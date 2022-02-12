 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centex volleyball standouts honored on TSWA all-state team
0 Comments

Centex volleyball standouts honored on TSWA all-state team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Super Centex Volleyball (copy)

Super Centex Co-Players of the Year Lexi Moody (left) of Crawford and Abbie Tuyo of Lorena were both honored as first-team selections on the Texas Sports Writers All-State Volleyball Team.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Several of Central Texas’s most successful 2021 volleyball programs have been rewarded with honorees on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team.

State tournament teams Lorena and Crawford combined for nine all-state players. On the 3A first team, Lady Leopards outside hitter Abbie Tuyo and setter Meg Kucera both were recognized. Similarly, Crawford’s outstanding setter-hitter tandem of Lexi Moody and Katie Warden made the 2A first team.

On the 3A squad, Troy’s Graycee Mosley picked up first-team honors, while Cameron Yoe’s Ainsley Driska and Lorena’s Tori Brackeen made the second team. Troy setter Raylee Poff was a third-team selection. Honorable mention picks from the area included Cameron’s Haley Tucker, Kali White and Kristen Marin, Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen, Troy’s Kaci Cavanaugh, and Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens and Avery Thaler.

Bremond’s regional finalist team put a pair of players on the 2A first team – Lyndsie McBride and Natasha Gouge. Moody’s Tara Pruett and Bosqueville’s Logan Dyer picked up second-team honors, while Crawford’s Kylie Ray and Addie Goldenberg and Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski made the third team. Crawford’s McKenna Post and Bosqueville’s Annabelle Kuehl were honorable mention 2A picks.

In 4A, China Spring setter Kadyne Emmot and outside hitter Dylan Birkes claimed third-team all-state honors. Gatesville’s Kaleigh Haywood and Tasha Thoms joined the honorable mention list.

In 1A, state finalist Blum had five players recognized — first teamers Payden Sanders, Addison Willingham and Kayden Arrington, second teamer Ruby Rumohr and third-team choice Emma Scott. Evant’s Emileigh Burton and Caeleigh Burkham were second and third team, respectively. Aquilla’s Hayleigh Swinford made honorable mention.

TSWA ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

CLASS 6A

Coach of the Year: Maddie Williams, Brandies

Player of the Year: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies; Melanie McGann, Keller; Maggie Boyd, Marcus

Middle blockers: Alexis Roberson, Ridge Point; Kate Hansen, Weatherford; Emily Adams, Arlington Martin

Setter: Taylor Polivka, Keller

Libero: Audrey Kubiak, Southlake Carroll

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch; Mallorie Garner, Bridgeland; Paulina Acuna, El Paso Franklin

Middle blockers: Leah Ford, Keller; Favor Anyanwu, Sachse; Lindsey Harris, Haslet Eaton

Setter: Carlee Pharris, Brandies

Libero: Alice Volpe, Bridgeland

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Kyndal Stowers, Denton Guyer; Harmony Sample, Hebron; Ava Roberts, Mansfield

Middle blockers: Lia Okammer, Hebron; Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove; Elena Bilhartz, Cedar Ridge

Setter: Faith Cox, Cedar Ridge

Libero: Kaitlyn Bradley, Round Rock

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: MacKenzie Strban, Alvin; Lauren Murphy, Round Rock; Riess Griffith, Weatherford; Kendall Hewitt, Prosper; Ayden Ames, Prosper; Emma Halstead, Brandies; Sydney Jordan, Ridge Point; Reagan Sharp, Keller; Ana Garza, Alvin; Brynn Williams, Mansfield; Paige Mooney, Haslet Eaton; Dominique Phills, Shadow Creek; Maddie McQueen, Chisolm Trail McKenzie Cutler, Southlake Carroll

Middle blockers: Addison Hansen, Alvin; Stephanie Gutierrez, Saginaw Boswell; Briana Bailey, Round Rock; Hannah Redrow, Hebron; Deja Benjamin, Shadow Creek

Setters: Jadyn Gillespie, Chisolm Trail; Sarah Du, Shadow Creek; Jessica Dunn, Southlake Carroll; Brook Adams, Bridgeland; Nina Moorer, Ridge Point; Jasmine Ford, Prosper

Liberos: Zoria Heard, Sachse; Nylah Raspberry, Ridge Point; Kea Whilock, Keller; Callie Humphrey, Haslet Eaton; Alyssa Clark, Cedar Ridge; Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford

CLASS 5A

Coach of the Year: Natalie Puckett, Lucas Lovejoy

Player of the Year: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Rosemary Archer, Lucas Lovejoy; Janet Demarrais, Grapevine; Kyla Malone, Comal Canyon

Middle blockers: Hannah Gonzalez, Lucas Lovejoy; Brooklynn Burnside, Sulphur Springs; Reese Robins, Mansfield Timberview

Setter: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy

Libero: Ava Camacho, Lucas Lovejoy

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage; Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Meagan Ledbetter, Azle

Middle blockers: Meagan Ledbetter, Azle; Mary Kate Preston, Manvel; Jaycee Kennedy, Texas High

