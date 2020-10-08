Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 7

South Grand Prairie (1-0) at Midway (0-1)
Radio: ESPN 1660 AM/92.3 FM/100.9 FM, CentexSportsFan.com
Streaming: Midway Panthers on YouTube
Breakdown: When the Midway players gathered near midfield following a 56-0 loss to Austin Westlake last week, Panthers coach Jeff Hulme told them to embrace how they were feeling.
Why? Because Hulme believes that’s the best way for Midway to get better.
Hulme said on Thursday that his team responded and had a great week of practice. “I think we’ll 100 percent look better,” he said.
The biggest need for improvement is up front on offense. Westlake sacked Midway QB Garrett Childers more than half a dozen times, constantly putting the Panthers behind the chains. The Chaparrals also mostly stuffed Midway’s running game and, as a result, the Panthers never crossed Westlake’s 35.
But the season opener was a steep challenge considering that the Chaps came in as the defending Class 6A Division II state champions. If Childers has more success getting the ball to playmakers like WR Jaylon Gibson, and RBs Jaden Johnson and Dhamir McDonnaugh, the results could be very different on the scoreboard.
South Grand Prairie comes in riding the momentum of a 28-26 win over Mesquite last week.
No. 3 La Vega (4-1, 1-0) at Stephenville (3-3, 1-0)
Radio: 94.5 FM, CentexBeat.com
Streaming: Modoc Media on YouTube
Breakdown: It didn’t take long for La Vega to bounce back from its 35-7 loss to No. 1 Argyle as the Pirates crushed Life Waxahachie, 62-0, in the District 5-4A Division I opener last week.
Quarterback Jordan Rogers rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns while Jar’Quae Walton ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Pirates amassed 401 yards rushing.
La Vega’s defense was so dominant that it allowed just 35 yards total offense, including minus 11 on the ground.
“We were able to bounce back and get back to doing some things that we normally do,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “We were able to get some kids some more reps at quarterback, get some other kids that were banged up back healthy. I thought we played a really good game.”
Stephenville will present a much tougher challenge as it comes into the game with a two-game winning streak, including a 46-33 win over Dumas and a 59-34 win over Brownwood.
Gavin Roundtree leads Stephenville’s prolific offense by passing for 1,459 yards and 12 touchdowns while Kason Philips has rushed for 900 yards and 14 scores. Trace Morrison is the Yellow Jackets top rusher with 639 yards and six scores.
Gatesville (1-3) at No. 6 China Spring (5-0)
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: Gatesville got off to a rough start to 9-4A D-II play last week on the road at Salado. The Eagles flew to a 56-3 lead at halftime and finished off a 63-3 victory.
The bad news for Gatesville is that things don’t get any easier this Friday when they go to China Spring.
Despite all of the COVID craziness and an interruption of its own, China Spring has found its rhythm this fall. The Cougars have won by at least three touchdown every week and most of the time it’s been a lot more.
As mentioned in today’s feature story, the rushing combo of RB Emmanuel Abdallah and QB Major Bowden has been prolific. But Gatesville has to watch out because if they focus too much energy on those two, China Spring receivers like Tre Hafford and Coltin Locking can burn them too.
Salado (6-1) at Connally (3-2, 1-0)
Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365.com
Streaming: Centex Sports Network
Breakdown: The Cadets will come into the game with two straight wins following last weekend’s 49-7 thrashing of Robinson to open District 9-4A Division II play.
Tre Wisner began the game with a 60-yard touchdown run and quarterback Kavian Gaither exploded for a 60-yard scoring run a few minutes later as the Cadets opened up a 42-0 halftime edge.
“First and foremost, the kids did a great job coming out of a tough nondistrict schedule,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “We could really see the benefits of it. We want to dominate every day of the week. So when we were up 42-0 at half, that was the kind of domination we were looking forward to.”
They’ll need to show some of that offensive firepower against a dynamic Salado team that opened district play with a 63-3 pounding of Gatesville. Relying on a slot-T formation, the Eagles accumulated 401 yards rushing.
