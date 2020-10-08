Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 7

Breakdown: West’s running game has been tough to catch in 2020, and yet the Trojans haven’t reached their destination yet. “We’ve progressed well over the past couple of weeks, but we’re still not anywhere where we want to be,” West coach David Woodard said. “I like the way we’re moving forward, but we need to keep progressing, keep getting better.”

One target area that still needs tweaking for the Trojans is the downfield passing game. Woodard said that he felt like the lack of spring drills and 7-on-7 summer workouts stunted the Trojans’ progress in that area. The rushing attack behind Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick has been so productive that it hasn’t really cost West yet, but coaches know that one-dimensional teams eventually encounter trouble when someone takes away that one dimension.

The West-Whitney matchup has evolved into a lively rivalry over the years, and it shouldn’t disappoint this time around either. Whitney coach Mark Byrd said he thought West might be a darkhorse for the district championship even before the season progressed, and nothing about the way the Trojans have played has changed his mind.