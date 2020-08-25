School — Old Coach — New Coach — Old Position
Belton — Sam Skidmore — Brett Sniffin — Ridge Point head coach
Bynum — Josh Conner — Casey Morgan — Blum assistant
Crawford — Delbert Kelm — Greg Jacobs — Crawford defensive coordinator
Evant — Phillip Martin — Brandon Johnson — Perrin-Whitt assistant
Hubbard — Russell Anderson — Roger Masters — Buffalo defensive coordinator
Moody — Jason Hill — Lonnie Judd — Keller Timber Creek offensive coordinator
Mount Calm — Kirk Hinkson — Tom Duncan — Medina assistant
Oglesby — Ryan Kyle — Jeb Dixon — Gorman head coach
Robinson — Tommy Allison — Robert Rubel — Robinson defensive coordinator
Rosebud-Lott — Rafael Williams — Brandon Hicks — George West offensive coordinator
Texas Wind — Travis Kaddatz — Phil Trice — Former Mount Pleasant coach
Walnut Springs — Tim Trotter — Lonnie Flippen — Walnut Springs assistant
In this Series
High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here
-
Flexible coaches: First-year HFCs face challenges far beyond play calling
-
Central Texas coaching changes 2020
-
District 12-1A Div. II preview: Cranfills Gap, Walnut Springs, Iredell, Morgan
- 35 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!