Junior quarterback Hutton Haire, the son of head coach Alan Haire, guides the Eagles’ attack behind a veteran offensive line. Noah Mescher is a talented running back who is joined in the backfield by Wrook Brown, a Louisiana-Monroe commitment.
“Coach Haire has done a heck of a job turning Salado into a winner,” Anderson said. “They’re averaging over 50 points per game, and their quarterback has got a chance to be really good. They run that offense really well.”
Jarrell (0-6) at Robinson (2-4)
Radio: 99.3 FM/1590 AM, ListenTexas.com
Breakdown: Robinson is filling holes on both sides of the ball as it attempts to get back in the win column for the first time since a mid-September victory over Fairfield.
Rockets coach Robert Rubel said running back Brady Kay, usually a catalyst for the offense, will be out again this week with an injury.
“We’re trying to find some young guys to step up,” Rubel said. “If we can execute the blocking schemes, we’ve got some guys that can run the ball well.”
Last week, Kolten Saulters and Cooper Petty combined to rush for more than 90 yards, but Connally dropped Robinson backs for enough losses that they totaled just 85 as a team. That resulted in the Cadets posting a lopsided 49-7 victory.
But it’s a good week to bounce back because Jarrell is giving up 56 points per game.
West (4-1, 1-0) at Whitney (2-4, 1-1)
Breakdown: West’s running game has been tough to catch in 2020, and yet the Trojans haven’t reached their destination yet. “We’ve progressed well over the past couple of weeks, but we’re still not anywhere where we want to be,” West coach David Woodard said. “I like the way we’re moving forward, but we need to keep progressing, keep getting better.”
One target area that still needs tweaking for the Trojans is the downfield passing game. Woodard said that he felt like the lack of spring drills and 7-on-7 summer workouts stunted the Trojans’ progress in that area. The rushing attack behind Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick has been so productive that it hasn’t really cost West yet, but coaches know that one-dimensional teams eventually encounter trouble when someone takes away that one dimension.
The West-Whitney matchup has evolved into a lively rivalry over the years, and it shouldn’t disappoint this time around either. Whitney coach Mark Byrd said he thought West might be a darkhorse for the district championship even before the season progressed, and nothing about the way the Trojans have played has changed his mind.
Of course, Whitney is coming off a game against the prohibitive district favorite in Grandview, the defending Class 3A Division I state champion. Whitney gave the Zebras their only loss in 16 games in 2019, but this time around the Wildcats suffered a 65-8 loss. It didn’t help that Whitney was without five starters, though Byrd said that the team wouldn’t use that as an excuse.
Whitney QB Garrett Peacock is spreading his wings this year, having taken over full-time duties following the graduation of do-it-all star Devin Wilson. “He used to be a quiet kid and now he’s barking orders,” Byrd said. “That’s good to see. Then the guys behind him are out there making tough chances, giving us a chance.”
Peacock’s stable of receivers includes a pair of the top pass catchers in the area in Levi Whitehead (352 yards, 1 TD) and Kyler Cryns (213 yards, 4 TDs).
Troy (3-2, 1-0) at McGregor (3-3, 1-1)
Breakdown: It’s only taken two weeks for the 11-3A D-I standings to get all tangled up, a situation that could work in Troy’s favor if the Trojans can find a way to get to 2-0.
Troy is running strong behind area rushing leader Zach Hrbacek (1,354 yards, 24 TDs), but the Trojans are also developing multiple weapons. Last week, change-of-pace back Hunter Martin rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, complementing Hrbacek’s 328 yards that led Troy to a 49-41 win over Lorena.
“Everybody’s going to stack the box against us,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “Our bootlegs and roll outs have to be on par to keep those safeties from coming up too fast.”
But Troy’s defense has a challenge in front of it this week too.
McGregor QB DeAndre McDaniel leads Central Texas with 1,295 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Porter said the Bulldogs can get in running sets with an extra tackle and get the job done, but also spread out and let McDaniel take over with his arm.
You can bet McGregor coach Mike Shields will be mixing it up for maximum effect.
“Obviously they have a great running back and you’ve got to try to contain him,” Shields said. “We’re kind of looking at it like we’ve got to match their scores.”
