Central Texas All-District Volleyball Teams
Central Texas All-District Volleyball Teams

China Spring High School volleyball (copy)

China Spring went 30-1 and reached the regional final round in 2020.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Central Texas All-District Teams

District 18-4A

MVP — China Spring — Kadyne Emmott (Junior, Setter)

Hitter of the Year — China Spring — Dylan Birkes (Junior, OH)

Setter of the Year — China Spring — Kayla Peoples (Junior, Setter)

Defensive player of the Year — China Spring - Nikki Pirrello (Senior, Libero)

Blocker of the Year — Madisonville — Grace Williamson (Senior, Middle Blocker)

Newcomer of the Year — La Vega — Mar’cyah Willis (Freshman, Setter)

Coach of the Year — China Spring — Melissa Cole

First Team All-District

China Spring - Catyn Wright (Soph. OH)

China Spring - Karley Baker (Sr. MB)

La Vega - Ashtyne Horn (Sr.)

La Vega - Tynia Washington (Sr. MB)

Madisonville - Raegan Olvera (Sr. Setter)

Mexia - Precious Daily (Sr. Setter)

Mexia - Destiny Bailey (Jr. MB)

Robinson - Brooke Ashcraft (Sr. MB)

Robinson - Kendyl Lashombe (Sr. Setter)

Robinson - Delani Degner (Sr. OH)

Second Team All-District

China Spring - Katie Cofer (Jr. MB)

Connally - Katrina Greer (Fr. MB)

Connally - Jamya Coaster (Sr. Setter)

La Vega - Sydney McKinney (Fr. MB)

Madisonville - Sidnie Smith (Sr. Libero)

Mexia - Rebecca Hernandez (Jr. OH)

Mexia - Jayla Banks (Sr. Libero)

Robinson - Kinley Schnizer (Jr. MB)

Robinson - Shannon Casey (Fr. Libero)

Honorable Mention

China Spring - Hayli Case, Lindsey Wilcox

Connally - Adriana Urbina, Ja'Myah Turner, Mi'Leigha Fields

LaVega - Kaela Sawyers, Anna Garcia-Orta, Te’Kenbria Brown

Mexia - Jaylyn Banks, Ny'Janae Lee

Robinson - Mayson Rogers

District 17-3A

District MVP: Graycee Mosley, Jr, Troy

Attacker of the Year: Abbie Tuyo, Jr, Lorena

Libero of the Year: Layni Tanner, Jr, Troy

Setter of the Year: Raylee Poff, So, Troy

Blocker of the Year: Mara Hering, Sr, McGregor

Server of the Year: Dayla Woodard, Jr, West

Newcomer of the Year: Kaycee Cavanaugh, Fr, Troy

Coach of the Year: Rachel Melancon, Troy

First Team

Meg Kucera, Jr, Lorena

Tori Brackeen, So, Lorena

Leigh Jespersen, So, Lorena

Caton Ledbetter, Jr, Troy

Halley Maler, Sr, West

Kennedy Eubanks, Sr, West

Marley Gerik, West

Kiley Coats, Sr, McGregor

Audrey Lillard, Sr, McGregor

Ava Anderson, Jr, Clifton

Allie Baker, Whitney

Caitlin Jones, McGregor

Second Team

Autumn Bell, Sr, Lorena

Allison Haberman, So, Lorena

Kaitlynne Jones, Sr, Lorena

Kamryn DeLeon, Jr, Troy

Kylie Pierce, Sr, Troy

Maddie Honea, So, West

Laison Uptmor, Jr, West

Laney Kucera, So, West

Deja Threadgill, Jr, McGregor

Kamryn Zint, Jr, Libero

Brianna Gonzalez, Fr, Clifton

Alina Thiele, Whitney

Caitlyn Poore, Whitney

Shontel Kubitza, Sr, Riesel

Honorable Mention

Emily Flores, Fr, Lorena

Ava Sanders, Sr, Lorena

Kylee Goad, Fr, Troy

Hannah Carroll, Sr, McGregor

Aimee Bowling, Sr, McGregor

Bailey Ledbetter, Clifton

Carley Caniford, Clifton

Sydney Fullerton, Clifton

Kate Humphreys, Clifton

Macy McKinney, Whitney

Kaci Peters, Whitney

Kirstyn Ward, Whitney

Kylie Booth, Whitney

McKenna Hill, Whitney

Maebry Sneed, Whitney

Raley Holloway, Riesel

Kaliyah Ehlers, Riesel

Kinslee Adams, West

Lexie Hughes, West

Lauren McCutheon, West

Tori Peters, West

Madyson Hromadka, West

District 20-3A

Most Valuable Player: Breann Connally, Senior, Groesbeck

Offensive Player of the Year: Tori Skinner, Senior, Teague

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Breann Bradley, Senior, Groesbeck

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Carson Carroll, Senior, Teague

Most Outstanding Setter: Kendal Crawford, Senior, Fairfield

Libero of the Year: Taytum Lobdell, Junior, Franklin

Blocker of the Year: Essence Watkins, Senior, Fairfield

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Avery Thaler, Freshman, Fairfield

