Life and Ferris in district play and a sweep of Dallas Lincoln in the bi-district round. The Lady Eagles close out the year at 16-10.
