Central Texas All-District Volleyball Teams

Central Texas All-District Teams
District 18-4A
MVP — China Spring — Kadyne Emmott (Junior, Setter)
Hitter of the Year — China Spring — Dylan Birkes (Junior, OH)
Setter of the Year — China Spring — Kayla Peoples (Junior, Setter)
Defensive player of the Year — China Spring - Nikki Pirrello (Senior, Libero)
Blocker of the Year — Madisonville — Grace Williamson (Senior, Middle Blocker)
Newcomer of the Year — La Vega — Mar’cyah Willis (Freshman, Setter)
Coach of the Year — China Spring — Melissa Cole
First Team All-District
China Spring - Catyn Wright (Soph. OH)
China Spring - Karley Baker (Sr. MB)
La Vega - Ashtyne Horn (Sr.)
La Vega - Tynia Washington (Sr. MB)
Madisonville - Raegan Olvera (Sr. Setter)
Mexia - Precious Daily (Sr. Setter)
Mexia - Destiny Bailey (Jr. MB)
Robinson - Brooke Ashcraft (Sr. MB)
Robinson - Kendyl Lashombe (Sr. Setter)
Robinson - Delani Degner (Sr. OH)
Second Team All-District
China Spring - Katie Cofer (Jr. MB)
Connally - Katrina Greer (Fr. MB)
Connally - Jamya Coaster (Sr. Setter)
La Vega - Sydney McKinney (Fr. MB)
Madisonville - Sidnie Smith (Sr. Libero)
Mexia - Rebecca Hernandez (Jr. OH)
Mexia - Jayla Banks (Sr. Libero)
Robinson - Kinley Schnizer (Jr. MB)
Robinson - Shannon Casey (Fr. Libero)
Honorable Mention
China Spring - Hayli Case, Lindsey Wilcox
Connally - Adriana Urbina, Ja'Myah Turner, Mi'Leigha Fields
LaVega - Kaela Sawyers, Anna Garcia-Orta, Te’Kenbria Brown
Mexia - Jaylyn Banks, Ny'Janae Lee
Robinson - Mayson Rogers
District 17-3A
District MVP: Graycee Mosley, Jr, Troy
Attacker of the Year: Abbie Tuyo, Jr, Lorena
Libero of the Year: Layni Tanner, Jr, Troy
Setter of the Year: Raylee Poff, So, Troy
Blocker of the Year: Mara Hering, Sr, McGregor
Server of the Year: Dayla Woodard, Jr, West
Newcomer of the Year: Kaycee Cavanaugh, Fr, Troy
Coach of the Year: Rachel Melancon, Troy
First Team
Meg Kucera, Jr, Lorena
Tori Brackeen, So, Lorena
Leigh Jespersen, So, Lorena
Caton Ledbetter, Jr, Troy
Halley Maler, Sr, West
Kennedy Eubanks, Sr, West
Marley Gerik, West
Kiley Coats, Sr, McGregor
Audrey Lillard, Sr, McGregor
Ava Anderson, Jr, Clifton
Allie Baker, Whitney
Caitlin Jones, McGregor
Second Team
Autumn Bell, Sr, Lorena
Allison Haberman, So, Lorena
Kaitlynne Jones, Sr, Lorena
Kamryn DeLeon, Jr, Troy
Kylie Pierce, Sr, Troy
Maddie Honea, So, West
Laison Uptmor, Jr, West
Laney Kucera, So, West
Deja Threadgill, Jr, McGregor
Kamryn Zint, Jr, Libero
Brianna Gonzalez, Fr, Clifton
Alina Thiele, Whitney
Caitlyn Poore, Whitney
Shontel Kubitza, Sr, Riesel
Honorable Mention
Emily Flores, Fr, Lorena
Ava Sanders, Sr, Lorena
Kylee Goad, Fr, Troy
Hannah Carroll, Sr, McGregor
Aimee Bowling, Sr, McGregor
Bailey Ledbetter, Clifton
Carley Caniford, Clifton
Sydney Fullerton, Clifton
Kate Humphreys, Clifton
Macy McKinney, Whitney
Kaci Peters, Whitney
Kirstyn Ward, Whitney
Kylie Booth, Whitney
McKenna Hill, Whitney
Maebry Sneed, Whitney
Raley Holloway, Riesel
Kaliyah Ehlers, Riesel
Kinslee Adams, West
Lexie Hughes, West
Lauren McCutheon, West
Tori Peters, West
Madyson Hromadka, West
District 20-3A
Most Valuable Player: Breann Connally, Senior, Groesbeck
Offensive Player of the Year: Tori Skinner, Senior, Teague
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Breann Bradley, Senior, Groesbeck
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Carson Carroll, Senior, Teague