No. 7 Crawford (5-0, 1-0) at Hamilton (4-2, 2-0)
Radio: mixlr.com/hisd
Breakdown: Crawford coach Greg Jacobs witnessed promising forward progress from his Pirates in last week’s 49-17 district-opening win over Tolar. Jacobs said the offense moved the ball extensively and made great strides in that regard, and he was pleased with the push of the team’s defensive front, which is led by the likes of returning all-district standout Carter Hooser. That said, there are always things to work on, and for Crawford of late that’s been third-and-long passing situations. “We’ve got to get better there,” Jacobs said.
Casey Jones’s Hamilton team could give Crawford its stiffest test since facing formerly state-ranked Holland in the Pirates’ final nondistrict game two weeks ago. The Bulldogs’ lead dog is quarterback Colby Bailey, a dynamic dual threat that defenses must respect. “It starts with the quarterback,” Crawford’s Jacobs said. “He runs well, he has a big arm, he’s definitely the catalyst for that offense. … He’s probably the best quarterback we’ve seen all year, and we’ve seen some good ones.”
Of course, Crawford has no slouch at the signal caller spot either, as Tanner Merenda has really come into his own this season while guiding the Pirates to a perfect start. He’ll look to put the ball in the hands of playmakers like RB/DB Breck Chambers and WR/DB Luke Torbert as much as possible.
This marks the first meeting between Crawford and Hamilton since 2017, a tooth-and-toenail type of scrap won by the Pirates, 20-13.
Dallas Covenant (1-0) at Reicher (1-1, 1-0)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb hopes his Cougars have a craving. After getting served up a slice of what he called humble pie following an opening loss to Brentwood Christian, Reicher responded with a new resolve.
“I think you saw a team that was hungry,” Holcomb said. “In Week 1, we dropped a game that we shouldn’t have dropped, but it may have the best thing that could have happened for us, because we had our best week of practice of the season.”
Those practice habits paid off in Reicher’s 48-28 road win over Dallas First Baptist. And it’s a lesson that Holcomb wants his team to carry going forward. “We preached about doing it the right way,” the coach said. “After the game was over, we saw that doing it the right way is the way we’re going to have success.”
They’ll have to be tough this week, because Reicher will be without some key players who are quarantined after being exposed to a teacher with COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Cougars’ opponent Covenant didn’t play its own game last week with Tyler All Saints, presumably because of coronavirus factors.
“Make no mistake, we still believe we can win this football game,” Holcomb said. “That’s a message we’re telling the kids, we may be without a few so-called key players, but we’re still a football team that can make some noise. It’s all hands on deck.”
Live Oak (2-0, 1-0) at Vanguard (2-0, 1-0)
Breakdown: Take a rivalry game, sautée it with a pair of unbeaten records, sprinkle in a historic Waco athletic venue, and what do you get? One of the spicier six-man matchups of the season, that’s what.
Paul Tyson Field should be rocking when the Vikings and Falcons reunite, as both teams have looked strong in the early stages of the TAPPS season.
“I’d like to be a little healthier, but we’re playing pretty good,” Vanguard coach Luke Pilant said. “I would think they’re ready to go and excited for it. … I know I’m excited for the test.”
Vanguard has surrendered only six points through the first two games. That’s a testament to a tenacious defense, led by linebackers Markham Dossett and Dalton Latham and defensive end Kyle Fitzke.
The Vikings haven’t yet encountered a rushing attack as productive as Live Oak’s, though. The Falcons don’t need to wing it much when they’re able to travel as quickly on the ground as they do. The duo of Eli Herman and Will Schorlemer have combined for 562 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in Live Oak’s first two games.
Vanguard won last year’s clash between these two, 53-41, but Brice Helton’s Live Oak team, which already has matched last year’s win total, seems resurgent after the maturation of some of its younger players.
Waco High, University games canceled
Both the Waco High and University games on Friday night were canceled as Waco ISD announced that it was closing the high school campuses Oct. 9-16 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Waco High was scheduled to face Killeen at WISD Stadium while University was scheduled to play a road game at Bryan Rudder.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!