agate

Central Texas all-district volleyball teams for 2022

  • 0
Blum volleyball state championship 2 (copy)

Blum players celebrate after freshman Kinsley McPherson was named MVP of the Class 1A state tournament.

 DJ Ramirez, Tribune-Herald

HS VOLLEYBALL

Central Texas All-District Teams

District 12-6A

MVP: Miriam Williams, Midway

Blocker of Year: Chloe Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove

Hitter of Year: Caylee Mejia, Pflugerville Weiss

Setter of Year: Takyia Brown, Pflugerville Weiss

Defensive MVP: Jade Washington, Midway

Newcomer of the Year: Kenna McKenzie, Midway

Coach of the Year: Ryan Porter, Midway

First Team

Sydney Smith, Cambry Saul, Reagan Rigney, Midway

Carmella Jones and Madi Polasek, Bryan

Aaliyah Butler and Leila Cooks, Copperas Cove

Kaley Lelauti, Harker Heights

Sara Randall, Ashley Go and Brianna Bryant, Pflugerville Weiss

Second Team

Hannah McCarver, Ally Acosta and Kennedy Bryant, Midway

Claire Little and Alyssa Yepma, Temple

Jakhi Smith and Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

Ezra Leifeste, Harker Heights

Kelsey Norris, Marissa Cazares and Chelsea Go, Pflugerville Weiss

Honorable Mention

Alexis Burton and Alli Warden, Bryan

Camden Bruce and Laura Lail, Midway

Allison Vaden and Taylor Regula, Temple

Olivia Martinez and Audrey Martin, Copperas Cove

Brooke Ross and Eliyanna Hatcher, Harker Heights

Alexa Cilindro, Oreoluwa Allimi, Pflugerville Weiss

District 22-5A

MVP: Aniya Harrison, Shoemaker

Offensive POY: Danica Bingham, Lake Belton

Co-Defensive POY: Joy Gonzales, Ellison; Paige Champlin, Belton

Most Valuable Setter: Kaleice Cain, Lake Belton

Co-Blocker MVP: Faith Watson, Waco High; Julia Jurewicz, Killeen

Most Valuable Utility Player: Gabby Jones, Lake Belton

Newcomer of Year: Mikayla Gray, Chaparral

Coach of the Year: Liz Ramsey, Lake Belton

First Team

Sydni Cartwright and Hanna Ward, Lake Belton

Tara Bennett and Channelle Cancel, Ellison

Trinity Cutbirth and Cynclare Wright, Shoemaker

Catyn Wright and Alondra Rosario, Chaparral

Makaelyn Perez, Belton

Keilani Maneafaiga, Killeen

Tianna Miles, University

Asharah Thibodeaux, Waco High

Second Team

Dylan Perez and Presley Patrick, Lake Belton

Tiana St. Cyr and Lyanna Hibbler, Ellison

Alahna Daniels and Angelique Gonzales, Shoemaker

Cassy Poteet, Chaparral

Jayla Williams and Mallory Bankhead, Belton

Mariah Villasana and Samia Graves, Killeen

Araceli Pena and Krissy Delefuente, University

Ulissa Rivas and Xiara Berry, Waco High

Honorable Mention

Belton: Kambyl Utley, Charlotte Kallina, Avelle Bonfoh, Veronica Storey

Chaparral: Deliana Iosefo, Kemani Washington, Reyana Molina

Ellison: Amyah Collins, Anya Pato, Araceli-Guillen, Assiah Howard

Killeen: Anisia Dean, Maniya Croom

Shoemaker: Ava Nautu, Alexia Scott-Padmore, Mayelis Hernandez

Lake Belton: Landyn Johnson, Aneia Stallings, Annakate Wieters, Trinaty Pearson

University: Tatianna Duncan, Janelis Rubio, Mariah Diaz

Waco High: Ciarra Shaw, Alana Chapa, Charelle Taplin

District 23-4A

Coach of the Year

Kristi Wilk, Salado

District MVP

Haleigh Wilk, Salado

Hitter of the Year

Lauryn Haferkamp, China Spring

Defensive Player of the Year

Linsy London, China Spring

Blocker of the Year

Katrina Greer, Connally

Setter of the Year

Liv Niu - Salado

Newcomer of the Year

Emma Pollard, Gatesville

1st Team

Hadyn Shoots - China Spring

Caitlyn Gerick - China Spring

Kaleigh Haywood - Gatesville

Lola Barron - Gatesville

