Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 6

La Vega hasn’t scored more than 21 points in a game this season, but that has a lot to do with the quality of the Pirates’ opponents. Life gives up 40.3 points per game on average, so this could be La Vega’s bust-out game in that regard. Keep an eye on RB Jar’Quae Walton.

The Mustangs feature a gifted freshman quarterback in Kaden Mayfield, who has thrown for 709 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions in the first four games. But he has yet to see a ball-hawking defense like La Vega’s, led by the likes of DB Ja’von Iglehart, who had two interceptions last time out against Argyle.

This one is homecoming for the Pirates, so they’ll be looking to put on a show.

Robinson (2-3) at Connally (2-2)

Radio: 106.7 FM and SicEm365.com (Connally), 99.3 FM (Robinson)

Breakdown: Asked what he’s learned most about his team through the non-district portion of his schedule, Connally coach Shane Anderson quipped, “That whoever scheduled those four games wasn’t very smart.”