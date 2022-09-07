Centex volleyball teams grace state rankings

Midway’s volleyball team cracked the state rankings this week for the first time this season, a reflection of a strong season thus far for the Pantherettes. Midway is No. 23 in Class 6A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll. The Pantherettes are 23-9 after dropping a five-set match to Aledo Tuesday. They’ll open district play Friday at Pflugerville Weiss.

Plenty of other Central Texas teams are sprinkled throughout the state poll. Perennial power Blum sits at No. 2 in 1A, while Aquilla (No. 8), Mount Calm (13), Bynum (14) and Oglesby (24) have also cracked the 1A poll.

In 2A, one-loss Valley Mills is in the midst of a breakout season and ranked No. 2 behind only Iola. Hamilton is ranked No. 6 , Bosqueville is 14th, tradition-rich Crawford is 15th and Bremond is 24th.

Fairfield is ranked No. 7 in 3A and West is No. 15 while Lake Belton is the lone 5A team from the area ranked at No. 22.

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Sept. 6, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 24-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 26-2

3 Byron Nelson 26-1

4 Prosper 19-6

5 Bridgeland 24-6

6 Prosper 17-6

7 Plano West 15-2

8 Lake Travis 19-10

9 Conroe 32-1

10 Katy Tompkins 22-3

11 Laredo United 20-3

12 San Antonio O'Connor 26-4

13 Keller 15-8

14 Austin Westlake 23-9

15 Jersey Village

16 Clear Springs 23-6

17 Ridge Point 22-6

18 Garland Sachse 20-7

19 Dripping Springs 24-9

20 Grand Oaks 23-8

21 Round Rock 19-10

22 Jersey Village 20-6

23 Midway 23-8

24 Coppell 22-8

25 Pasadena Memorial 15-3

25 Los Fresnos 23-5

Class 5A

1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12

2 Barbers Hill 24-5

3 Forney 25-1

4 Midlothian 24-2

5 Liberty Hill 24-7

6 Leander Rouse 22-8

7 New Braunfels Canyon 26-5

8 Sharyland 27-3

9 Lubbock Cooper 21-4

10 Mission Veterans Memorial 16-3

11 Bryan Rudder 27-6

12 Boerne Champion 22-5

13 Hallsville 19-5

14 Frisco Independence 19-5

15 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 19-5

16 Lake Belton 22-6

17 Smithson Valley 21-6

18 Amarillo 19-8

19 McAllen 21-6

20 Colleyville Heritage 21-7

21 Northwest 23-8

22 Amarillo 16-8

23 Pflugerville Hendrickson 20-10

24 Argyle 20-10

25 Friendswood 19-9

Class 4A

1 Celina 19-0

2 Farmersville 27-1

3 Pleasanton 26-1

4 Calhoun 20-5

5 Wimberley 19-6

6 West Plains 20-3

7 Bellville 19-9

8 Orange Grove 20-4

9 Hereford 20-6

10 Aubrey 19-7

11 Bullard 21-6

12 La Vernia 21-8

13 Glen Rose 16-7

14 Godley 17-6

15 Fredericksburg 18-9

16 Rockport-Fulton 16-6

17 Navasota 19-6

18 Floresville 17-6

19 Brownsboro 14-5

20 Sunnyvale 15-4

21 Pleasant Grove 18-7

22 Sanger 19-8

23 Pampa 14-6

24 Canton 16-7

25 Stephenville 16-8

Class 3A

1 Bushland 19-4

2 Shallowater 22-2

3 Gunter 21-5

4 Chisum 18-1

5 Holliday 23-2

6 Mount Vernon 14-1

7 Fairfield 21-2

8 Peaster 21-3

9 Columbus 25-3

10 White Oak 24-5

11 Wall 20-3

12 East Bernard 22-5

13 Hardin 16-4

14 Mineola 16-7

15 West 17-7

16 IDEA Weslaco Pike 9-1

17 Compass Academy 14-2

18 Tarkington 17-4

19 Tatum 24-6

20 Goliad 17-11

21 Little River Academy 16-9

22 Breckenridge 14-7

23 Edgewood 19-6

24 Callisburg 18-6

25 Rockdale 18-7

Class 2A

1 Iola 24-2

2 Valley Mills 23-1

3 Wink 21-3

4 Jewett Leon 18-4

5 Normangee 15-5

6 Hamilton 17-3

7 Poolville 17-6

8 Beckville 17-9

9 Windthorst 20-7

10 Tom Bean 20-6

11 Johnson City 21-8

12 Thrall 16-11

13 Plains 20-6

14 Stacey 11-4

15 Bosqueville 15-6

16 Crawford 14-14

17 Detroit 9-2

18 Cumby 10-3

19 Ropes 16-5

20 Deweyville 9-2

21 Como-Pickton 16-8

22 Hull-Daisetta 16-8

23 Whitewright 17-9

24 Bremond 17-10

25 Shiner 15-9

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 25-2

2 Blum 14-10

3 Veribest 21-1

4 Benjamin 14-3

5 Saint Jo 16-4

6 Perrin-Whitt 13-5

7 Munday 12-4

8 Aquilla 10-4

9 Neches 15-7

10 Utopia 5-1

11 Klondike 17-12

12 Dodd City 13-9

13 Mount Calm 5-2

14 Bynum 4-2

15 Bluff Dale 7-4

16 Richards 10-7

17 Round Top-Carmine 5-3

18 Graford 8-6

19 McMullen County 8-6

20 Spurger 4-3

21 Bronte 11-11

22 Chillicothe 6-6

23 Pettus 4-4

24 Oglesby 4-4

25 McDade 3-3