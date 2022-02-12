Centex volleyball standouts honored on TSWA all-state team

Several of Central Texas’s most successful 2021 volleyball programs have been rewarded with honorees on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team.
State tournament teams Lorena and Crawford combined for nine all-state players. On the 3A first team, Lady Leopards outside hitter Abbie Tuyo and setter Meg Kucera both were recognized. Similarly, Crawford’s outstanding setter-hitter tandem of Lexi Moody and Katie Warden made the 2A first team.
On the 3A squad, Troy’s Graycee Mosley picked up first-team honors, while Cameron Yoe’s Ainsley Driska and Lorena’s Tori Brackeen made the second team. Troy setter Raylee Poff was a third-team selection. Honorable mention picks from the area included Cameron’s Haley Tucker, Kali White and Kristen Marin, Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen, Troy’s Kaci Cavanaugh, and Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens and Avery Thaler.
Bremond’s regional finalist team put a pair of players on the 2A first team – Lyndsie McBride and Natasha Gouge. Moody’s Tara Pruett and Bosqueville’s Logan Dyer picked up second-team honors, while Crawford’s Kylie Ray and Addie Goldenberg and Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski made the third team. Crawford’s McKenna Post and Bosqueville’s Annabelle Kuehl were honorable mention 2A picks.
In 4A, China Spring setter Kadyne Emmot and outside hitter Dylan Birkes claimed third-team all-state honors. Gatesville’s Kaleigh Haywood and Tasha Thoms joined the honorable mention list.
In 1A, state finalist Blum had five players recognized — first teamers Payden Sanders, Addison Willingham and Kayden Arrington, second teamer Ruby Rumohr and third-team choice Emma Scott. Evant’s Emileigh Burton and Caeleigh Burkham were second and third team, respectively. Aquilla’s Hayleigh Swinford made honorable mention.
TSWA ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
CLASS 6A
Coach of the Year: Maddie Williams, Brandies
Player of the Year: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies; Melanie McGann, Keller; Maggie Boyd, Marcus
Middle blockers: Alexis Roberson, Ridge Point; Kate Hansen, Weatherford; Emily Adams, Arlington Martin
Setter: Taylor Polivka, Keller
Libero: Audrey Kubiak, Southlake Carroll
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch; Mallorie Garner, Bridgeland; Paulina Acuna, El Paso Franklin
Middle blockers: Leah Ford, Keller; Favor Anyanwu, Sachse; Lindsey Harris, Haslet Eaton
Setter: Carlee Pharris, Brandies
Libero: Alice Volpe, Bridgeland
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Kyndal Stowers, Denton Guyer; Harmony Sample, Hebron; Ava Roberts, Mansfield
Middle blockers: Lia Okammer, Hebron; Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove; Elena Bilhartz, Cedar Ridge
Setter: Faith Cox, Cedar Ridge
Libero: Kaitlyn Bradley, Round Rock
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: MacKenzie Strban, Alvin; Lauren Murphy, Round Rock; Riess Griffith, Weatherford; Kendall Hewitt, Prosper; Ayden Ames, Prosper; Emma Halstead, Brandies; Sydney Jordan, Ridge Point; Reagan Sharp, Keller; Ana Garza, Alvin; Brynn Williams, Mansfield; Paige Mooney, Haslet Eaton; Dominique Phills, Shadow Creek; Maddie McQueen, Chisolm Trail McKenzie Cutler, Southlake Carroll
Middle blockers: Addison Hansen, Alvin; Stephanie Gutierrez, Saginaw Boswell; Briana Bailey, Round Rock; Hannah Redrow, Hebron; Deja Benjamin, Shadow Creek
Setters: Jadyn Gillespie, Chisolm Trail; Sarah Du, Shadow Creek; Jessica Dunn, Southlake Carroll; Brook Adams, Bridgeland; Nina Moorer, Ridge Point; Jasmine Ford, Prosper
Liberos: Zoria Heard, Sachse; Nylah Raspberry, Ridge Point; Kea Whilock, Keller; Callie Humphrey, Haslet Eaton; Alyssa Clark, Cedar Ridge; Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford
CLASS 5A
Coach of the Year: Natalie Puckett, Lucas Lovejoy
Player of the Year: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Rosemary Archer, Lucas Lovejoy; Janet Demarrais, Grapevine; Kyla Malone, Comal Canyon
Middle blockers: Hannah Gonzalez, Lucas Lovejoy; Brooklynn Burnside, Sulphur Springs; Reese Robins, Mansfield Timberview
Setter: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy
Libero: Ava Camacho, Lucas Lovejoy
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage; Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Meagan Ledbetter, Azle
Middle blockers: Meagan Ledbetter, Azle; Mary Kate Preston, Manvel; Jaycee Kennedy, Texas High
Setter: Meagan Hawkins, Comal Canyon
Libero: Kiera Herron, College Station
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Alea Lastinger, Grapevine; Devyn Lewis, Manvel; Currie Marusak, Amarillo
