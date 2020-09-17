Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 4

Valley Mills is a similar team to his own, according to Moody's Judd. “They’re really sharp and they play hard," the coach said. The Bearcats will try to eliminate mistakes, take care of the football and play their game.

Tenaha (1-1) at Clifton (0-3)

Breakdown: Records can be deceiving. Still looking for their first win of the season, the Cubs have been in each of their games. They’ve played teams from higher divisions, and the game against the Tigers is another test for the home team.

“We could have won all three of our games,” said head coach Chuck Caniford. “Last week, it was turnovers ... and penalties hurt us.” He believes the little things that are hurting them are correctable, but they do need to be corrected.

As for the Tigers, they come into Clifton off a 49-0 rout of Kountze. They also scored 29 in their season-opening loss, so it’s clear they can put up the points. The shutout also speaks of their ability to play defense.