Sydney McKinney - LaVega

Kaygen Marshall - Robinson

Shannon Casey - Robinson

Reese RIch - Salado

Macy Morris - Salado

2nd Team

Shataviah Lowe - China Spring

Aubrey Garrett - China Spring

Charlee Barron - Gatesville

Roxxi Richards - La Vega

Ryland Pledger - Robinson

Tynslee Richards - Robinson

Grace Clemons - Salado

Elsie Law - Salado

Honorable Mention

Reagan McCollum - China Spring

Kendall Williams - China Spring

Cyncere McDonald - Connally

Alise Medlock - Connally

Casey Springer - Connally

Barrett Boyd - Gatesville

Khloe Mathews - Gatesville

Tamiah Miller - Gatesville

Solange Loadholt - La Vega

CeMaria Kelly - La Vega

Addison Lippe - Robinson

Haley Brown - Salado

Sara Ellis- Salado

District 17-3A

MVP: Shelby Martin, Grandview

Hitter MVP: Riley Kaluza, West

Blocker MVP: Maddie Honea, West

Setter MVP: Caitlin Poole, Whitney; Adley Sykora, West

Defensive Specialist: Marley Gerik, West

Server MVP: Kenzi Williamson, Grandview

Newcomer of Year: Kera Kaluza, West

Coach of the Year: Kari Sowders, West; Jesilyn Hatch, Grandview

First Team

Madison Cooksey, Olivia Bauerschlag, London Helm, Grandview

Halli Brandt, Addison Allen, Maypearl

Susan Nimo, Keene

Laney Kucera, West

Jaycee Green, Whitney

Sydney Fullerton and Laylah Gaona, Clifton

Second Team

Kierstyn Moore and Allyson Little, Grandview

Addyson Crouch, Maypearl

Kionna John, Keene

Taiylor Immicke, Sydney Newman and Bailey Jenkins, West

Karley Tucker and Kynli Auten, Whitney

Camryn Caniford and Carley Caniford, Clifton

Honorable Mention

Ashleigh Goodgion, Lilah Eakes, Grandview; Courtney Spear, Gillian Mahlstedt and Makenzi Pudgumey, Maypearl; Kenlie Ingram and Brynleigh McFarlin, Keene; Julia Kazda and Keegan Mayhue, West; McKenzie Cutrer, Carolina Scarborough, K’Lea Fletcher, Whitney; Sofia Crook and Issabella Martinez, HSI

District 15-2A

MVP – McKenna Post, SR, OH, Crawford

Offensive MVP – Reese Brittain, SR, S/RS, Valley Mills

Defensive MVP - Tara Pruitt, SR, S/MH, Moody

Setter of the Year – Laney Elmore, Soph, Crawford & Kara Bruington, Sr, Valley Mills

Newcomer of the Year – Rylie Rodriguez, Fr, OH, Bruceville-Eddy

First Team

Addi Goldenberg, SR, Opp, Crawford

Kymbree Larance, SR, OH, Crawford

Beryn Hyland, JR, MH, Crawford

Ali Maddox, JR, Libero, Crawford

Kamryn Pankonien, JR, MH, Valley Mills

Hilaria Rodriguez, SR, RS, Valley Mills

Madison Reyes, SR, Libero, Valley Mills

Katelyn Hale, SR, S/MH, Moody

Riley Chatham, SR, RS, Moody

Annabelle Kuehl, SR, Libero, Bosqueville

Jaden Dougherty, JR, S, Bosqueville

Emily Hill, SR, S, Bruceville-Eddy

Jordan Richards, SR, Rapoport

Second Team

Addie Cox, JR, MH, Crawford

Bre Featherston, Soph, MH, Crawford

Avagrace Warner, SR, OH, Valley Mills

Sydney Sadler, JR, OH, Valley Mills

Trinity Sargent, Soph, DS, Valley Mills

Kortni Chatham, SR, OH, Moody

Addisyn Hale, Soph, Libero, Moody

Serenity Cortez, Fr, DS, Moody

Jayla Lee, Soph, OH, Bosqueville

Kasidy Hood, SR, OH, Bosqueville

Kambrie Diaz, FR, MH, Bruceville-Eddy

Shelby Starr, JR, Rapoport

Honorable Mention

Brooke Bubert, Soph, DS, Crawford

Cassyn Aguirre, Soph, MH, Crawford

Jacy Adkins, Soph, S, Valley Mills

Brooke Moody, SR, S, Valley Mills

Morgyn Strand, MH, JR, Moody

Maddison Fairey, OH, JR, Moody

Emma Patterson, Soph, RS, Bosqueville

Haylee Harper, Soph, DS, Bosqueville

Elaina McCulloch, JR, MH, Bruceville-Eddy

Larryn Rooks, SR, Libero, Bruceville-Eddy

Veronica Rounke, Soph, Rapoport

Anaya Holmes, SR, Rapoport

