Central Texas bi-district playoff previews and predictions (Friday, Saturday games)

China Spring (7-2) vs. No. 4 Jasper (9-1)
Location: 7:30 p.m. Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett
Round: Class 4A Div. II bi-district
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: Since the UIL playoffs expanded to four teams from each district in 2A and up, it’s a rarity to have this good of a matchup in the opening round.
But China Spring, which was ranked as high as No. 6 in 4A Division II earlier this fall, lost a close game against Connally two weeks ago and the Cougars fell to third place in 9-4A D-II.
So China Spring meets fourth-ranked Jasper, which finished second behind No. 1 Carthage in 10-4A D-II.
“If you’ve got any competitiveness in you, you love a good matchup,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “We’re all trying to get to the state championship and every team is tough.”
This will be a compelling contest between two versatile offenses. Both the Cougars and Bulldogs have multi-dimensional running games and have shown the ability to make plays through the air as well.
Jasper running back Carl Limbrick leads the Bulldogs with 1,606 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns and has a quality backfield mate in Andre Thomas (790 yards, 8 TDs).
China Spring will counter with the dynamic duo of QB Major Bowden and RB Emmanuel Abdallah, who have each rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.
Groesbeck (6-3) vs. Dallas Madison (3-2)
Time and site: 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium
Round: Class 3A Div. I bi-district
Breakdown: Groesbeck has had a fantastic turnaround as the Goats went from struggling to a 2-8 record in 2019 to finishing second in 8-3A D-I this fall.
But Groesbeck has a challenge to keep its season going as quarterback Allen Lewis (1,180 passing yards) and running back Ma’Qua Smith (1,312 rushing yards) are both out with knee injuries.
Zach Wilson will step in for Lewis at QB, but that means the Goats have to fill a hole at LB as Wilson has 68 tackles this season.
Dallas Madison got a late start on the season as its county and school district response to COVID-19 kept the Trojans from starting preseason activities until early September. Madison began the campaign with district play and has played only five games.
The Trojans have had mixed results the last four games. They rolled past Whitney, 40-22, got stomped by West, 31-7, shut out Oak Cliff Life, 27-0, and ran into the Grandview buzzsaw, 52-17.
Meanwhile, Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar saw his squad consistently improve throughout the season and win its last three games over Teague, Kemp and Fairfield.
No. 7 Crawford (9-1) vs. Kerens (4-6)
Time and site: 7 p.m. at Whitney Wildcat Stadium
Round: Class 2A Div. I bi-district
Breakdown: Crawford won eight straight games and clinched a district championship before the season hit a pothole in the last few weeks.
The Pirates’ district game against Itasca was canceled when the Wampus Cats had to forfeit the rest of their season due to lack of numbers. Then COVID-19 issues caused the Pirates to cancel their regular-season finale against Valley Mills.
So Crawford coach Greg Jacobs is nervous about his team’s timing on offense and communication on defense as it restarts its engine with the bi-district round.
Even so, Jacobs likes the energy he saw from his team this week in practice.
“The kids seem really happy to be on the practice field,” Jacobs said. “They’ve been focused and intense and I think it’s because we didn’t know for a while if we were going to get to continue. We’re happy to be playing this week.”
One benefit of the two weeks off is that running back Breck Chambers, who left the Pirates' win over Bosqueville with an injury, has been able to heal.
Kerens won just two of its first eight games before finishing the season with wins over Axtell and Cayuga, who won a combined two games this fall.
FW Western Hills (5-5, 4-3) at No. 7 La Vega (7-2, 4-1)
Time, site: 7:30 p.m., La Vega
Round: Class 4A Div. I bi-district
Radio: 94.5 FM
Streaming: CentexBeat.com, CentexSportsOne.com
Breakdown: If their last two District 5-4A Division I games are any indication, the Pirates appear primed for another deep playoff run.
After a 31-21 loss to Midlothian Heritage, the Pirates responded with a 51-0 win over Alvarado followed by a 62-6 thrashing of Brownwood.
Back for his second game following a broken (non-throwing) arm in the second week of the season, La Vega quarterback Ara Rauls was near perfect against Brownwood as he hit nine of 10 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.
Rauls threw first-half touchdown passes of 64 and 38 yards to Jai’Brian Bouye, and 72 and 54 yards to Stephon Nickerson to open up a 49-6 halftime lead.
“We got our quarterback back and that helps us offensively,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “It’s not just his leadership, but when he sees something (against the opposing defense) he’s going to take it if it’s there.”
Following losses to Kennedale and Fort Worth Dunbar, Western Hills bounced back with a 51-6 thrashing of Atlas Home School last week. Quarterback Keyon Butler and running back Jason Green lead Western Hills’ offense.
“Their quarterback likes to sling it and they’ve got some wideouts who can go deep,” Hyde said.
McGregor (6-4, 4-2) vs. Yoakum (7-2, 3-2)
Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hutto
Round: Class 3A Div. I bi-district
Streaming: mcgregor-isd.org/athletics/mcgregorlive
Breakdown: McGregor enters the playoffs with considerable momentum after closing the season with a 24-16 win over Cameron Yoe followed by last week’s 49-41 win over Caldwell.
Chad Lorenz is a major running threat as he ranks fourth among Central Texas rushers with 1,527 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He’s the perfect complement for quarterback VeAndre McDaniel who leads Central Texas with 2,099 yards passing and 23 touchdowns. McDaniel is also a dynamic running threat who has picked up 651 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
“Between VeAndre and Chad, they’ve gained a lot of yards and scored a lot of touchdowns,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “Our defense played well against Cameron and we need that to continue to do that going into the playoffs.”
Yoakum also features a powerful offense that showed its potential in the last two games including a 49-6 win over Hitchcock and a 62-13 win over Hempstead. Jayden Jones has rushed for 663 yards while Deandre Johnson has rushed for 613 yards.
Longview Spring Hill (5-5, 2-3) vs. Mexia (5-4, 4-0)
Time, site: 7:30 p.m., Mexia
Round: Class 4A Div. II bi-district
Streaming: Mexia Sports Network on YouTube
Breakdown: Mexia’s tough nondistrict schedule obviously paid off as the Blackcats tore through District 7-4A Division II with four straight wins after going into district with a 1-4 record.
The Blackcats feature one of the most balanced rushing attacks in Central Texas as Jarrell Wiley has picked up 895 yards and 14 touchdowns, quarterback Lemarion Miller with 620 yards and seven scores and Trey Holdman with 491 yards and six touchdowns.
“I would like to see some of the teams we played in nondistrict again because we’re a different football team now,” said first-year Mexia coach Triston Abron. “It just took some time to get things together and get the kids to understand what we’re doing offensively, defensively and on special teams.”
Spring Hill will counter with a running game featuring Davaunte Powers while quarterbacks Jax Stovall and Brennan Ferguson have both seen a lot of time.
“They’re a really good opponent from one of the toughest districts (8-4A) in the state,” Abron said. “They do a good job of taking advantage of what you give them. But if we keep playing the way we have, I like our chances.”
Midway (1-4, 1-2) at DeSoto (4-1, 2-1)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 1660-AM/92.3 FM
Breakdown: Midway saw how destructive of a force No. 2 Duncanville could be as it romped to a 74-21 win over the Panthers.
While DeSoto doesn’t possess Duncanville’s all-around dominance, its offense is a force to be reckoned with.
DeSoto opened District 11-6A with a 42-6 win over Waxahachie followed by a 42-0 thrashing of Mansfield Lake Ridge. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in a 49-42 shootout against Cedar Hill last week.
Dual-threat quarterback Samari Collier has passed for 1,301 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 435 yards and four scores. His top receivers are Jerand Bradley with 25 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns and Johntay Cook with 21 catches for 423 yards and seven scores.
“They’re a really good team and Claude Mathis and his coaches do a great job,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “Offensively they’re very explosive. Their defense is outstanding: They play hard, fast and fly around to the ball. We’ve got to get into a rhythm offensive and buckle down on defense.”
Lorena (7-2) vs. Boling (5-4)
Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings
Round: Class 3A Div. I bi-district
Breakdown: When you come through a district like District 11-3A Div. I, it’s hard not to feel prepared for the playoffs.
Well, mostly, at least.
“There’s a fine line there, between feeling like we’re getting prepared and feeling like we’re getting beaten up,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “It’s just a physical district with some physical players, and some coaches who will coach the dog out of them.”
Of course, Lorena administered plenty of punishment itself, as champions of the district. The Leopards are coming off a 49-42 win over Rockdale last week, and Biles said he likes the energy he’s seeing from his guys as the playoffs draw nigh. QB Ben Smedshammer, RB Reed Michna and WR Jadon Porter generate most of the touchdown-scoring highlights for Lorena, but the Leopards are also plenty solid on the offensive line, on defense, and in the kicking game.
Boling is a fresh opponent for Biles, but he sees some similarities between the Bulldogs and a team like Franklin, a familiar nondistrict foe. Boling bases its offense out of a Wing-T, operating under center the majority of the time.
“They use a lot of misdirection, a lot of cutbacks,” Biles said. “So it’s important to read your keys, and not fall for the candy in the backfield.”
Parkview Christian (5-5) vs. Bartonville Lantana Harvest (9-1)
Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aquilla
Round: TCAF Six-Man Div. II State Semifinals
Breakdown: For the Pacers, the finish line is in sight. One more win, and they’ll get a chance to play for one of those golden footballs.
“They’ve been focused on getting to that state championship game all year long. That’s been our goal from Day One,” said Parkview coach Josh Hayes. “The fact that they’re just one game away has them excited, but also as determined and focused as I’ve seen them.”
Parkview is paced by C.J. Lanehart, who has rushed for 1,752 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 779 yards and 14 more TDs. Defensively, Jotham Craven leads the team with 76 tackles, while Jacob Irvin is a plan-wrecker who tops Central Texas six-man players with 17 sacks and six fumble recoveries.
Harvest knows how to grow touchdowns, though. The Saints showed as much with a 99-98 win over top-ranked Azle Christian earlier in the season. Parkview’s Hayes knows his team will be in for a serious challenge, but he also thinks the Pacers will be able to use their size and strength to their advantage.
The winner will move on to face the Azle Christian-Haslet Heritage winner in next week’s TCAF Div. II state title game.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!