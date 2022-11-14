Central Texas boys basketball preview: Lorena wants to cut nets rather than watching

Perhaps the one good thing to come out of Lorena football’s playoff loss to Columbus is that Leopards basketball coach Matt Jackson will have a complete squad on the hardwood to start the hoops season.

“Last year with football making the state championship game — football season ended December 17 and we actually had a game December 18, which none of them came to, obviously,” Jackson said. “They went to Christmas break and we came back and played a tournament, a three-day tournament, without any practice. We practiced one game and went straight into district. So those guys, they had to learn on the fly as were going through district, and they grew up a ton going through that.”

Currently ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Lorena is coming off a season that saw the squad reach the regional semifinals for a second straight year. After a perfect district run, the playoff loss was a bit of a reality check to the Leopards. Jackson said the most exciting thing about this season is “bringing back a team that’s hungry,” motivated by that experience.

“Last year after we lost, we had to stay and watch (Hitchcock) cut down the net,” said junior guard Camden Brock. “That fueled me all summer. I don’t ever want to feel that feeling again, watching another team. I want it to be us.”

“And we actually recreated that, cutting down the net,” added senior guard Keegan Rowell. “We have it hanging in our locker room. So that’s our goal, to cut down the net.”

So how do the Leopards reach that goal and perhaps go further?

Jackson said that the key is all about coming together and gelling as a team, especially now that football season is over. The Leopards also hope to benefit from building a practice culture that sees them improve day by day. Lorena returns eight varsity players from last season. Among the returners are Brock and Rowell, who played a big part in Lorena’s success last year.

Brock finished last year as the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year after averaging 18.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. According to Jackson, Brock is a “game changer” for the team because of how he handles the ball on the perimeter and is difficult to guard, as well as being one of the Leopards’ best post players. His demeanor is also a key aspect as he’s cool and collected, so Jackson is looking forward to witnessing his leadership grow as a junior this season.

“He can have a calming voice. We’re trying to get him to talk more than he usually does,” Jackson said. “I always forgot that he was just a sophomore last year. … So I’m expecting the next level from him, seeing him lead out there on the court.”

As for Rowell, he’s been putting in the work as well, in the weight room and on the court. In his junior season he averaged 13.3 points per game and totaled 84 3-pointers at a 40% clip while also shooting 82% from the free throw line.

“He’s been a lot more aggressive this summer and this fall, so that’s good to see where he’s not just a one-dimensional shooter,” Jackson said. “Even on the defensive end, he’s starting to get up and guard, using his length.”

Jackson is also excited to see several other pieces come together. The Leopards have seniors Carter Pitts and Khi Ritchie back as well, who have been subtle playmakers. Lorena will also rely on the athleticism of familiar football faces in Jackson Generals, Jadon Porter, Collin Hill and Braylon Henry, among others.

“The biggest thing I’ll say about this team is they’re competitors,” Jackson said. “They hate to lose, no matter what they’re doing.”

On top of veteran experience and a competitive mindset, Lorena will also play a tough schedule. The Leopards will play in the Central Heights tournament in Nacogdoches early in the season, which is loaded with some of the top teams in the state. The Leopards are likely to face the likes of No. 2 Hitchcock, state finalist No. 10 Tatum and No. 11 Diboll, No. 3 LaPoynor (2A) and No. 7 Connally (4A) during non-district play before entering a district slate that saw the addition of Cameron Yoe, Rogers and Little River Academy.

“It’s going to be really, really tough,” Jackson said. “In our district it got a lot tougher going south with Cameron Yoe, Academy, Rogers, a lot of those schools. So district’s going to be a little bit tougher, which is what we want.”