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Zoe May, Sophomore, Franklin

Coach of the Year: Dennis Johnson, Fairfield

1st Team All-District

Josie Henson, SR, Buffalo

Alexis Goolsby, Crockett

Kassidy Thomas, So, Elkhart

Breyunna Dowell, Jr, Fairfield

Riley Hood, Jr, Franklin

Brandi Connally, Sr, Groesbeck

Laykin Harckom, Sr, Teague

Jaci Weston, Sr, Westwood

Avery Hardin, Jr, Buffalo

Brandi Cain, Sr, Elkhart

Audrey Archibald, Jr, Fairfield

Maggie Smitherman, Jr, Franklin

Brianna Dobson Sr, Groesbeck

Reagan Heggins, Teague

2nd Team All-District

Alison Bing, So, Buffalo

Keaton Crabtree, Jr, Crockett

Haleigh Chapin, Sr, Elkhart

Alyssa Williams, Sr, Fairfield

Lauren McGough, Jr, Franklin

Kyla Evans, Sr, Groesbeck

Adelina James, So, Teague

Jaysa Coney, Jr, Westwood

Katelyn Casal, Sr, Elkhart

Camii Wilson, Sr, Fairfield

Kayla Menzel, Sr, Groesbeck

Michelle Moreno, Sr, Teague

Graci Weston, So, Westwood

Honorable Mention

Kristianna Wilson, Buffalo

Trinity Meadows, Crockett

Mallory Mays, Jr., Elkhart

Jenny Pina, Sr, Fairfield

Mayra Lopez, Sr, Franklin

Amiah Dunn, Sr, Groesbeck

Laura Knight, Sr, Teague

Dalilah Ellis, Jr, Westwood

Madison Walker, Buffalo

Tocarra Johnson, Crockett

Makensy Isaacs, Jr, Fairfield

Cameryn Ward, Jr, Groesbeck

Reese Stacks, Fr, Teague

Caitlyn Grigsby, So, Westwood

Alondra Dominguez, Buffalo

Atriana Guerrero, Crockett

Laramee Champion, Buffalo

Iris Valles, Buffalo

Abby Brewer, Buffalo

District 12-2A/District 12-1A

MVP – Lexi Moody, Jr, Setter, Crawford

Offensive MVP – Taylor Westerfeld, Sr, MH, Crawford

Katie Warden, Jr, OH, Crawford

Allissa Rodriguez, Sr, MH, Bruceville-Eddy

Defensive MVP – McKenna Post, Soph, OH, Crawford

Setter of the Year – Emily Hill, Soph, Bruceville-Eddy

Newcomer of the Year – Addi Goldenberg, Soph, Libero, Crawford

First Team

Kylie Ray, Jr, MH, Crawford

Savanna Pogue, Fr, MH, Crawford

Rachel Smith, Soph, DS, Crawford

Lauren McGee, Jr, S, Bosqueville

Autumn Allmon, Sr, MH, Bosqueville

Reece Briggs, Sr, MH, Bosqueville

Annabelle Kuehl, So, L, Bosqueville

Jordann Pinner, Sr, MH, Bruceville-Eddy

Kaitlynn Hale, Soph, S, Moody

Tara Pruett, Soph, S, Moody

McKinnah Herrings, Sr, Libero, Oglesby

Kara Bruington, Soph, S, Valley Mills

Second Team

Jaelyn Lewis, Sr, RS, Crawford

Beryn Hyland, Fr, RS, Crawford

Hadleigh Gillett, Jr, OH, Bosqueville

Maira Guerrera, Jr, DS, Bosqueville

Kyra Stinnett, Sr, OH, Bruceville-Eddy

Destini Anguiano, Soph, L, Bruceville-Eddy

Bailey Sanford, Sr, RS, Moody

Cheyanne Driver, Jr, MB/OH, Moody

Abigail Barrera, OH/MB, Chilton

Marly Cook, MB, Chilton

Avagrace Chrisman, Soph, MH, Valley Mills

Caitlin Hoskins, Sr, S, Oglesby

Honorable Mention

Merissa Simmons, Sr, RS/OH, Crawford

Emilee Wade, Sr, S, Bosqueville

Jaden Dougherty, Fr, OH, Bosqueville

Kasidy Hood, Soph, OH, Bosqueville

Shylah Ward, Soph, OH, Bruceville-Eddy

Hailey Gibson, Sr, RS, Bruceville-Eddy

Tanna Pruett, Sr, Libero, Moody

Autumn Hale, Jr, DS, Moody

Presley Plemons, OH, Chilton

Kamrie Smith, DS/S, Chilton

Maddie Reyes, Soph, OH, Valley Mills

Brooke Moody, Soph, S, Valley Mills

Summer Newman, Jr, OH, Oglesby

Latoreya Lee, Jr, MH, Rapoport

Malliah Scarlett, Jr, MH, Rapoport