Setter: Meagan Hawkins, Comal Canyon

Libero: Kiera Herron, College Station

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Alea Lastinger, Grapevine; Devyn Lewis, Manvel; Currie Marusak, Amarillo

Middle blockers: Killian Armstrong, Midlothian; Mahogani Wilson, Marshall; Kelby Coutee, Lufkin

Setter: Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage

Libero: Missy Varni, Granbury

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian; Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest; Lyric Jordan, Manvel; Bella Cherry, Texas High; Riley Newton, College Station; Sydney Kuzma, Gregory-Portland; Maegan Lacy, Wichita Falls Rider; Vivian Parker, Aledo; Kate Alex, Cedar Park; Ana De La Garza, College Station; Ally Scheidle, Tivy; Belle Davis, Burleson; Bryanna Rosario, Burleson Centennial; Brooke Bentke, Brenham; Brianna Converse, Longview; Carmen Chatman, Pine Tree; Ayden McDermott, Hallsville; Julia Anguiano, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Ariana Calder, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’ Madilynn Cantu, Moody; Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Katy Geurin, Flour Bluff; Madison Kilgore, Gregory-Portland; Sadie Portmann, Wichita Falls Rider

Middle blockers: Maddie Frank, Aledo; Emery Goerig, College Station; Lainee Roberts, Cedar Park; Jakayla Morrow, Longview, Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey; Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff

Setters: Libby Flores, Lufkin; Kenedy Massie, Manvel; Mattie Gantt, Aledo; Lauren Pyle, Hallsville; J.D. Moffitt, Amarillo; Cameron Chamberlain, Wichita Falls Rider; Ella Davis, Grapevine; Canyen Rodriguez, Gregory-Portland; Harlie Gallaspy, Flour Bluff

Liberos: Helen Hood, Grapevine; Jamaya Davis, Pine Tree; Jenna McMichael, Midlothian; Taylor Borden, Gregory-Portland; Isabella Emery, Marshall; Macie Nelson, Hallsville; Alyssa Rojo, Northwest; Bea Angeles, Manvel; Sydney Engel, Grapevine; Makenna Dillow, Azle

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Catherine Foerster, Decatur

Player of the Year: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Mikalie Floyd, Pampa; Lexi Higgins, Belleville; Kaylee Peterson, Decatur

Middle blockers: Dakota Hartman, Decatur; Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Kaylee Howell, Rockport-Fulton

Setter: Bayli Miller, Decatur

Libero: Carly Lange, Bellville

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Faith Kruebbe, Carthage; Maddie Morgan, Bellville; Madison Fritz, La Grange

Middle blockers: Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose; Lexi Temple, Aubrey; Joanie Burns, Snyder

Setter: Mia Traylor, Spring Hill

Libero: Alyssa Edwards, Needville

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Railey Druxman, Springtown; Dylan Birkes, China Spring; Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage

Middle blockers: Maci Jones, Van; Brenley Philen, Lindale; Dru Witherspoon, Iowa Park

Setter: Kadyne Emmot, China Spring

Libero: Camdyn Hinton, Glen Rose

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill; Maddie Pyles, Kennedale; Sydney Garrison, Aubrey; Lexi Manning, Celina; Kaleigh Haywood, Gatesville; Rockelle Collier, Canton; Bella Thompson, Van; Elizabeth Williams, Geronimo Navarro; Emily Bochow, Bullard; Madison Moore, Tuloso Midway; Megan Hodges, Celina; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Cayla Kozik Needville; Berklee Andrews, Geronimo Navarro; Macey Hill, Sinton

Middle blockers: Taylor Helton, Henderson; Monique Thompson, Palestine; Makahi Lewis, Carthage; Isabella Dickens, Iowa Park; Camille Gonzalez, La Grange; Nickilah Whatley, Hereford; Jennifer Valdez, Mountain View; Jakyra Roberts, Carthage; Taylor Lybrand, Henderson; Allie Cooper, Brownsboro; Ryan Melcher, Giddings; Ashley Woodrum, Celina

Setters: Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage; Jamie Doggett, Giddings; Tasha Thoms, Gatesville; Sadie Smith, Carthage; Ashley Fojtik, Needville; Haleigh Wilk, Salado; Lily Neidhart, Celina

Liberos: Miranda Acosta, Hereford; Jada Price, Argyle; Janie Bradshaw, Spring Hill; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Abby Benitez, Snyder; Morgan Kelley, Celina

CLASS 3A

Coach of the Year: Jason Culpepper, Bushland

Player of the Year: Emma Troxell, Bushland

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Abigail Tuyo, Lorena; Ally Tribe, Columbus; Graycee Mosley, Troy

Middle blockers: Ember Mandola, Columbus; Emma Troxell, Bushland; Jenci Seahorn, Harmony

Setter: Meghan Kucera, Lorena

Libero: Jaycee Adams, Bushland

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter; Kimora Carter, Henrietta; Ainsley Driska, Cameron

Middle blockers: Tori Brackeen, Lorena; Miranda Putnicki, Gunter; Payton Hull, Peaster

Setter: Sage Thomas, Columbus

Libero: Sadie Kabish, Henrietta

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Kaela Neie, Bushland; Shae Pruiett, Gunter; Samantha Rabius, East Bernard