Middle blockers: Killian Armstrong, Midlothian; Mahogani Wilson, Marshall; Kelby Coutee, Lufkin
Setter: Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage
Libero: Missy Varni, Granbury
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian; Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest; Lyric Jordan, Manvel; Bella Cherry, Texas High; Riley Newton, College Station; Sydney Kuzma, Gregory-Portland; Maegan Lacy, Wichita Falls Rider; Vivian Parker, Aledo; Kate Alex, Cedar Park; Ana De La Garza, College Station; Ally Scheidle, Tivy; Belle Davis, Burleson; Bryanna Rosario, Burleson Centennial; Brooke Bentke, Brenham; Brianna Converse, Longview; Carmen Chatman, Pine Tree; Ayden McDermott, Hallsville; Julia Anguiano, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Ariana Calder, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’ Madilynn Cantu, Moody; Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Katy Geurin, Flour Bluff; Madison Kilgore, Gregory-Portland; Sadie Portmann, Wichita Falls Rider
Middle blockers: Maddie Frank, Aledo; Emery Goerig, College Station; Lainee Roberts, Cedar Park; Jakayla Morrow, Longview, Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey; Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff
Setters: Libby Flores, Lufkin; Kenedy Massie, Manvel; Mattie Gantt, Aledo; Lauren Pyle, Hallsville; J.D. Moffitt, Amarillo; Cameron Chamberlain, Wichita Falls Rider; Ella Davis, Grapevine; Canyen Rodriguez, Gregory-Portland; Harlie Gallaspy, Flour Bluff
Liberos: Helen Hood, Grapevine; Jamaya Davis, Pine Tree; Jenna McMichael, Midlothian; Taylor Borden, Gregory-Portland; Isabella Emery, Marshall; Macie Nelson, Hallsville; Alyssa Rojo, Northwest; Bea Angeles, Manvel; Sydney Engel, Grapevine; Makenna Dillow, Azle
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Catherine Foerster, Decatur
Player of the Year: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Mikalie Floyd, Pampa; Lexi Higgins, Belleville; Kaylee Peterson, Decatur
Middle blockers: Dakota Hartman, Decatur; Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Kaylee Howell, Rockport-Fulton
Setter: Bayli Miller, Decatur
Libero: Carly Lange, Bellville
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Faith Kruebbe, Carthage; Maddie Morgan, Bellville; Madison Fritz, La Grange
Middle blockers: Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose; Lexi Temple, Aubrey; Joanie Burns, Snyder
Setter: Mia Traylor, Spring Hill
Libero: Alyssa Edwards, Needville
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Railey Druxman, Springtown; Dylan Birkes, China Spring; Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage
Middle blockers: Maci Jones, Van; Brenley Philen, Lindale; Dru Witherspoon, Iowa Park
Setter: Kadyne Emmot, China Spring
Libero: Camdyn Hinton, Glen Rose
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill; Maddie Pyles, Kennedale; Sydney Garrison, Aubrey; Lexi Manning, Celina; Kaleigh Haywood, Gatesville; Rockelle Collier, Canton; Bella Thompson, Van; Elizabeth Williams, Geronimo Navarro; Emily Bochow, Bullard; Madison Moore, Tuloso Midway; Megan Hodges, Celina; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Cayla Kozik Needville; Berklee Andrews, Geronimo Navarro; Macey Hill, Sinton
Middle blockers: Taylor Helton, Henderson; Monique Thompson, Palestine; Makahi Lewis, Carthage; Isabella Dickens, Iowa Park; Camille Gonzalez, La Grange; Nickilah Whatley, Hereford; Jennifer Valdez, Mountain View; Jakyra Roberts, Carthage; Taylor Lybrand, Henderson; Allie Cooper, Brownsboro; Ryan Melcher, Giddings; Ashley Woodrum, Celina
Setters: Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage; Jamie Doggett, Giddings; Tasha Thoms, Gatesville; Sadie Smith, Carthage; Ashley Fojtik, Needville; Haleigh Wilk, Salado; Lily Neidhart, Celina
Liberos: Miranda Acosta, Hereford; Jada Price, Argyle; Janie Bradshaw, Spring Hill; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Abby Benitez, Snyder; Morgan Kelley, Celina
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year: Jason Culpepper, Bushland
Player of the Year: Emma Troxell, Bushland
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Abigail Tuyo, Lorena; Ally Tribe, Columbus; Graycee Mosley, Troy
Middle blockers: Ember Mandola, Columbus; Emma Troxell, Bushland; Jenci Seahorn, Harmony
Setter: Meghan Kucera, Lorena
Libero: Jaycee Adams, Bushland
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter; Kimora Carter, Henrietta; Ainsley Driska, Cameron
Middle blockers: Tori Brackeen, Lorena; Miranda Putnicki, Gunter; Payton Hull, Peaster
Setter: Sage Thomas, Columbus
Libero: Sadie Kabish, Henrietta
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Kaela Neie, Bushland; Shae Pruiett, Gunter; Samantha Rabius, East Bernard
