Centex volleyball roundup: Rockets leave vapor trail over Jarrell, 3-0

China Spring (29-0) had already beaten the Lady Eagles once this year in nondistrict action in a four-set scuffle in Salado. This time the Lady Cougars made it a clean sweep, as they sparkled defensively and turned their slick serve-receiving into powerful points at the net.

China Spring will next face the Carthage-Burnet winner in the Region III-4A quarterfinals, at a site and time to be announced later this week.

Caldwell 3, McGregor 0

CAMERON — Five days after securing the first playoff win in school history with a thrilling comeback win, the magic ran out for the McGregor Lady Bulldogs, as their season came to an end at the hand of a talented and tall Caldwell squad in the area round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs.

Facing a significant height disadvantage, the Lady Dogs fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.

The Hornets jumped out to a big lead in each set, but McGregor went down swinging, fighting back gamely in each frame. Outside hitter Audrey Lillard led McGregor with eight kills, while middle blocker Mara Hering added seven.

Led by eight seniors, the Lady Dogs finished 16-10. Caldwell moves on to face Lorena in the regional quarterfinals.

Celina 3, Hillsboro 0