Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 9

The Itasca Wampus Cats announced on Wednesday that they will have to cancel the remainder of their season because of lack of numbers on the roster. The Wampus Cats forfeited their remaining three games against Valley Mills, Crawford and Tolar.

That means Crawford will have only one remaining district contest after the Bosqueville game. The Pirates close the regular season at Valley Mills. So if Crawford defeats Bosqueville, no one will be able to pass the Pirates in the standings and they will hold a tiebreaker over the Bulldogs.

If Bosqueville wins, the Bulldogs would be able to clinch the district title with a win next week against Tolar.

Can Bosqueville pull of an upset of the seventh-ranked Pirates? Bulldogs coach Clint Zander at least knows there’s a formula.

“If you can get a couple of stops early and score, get a couple of touchdowns up on them, you can make them do some things that they don’t want to do,” Zander said. “That’s your best bet. Otherwise, if they get a lead and can pound you, that’s what they like.”

This will be a matchup of excellent, versatile offenses.