Middle blockers: Hanna Rubis, Gunter; Julie Bartsch, Rockdale; Ava Burroughs, Quitman
Setter: Raylee Poff, Troy
Libero: Taygon Jones, Bowie
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Shelby Martin, Grandview; Haley Tucker, Cameron Yoe; Addison Ridge, New Diana; Lexi Baker, White Oak; Riley Braziel, Boyd; Samantha Cavazos, Banquete; Avery Thaler, Fairfield; Skylar Rivers, Holliday; Khloe Naegelin, Poth; Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Kellen Dorotik, East Bernard; Bella Borchart, Bishop; Brooke Busenlehner, London; Kenzli Allen, Henrietta; Sydney Kroll, Poth; Kaci Cavanaugh, Troy; Bailey Blanton, Troup
Middle blockers: Anna Iske, White Oak; Paulina Mata, West Rusk; Taylor Garrett, New Diana; Rachel Graff, London; Katie Winters, Bishop; Emerald Williams, Chisum; Piper Morton, West Rusk; Hannah Barry, Peaster; Mariella Gonzales, Skidmore-Tynan; Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Loren Morazzano, Milsap; Cale Brown, Sabine; Payton Murray, Holliday; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield
Setters: Emma Hill, White Oak; Stormie LeJeune, West Rusk; Kenzie Williamson, Grandview; Kaly White, Cameron Yoe
Liberos: Ally Gresham, Sabine; Briley Singleton, Gunter; Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg; Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Tatum; Kirsten Marin, Cameron Yoe; Mia Perez, Banquete
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Cherry Downs, Beckville
Player of the Year: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Avery Morris, Beckville; Jenna McDougald, Iola; Katie Warden, Crawford
Middle blockers: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville; Aizlyn Dewberry, Wink; Lyndsie McBride, Bremond
Setter: Lexi Moody, Crawford
Libero: Natasha Gouge, Bremond
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Malaina Grissom, Thrall; Emily Sitton, Leon; Amber Harris, Beckville
Middle blockers: Tara Pruett, Moody; Mary Fenter, Overton; Logan Dyer, Bosqueville
Setter: Sophie Elliott, Beckville
Libero: Kieryn Adams, Schulenburg
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Rylee Vancura, Shiner; Sadie Kasowski, Bremond; Rylee Wolf, Windthorst
Middle blockers: Kylie Ray, Crawford; Talli Millican, Harper; Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville
Setter: Ava Pointer, Iola
Libero: Addie Goldenberg, Crawford
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Mia Moellenberg, Thrall; McKenna Post, Crawford; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Kyndal Robinson, Thorndale; Autumn Smith, Wink; Lindsey Gooch, Iola; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Lauren Salley, Leon; Jordan Sommer, Schulenburg; Claire Antosh, Schulenburg; Brooklyn Lamprecht, Three Rivers; Chandley Tolbert, Weimar
Middle blockers: Mallory Maxwell, Archer City; Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg; Skylar Heger, Weimar; Kloe Kutac, Schulenburg; Jennah Hargrove, Holland; Tara Tackett, Windthorst; Bailey Grant, Archer City; Paige Pavlu, Weimar; Elly Steward, Three Rivers; Aislyn Cox, Coleman; Sydnee Wade, Alvord; Makena Warren, Hawkins
Setters: Aaliyah Couch, Thrall; Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean; Calle Minter, Big Sandy; Kaley McMillian, Overton; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins; Tamara Otto, Schulanburg; Kimberlee Hinze, Weimar; Lauren Summers, Weimar
Liberos: Laney Jones, Beckville; Landri Martinka, Thorndale; Annabelle Kuehl, Bosqueville; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar
CLASS A
Coach of the Year: Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville; Payden Sanders, Blum; Mia Alvarado, San Isidro
Middle blockers: Jamiee Skylar Stanley, Sulphur Bluff; Kayme Schley, Fayetteville; Addison Willingham, Blum
Setter: Mattie Konvicka, Fayetteville
Libero: Kayden Arrington, Blum
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Tori Raine, Sulphur Bluff; Mabry Herrman, D’Hanis; Emily Carpenter, Prairie Valley
Middle blockers: Mya Cabrera, Newcastle; Emileigh Burton, Evant; Kacie Trimble, Neches
Setter: Ruby Rumohr, Blum
Libero: Mallory Main, Neches
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Kate Barnes, Sterling City; Kennadi Wheeless, Veribest; Natalie Jones, Electra
Middle blockers: Kylee Thompson, D’Hanis; Emma Scott, Blum; Cora Blackwell, Veribest
Setter: Katlin Brock, Sulphur Bluff
Libero: Caeleigh Burkham, Evant
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis; Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis; Hayleigh Swinford, Aquilla
Middle blockers: Abigail Vanbuskirk, Perrin Whitt; Brianna Harris, Prairie Valley
Setters: Joely Jenkins, Neches; Destiny Newland, Newcastle; Olivia Abbott, Veribest
Liberos: Marissa Rohde, Fayetteville; Alley Keen, Fayetteville
