Central Texas coaching changes 2020
Central Texas coaching changes 2020

From the High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here series
20200813_spt_moody_cc2

New Moody head coach Lonnie Judd is adjusting to small-school football, he said. “So many of them are having to play both ways. In 5A or 6A, you don’t really think about when to rest the guys. In 2A, I might have to call time out just to get a breather.”

 Staff photo — Chad Conine

School — Old Coach — New Coach — Old Position

Belton — Sam Skidmore — Brett Sniffin — Ridge Point head coach

Bynum — Josh Conner — Casey Morgan — Blum assistant

Crawford — Delbert Kelm — Greg Jacobs — Crawford defensive coordinator

Evant — Phillip Martin — Brandon Johnson — Perrin-Whitt assistant

Hubbard — Russell Anderson — Roger Masters — Buffalo defensive coordinator

Moody — Jason Hill — Lonnie Judd — Keller Timber Creek offensive coordinator

Mount Calm — Kirk Hinkson — Tom Duncan — Medina assistant

Oglesby — Ryan Kyle — Jeb Dixon — Gorman head coach

Robinson — Tommy Allison — Robert Rubel — Robinson defensive coordinator

Rosebud-Lott — Rafael Williams — Brandon Hicks — George West offensive coordinator

Texas Wind — Travis Kaddatz — Phil Trice — Former Mount Pleasant coach

Walnut Springs — Tim Trotter — Lonnie Flippen — Walnut Springs assistant