Most Outstanding Setter: Kendal Crawford, Senior, Fairfield
Libero of the Year: Taytum Lobdell, Junior, Franklin
Blocker of the Year: Essence Watkins, Senior, Fairfield
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Avery Thaler, Freshman, Fairfield
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Zoe May, Sophomore, Franklin
Coach of the Year: Dennis Johnson, Fairfield
1st Team All-District
Josie Henson, SR, Buffalo
Alexis Goolsby, Crockett
Kassidy Thomas, So, Elkhart
Breyunna Dowell, Jr, Fairfield
Riley Hood, Jr, Franklin
Brandi Connally, Sr, Groesbeck
Laykin Harckom, Sr, Teague
Jaci Weston, Sr, Westwood
Avery Hardin, Jr, Buffalo
Brandi Cain, Sr, Elkhart
Audrey Archibald, Jr, Fairfield
Maggie Smitherman, Jr, Franklin
Brianna Dobson Sr, Groesbeck
Reagan Heggins, Teague
2nd Team All-District
Alison Bing, So, Buffalo
Keaton Crabtree, Jr, Crockett
Haleigh Chapin, Sr, Elkhart
Alyssa Williams, Sr, Fairfield
Lauren McGough, Jr, Franklin
Kyla Evans, Sr, Groesbeck
Adelina James, So, Teague
Jaysa Coney, Jr, Westwood
Katelyn Casal, Sr, Elkhart
Camii Wilson, Sr, Fairfield
Kayla Menzel, Sr, Groesbeck
Michelle Moreno, Sr, Teague
Graci Weston, So, Westwood
Honorable Mention
Kristianna Wilson, Buffalo
Trinity Meadows, Crockett
Mallory Mays, Jr., Elkhart
Jenny Pina, Sr, Fairfield
Mayra Lopez, Sr, Franklin
Amiah Dunn, Sr, Groesbeck
Laura Knight, Sr, Teague
Dalilah Ellis, Jr, Westwood
Madison Walker, Buffalo
Tocarra Johnson, Crockett
Makensy Isaacs, Jr, Fairfield
Cameryn Ward, Jr, Groesbeck
Reese Stacks, Fr, Teague
Caitlyn Grigsby, So, Westwood
Alondra Dominguez, Buffalo
Atriana Guerrero, Crockett
Laramee Champion, Buffalo
Iris Valles, Buffalo
Abby Brewer, Buffalo
District 12-2A/District 12-1A
MVP – Lexi Moody, Jr, Setter, Crawford
Offensive MVP – Taylor Westerfeld, Sr, MH, Crawford
Katie Warden, Jr, OH, Crawford
Allissa Rodriguez, Sr, MH, Bruceville-Eddy
Defensive MVP – McKenna Post, Soph, OH, Crawford
Setter of the Year – Emily Hill, Soph, Bruceville-Eddy
Newcomer of the Year – Addi Goldenberg, Soph, Libero, Crawford
First Team
Kylie Ray, Jr, MH, Crawford
Savanna Pogue, Fr, MH, Crawford
Rachel Smith, Soph, DS, Crawford
Lauren McGee, Jr, S, Bosqueville
Autumn Allmon, Sr, MH, Bosqueville
Reece Briggs, Sr, MH, Bosqueville
Annabelle Kuehl, So, L, Bosqueville
Jordann Pinner, Sr, MH, Bruceville-Eddy
Kaitlynn Hale, Soph, S, Moody
Tara Pruett, Soph, S, Moody
McKinnah Herrings, Sr, Libero, Oglesby
Kara Bruington, Soph, S, Valley Mills
Second Team
Jaelyn Lewis, Sr, RS, Crawford
Beryn Hyland, Fr, RS, Crawford
Hadleigh Gillett, Jr, OH, Bosqueville
Maira Guerrera, Jr, DS, Bosqueville
Kyra Stinnett, Sr, OH, Bruceville-Eddy
Destini Anguiano, Soph, L, Bruceville-Eddy
Bailey Sanford, Sr, RS, Moody
Cheyanne Driver, Jr, MB/OH, Moody
Abigail Barrera, OH/MB, Chilton
Marly Cook, MB, Chilton
Avagrace Chrisman, Soph, MH, Valley Mills
Caitlin Hoskins, Sr, S, Oglesby
Honorable Mention
Merissa Simmons, Sr, RS/OH, Crawford
Emilee Wade, Sr, S, Bosqueville
Jaden Dougherty, Fr, OH, Bosqueville
Kasidy Hood, Soph, OH, Bosqueville
Shylah Ward, Soph, OH, Bruceville-Eddy
Hailey Gibson, Sr, RS, Bruceville-Eddy
Tanna Pruett, Sr, Libero, Moody
Autumn Hale, Jr, DS, Moody
Presley Plemons, OH, Chilton
Kamrie Smith, DS/S, Chilton
Maddie Reyes, Soph, OH, Valley Mills
Brooke Moody, Soph, S, Valley Mills
Summer Newman, Jr, OH, Oglesby
Latoreya Lee, Jr, MH, Rapoport
Malliah Scarlett, Jr, MH, Rapoport
