Centex volleyball standouts honored on TSWA all-state team

Several of Central Texas’s most successful 2021 volleyball programs have been rewarded with honorees on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team.

State tournament teams Lorena and Crawford combined for nine all-state players. On the 3A first team, Lady Leopards outside hitter Abbie Tuyo and setter Meg Kucera both were recognized. Similarly, Crawford’s outstanding setter-hitter tandem of Lexi Moody and Katie Warden made the 2A first team.

On the 3A squad, Troy’s Graycee Mosley picked up first-team honors, while Cameron Yoe’s Ainsley Driska and Lorena’s Tori Brackeen made the second team. Troy setter Raylee Poff was a third-team selection. Honorable mention picks from the area included Cameron’s Haley Tucker, Kali White and Kristen Marin, Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen, Troy’s Kaci Cavanaugh, and Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens and Avery Thaler.

Bremond’s regional finalist team put a pair of players on the 2A first team – Lyndsie McBride and Natasha Gouge. Moody’s Tara Pruett and Bosqueville’s Logan Dyer picked up second-team honors, while Crawford’s Kylie Ray and Addie Goldenberg and Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski made the third team. Crawford’s McKenna Post and Bosqueville’s Annabelle Kuehl were honorable mention 2A picks.