Middle blockers: Hanna Rubis, Gunter; Julie Bartsch, Rockdale; Ava Burroughs, Quitman

Setter: Raylee Poff, Troy

Libero: Taygon Jones, Bowie

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Shelby Martin, Grandview; Haley Tucker, Cameron Yoe; Addison Ridge, New Diana; Lexi Baker, White Oak; Riley Braziel, Boyd; Samantha Cavazos, Banquete; Avery Thaler, Fairfield; Skylar Rivers, Holliday; Khloe Naegelin, Poth; Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Kellen Dorotik, East Bernard; Bella Borchart, Bishop; Brooke Busenlehner, London; Kenzli Allen, Henrietta; Sydney Kroll, Poth; Kaci Cavanaugh, Troy; Bailey Blanton, Troup

Middle blockers: Anna Iske, White Oak; Paulina Mata, West Rusk; Taylor Garrett, New Diana; Rachel Graff, London; Katie Winters, Bishop; Emerald Williams, Chisum; Piper Morton, West Rusk; Hannah Barry, Peaster; Mariella Gonzales, Skidmore-Tynan; Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Loren Morazzano, Milsap; Cale Brown, Sabine; Payton Murray, Holliday; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield

Setters: Emma Hill, White Oak; Stormie LeJeune, West Rusk; Kenzie Williamson, Grandview; Kaly White, Cameron Yoe

Liberos: Ally Gresham, Sabine; Briley Singleton, Gunter; Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg; Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Tatum; Kirsten Marin, Cameron Yoe; Mia Perez, Banquete

CLASS 2A

Coach of the Year: Cherry Downs, Beckville

Player of the Year: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Avery Morris, Beckville; Jenna McDougald, Iola; Katie Warden, Crawford

Middle blockers: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville; Aizlyn Dewberry, Wink; Lyndsie McBride, Bremond

Setter: Lexi Moody, Crawford

Libero: Natasha Gouge, Bremond

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Malaina Grissom, Thrall; Emily Sitton, Leon; Amber Harris, Beckville

Middle blockers: Tara Pruett, Moody; Mary Fenter, Overton; Logan Dyer, Bosqueville

Setter: Sophie Elliott, Beckville

Libero: Kieryn Adams, Schulenburg

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Rylee Vancura, Shiner; Sadie Kasowski, Bremond; Rylee Wolf, Windthorst

Middle blockers: Kylie Ray, Crawford; Talli Millican, Harper; Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville

Setter: Ava Pointer, Iola

Libero: Addie Goldenberg, Crawford

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Mia Moellenberg, Thrall; McKenna Post, Crawford; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Kyndal Robinson, Thorndale; Autumn Smith, Wink; Lindsey Gooch, Iola; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Lauren Salley, Leon; Jordan Sommer, Schulenburg; Claire Antosh, Schulenburg; Brooklyn Lamprecht, Three Rivers; Chandley Tolbert, Weimar

Middle blockers: Mallory Maxwell, Archer City; Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg; Skylar Heger, Weimar; Kloe Kutac, Schulenburg; Jennah Hargrove, Holland; Tara Tackett, Windthorst; Bailey Grant, Archer City; Paige Pavlu, Weimar; Elly Steward, Three Rivers; Aislyn Cox, Coleman; Sydnee Wade, Alvord; Makena Warren, Hawkins

Setters: Aaliyah Couch, Thrall; Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean; Calle Minter, Big Sandy; Kaley McMillian, Overton; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins; Tamara Otto, Schulanburg; Kimberlee Hinze, Weimar; Lauren Summers, Weimar

Liberos: Laney Jones, Beckville; Landri Martinka, Thorndale; Annabelle Kuehl, Bosqueville; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar

CLASS A

Coach of the Year: Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville; Payden Sanders, Blum; Mia Alvarado, San Isidro

Middle blockers: Jamiee Skylar Stanley, Sulphur Bluff; Kayme Schley, Fayetteville; Addison Willingham, Blum

Setter: Mattie Konvicka, Fayetteville

Libero: Kayden Arrington, Blum

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Tori Raine, Sulphur Bluff; Mabry Herrman, D’Hanis; Emily Carpenter, Prairie Valley

Middle blockers: Mya Cabrera, Newcastle; Emileigh Burton, Evant; Kacie Trimble, Neches

Setter: Ruby Rumohr, Blum

Libero: Mallory Main, Neches

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Kate Barnes, Sterling City; Kennadi Wheeless, Veribest; Natalie Jones, Electra

Middle blockers: Kylee Thompson, D’Hanis; Emma Scott, Blum; Cora Blackwell, Veribest

Setter: Katlin Brock, Sulphur Bluff

Libero: Caeleigh Burkham, Evant

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis; Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis; Hayleigh Swinford, Aquilla

Middle blockers: Abigail Vanbuskirk, Perrin Whitt; Brianna Harris, Prairie Valley

Setters: Joely Jenkins, Neches; Destiny Newland, Newcastle; Olivia Abbott, Veribest

Liberos: Marissa Rohde, Fayetteville; Alley Keen, Fayetteville

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert