Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 5

Riesel (2-2) at Clifton (1-3)

Breakdown: Reverse! Watch the reverse!

The Indians and Cubs have seen a reversal of fortunes in recent weeks. After getting out to a 2-0 start, Riesel has stubbed its toe the past two weeks against Clyde and Bosqueville, losing by a combined score of 104-40. Clifton, meanwhile, broke into the win column for the first time in 2020 with last week’s 43-26 romp over Tenaha.

Wipe the whiteboard squeaky clean, though, because it all starts anew with this District 13-3A Div. II opener.

“We look at our nondistrict games the way NFL teams view preseason games,” said Riesel coach Keith Stifflemire. “We want to do well, we’ve had our fun, but now when we get into district it’s time to really get serious.”

Stifflemire said that last week’s Bosqueville blowout did Riesel some favors, by exposing areas of concern. They’ll try to shape those up as they prepare for a Clifton team that might still be the district favorite, even after opening at 1-3.

Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said that he’s just happy that his team is improving week to week and that it picked up a little momentum with last week’s victory.