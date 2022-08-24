Central Texas Coaching Changes 2022

School;Old coach;New coach;Old position
Axtell;Justin Havard;Craig Horn;Italy head coach
Chilton;Chris James;Bennie Huitt;Chilton assistant
China;Spring Brian Bell;Tyler Beatty;China Spring assistant
Clifton;Chuck Caniford;Brent Finney;Clifton assistant
Cranfills Gap;Adam Carroll;Rodie Johnston;Iredell assistant
Evant;Brandon Johnson;Brandon Young;Evant assistant
Frost;Randy Fulton;Phillip Gibson;Connally assistant
Gatesville;Luke Howard;Aaron Hunter;Gatesville assistant
Hamilton;Casey Jones;Ryan Marwitz;Hamilton assistant
Hubbard;Roger Masters;Ethan Stepp;Santo assistant
Itasca;Jim Kerbow;Ricky Torres;Marlin assistant
Kopperl;Aaron Maxwell;Darrell Wallace;n/a
Meridian;Wade Morton;Jim Kerbow;Itasca head coach
Moody;Lonnie Judd;Matt Hurst;Lorena assistant
Mount Calm;Wesley Rigdon;Chris Villareal;Oglesby assistant
Parkview Chr.;Josh Hayes;Cody Landers;Private business
Robinson;Robert Rubel;Mike Ludlow North;Forney assistant
Teague;Donnie Osborn;Zach Linscomb;Cuero assistant
Texas Wind;Shaun Shows;Grayson Brown;Private business
Vanguard Prep;Luke Pilant;Jacob Lefebvre;Vanguard assistant
Whitney;Mark Byrd;David Haynes Jr.;Valley Mills assistant