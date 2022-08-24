 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Texas Coaching Changes 2022

From the High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage series
China Spring (copy)

Tyler Beatty takes over as China Spring’s head coach after Brian Bell moved to Baylor as a defensive analyst.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

School;Old coach;New coach;Old position

Axtell;Justin Havard;Craig Horn;Italy head coach

Chilton;Chris James;Bennie Huitt;Chilton assistant

China;Spring Brian Bell;Tyler Beatty;China Spring assistant

Clifton;Chuck Caniford;Brent Finney;Clifton assistant

Cranfills Gap;Adam Carroll;Rodie Johnston;Iredell assistant

Evant;Brandon Johnson;Brandon Young;Evant assistant

Frost;Randy Fulton;Phillip Gibson;Connally assistant

Gatesville;Luke Howard;Aaron Hunter;Gatesville assistant

Hamilton;Casey Jones;Ryan Marwitz;Hamilton assistant

Hubbard;Roger Masters;Ethan Stepp;Santo assistant

Itasca;Jim Kerbow;Ricky Torres;Marlin assistant

Kopperl;Aaron Maxwell;Darrell Wallace;n/a

Meridian;Wade Morton;Jim Kerbow;Itasca head coach

Moody;Lonnie Judd;Matt Hurst;Lorena assistant

Mount Calm;Wesley Rigdon;Chris Villareal;Oglesby assistant

Parkview Chr.;Josh Hayes;Cody Landers;Private business

Robinson;Robert Rubel;Mike Ludlow North;Forney assistant

Teague;Donnie Osborn;Zach Linscomb;Cuero assistant

Texas Wind;Shaun Shows;Grayson Brown;Private business

Vanguard Prep;Luke Pilant;Jacob Lefebvre;Vanguard assistant

Whitney;Mark Byrd;David Haynes Jr.;Valley Mills assistant

