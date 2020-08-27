Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 1

(All games 7:30 p.m. kickoff except where noted)
No. 1 La Vega (14-2 in 2019) vs. No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-3)
Site: Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Radio: 94.5 FM The Beat
Streaming: Texanlive.com
Breakdown: The La Vega program has grown in reputation to the point that, in normal times, it’s difficult for the Pirates to fill their nondistrict schedule. There just aren’t that many teams that can matchup with mighty La Vega.
But in the current climate, when COVID-19 and now the hurricane that pummeled the Gulf Coast of Texas on Wednesday night has shuffled so many schools’ early-season games, La Vega quickly subbed in Port Lavaca Calhoun.
The Pirates were set to play West Orange-Stark until Sunday, when the Mustangs had to cancel school for the week and the season-opening contest in order to prepare for the coming storm. By noon on Monday, La Vega had lined up a game against the Calhoun Sandcrabs, who also had their planned season-opener fall through.
And just like that, we’re looking at a top 5 matchup as La Vega begins the season ranked No. 1 in 4A D-I by Texas Football while Calhoun is slotted at No. 5 in the same rankings. They will face off at 7:30 Friday night at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium.
The Sandcrabs have a talented offensive backfield with utility back Jarious Stewart and fullback Steve Johnson, who rushed for 2,298 yards and 30 TDs in 2019. It should be a good battle as Stewart and Johnson look across the line of scrimmage at a La Vega defense led by LBs Jordan Rogers and LaTravius Johnson.
Of course, the Pirates have a talented offensive backfield as well. Ara Rauls, the Pirates starting QB in 2018, will likely be back in that spot after Landry Kinne stepped in during the 2019 campaign. Rauls has an experienced RB beside him as Jar’Quae Walton has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.
The opposing coaches won’t have had much time to prepare for each other on short notice and each team had just one scrimmage, but this is still likely to be a fantastic game to watch in Bastrop.
Fort Worth Benbrook (4-6) at No. 18 China Spring (4-8)
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: China Spring fans will get a first look at what could be an altered lineup for the Cougars. QB Brayden Faulkner and WR/DB Major Bowden are key returners for China Spring and Cougars head coach Brian Bell said he’ll use both in a variety of spots. China Spring has long been an innovative program under former coach Mark Bell and now his son, Brian Bell, so it will be interesting to see how the 2020 Cougars develop.
China Spring RB Emmanuel Abdallah had some huge games last season as a junior. The question going into this campaign is whether he can produce on a weekly basis.
DL D’Marion Alexander gives the Cougars an intimidating presence up front on that side.
China Spring is facing a Benbrook squad that returns seven offensive and nine defensive starters. The Bobcats have the pieces in place to improve on a 2019 season when they missed the playoffs at 4-6.
“It’s going to be a good test for us,” Bell said. “We got humbled a little bit in the La Vega scrimmage. There were a lot of bright spots, but we need to get better at finishing with effort.”
Cameron Yoe (11-2) at Mexia (7-4)
Radio: 105.1 FM (Cameron)
Streaming: KMIL.com
Breakdown: This figures to be a tough game for both teams, not just because of the quality opponent standing on the opposite sideline but for other reasons as well.
The Yoemen are viewing it almost as a second scrimmage in some ways. Cameron coach Tommy Brashear said that his team had some sloppy moments in their lone scrimmage against Madisonville last week that they hope to polish up against the Blackcats.
“We want to be a week better,” Brashear said. “Honestly, we’re pretty young and we’ve still got a lot of question marks. We have some guys to evaluate, a lot of competition at different spots, so that’s one of the things we’ll be looking at.”
Watch out for Yoe WR Za’Korien Spikes, who’s capable of ending any catch with a touchdown spike. New Mexia coach Triston Abron said that his defense will also have to be ready for a collision anytime Cameron RB Phaibian Bynaum totes the ball. “He’s not a guy trying to make you miss,” Abron said. “He’s going to let you know he’s there, put his cleats in your chest and keep running.”
Abron, in his first season at Mexia after a successful stint at Paul Pewitt, would love to know more about his own team at this point. Unfortunately, the Blackcats had to cancel their scrimmage due to COVID-19 concerns. He said that it’s “unsettling” from a coaching standpoint that they’re going in blind to a certain extent, but that the players are amped up and ready to hit somebody else besides a Blackcat jersey.
Brashear knows Mexia “has speed everywhere” and will be tough to catch in the open field. Abron has been especially pleased with the overall leadership and ability of RB Jarrell Wiley, who he called “the glue who keeps us together.”
Lorena (5-5) at No. 8 Franklin (7-4)
Streaming: YouTube
Breakdown: Ray Biles has always been grateful to reach the season opener in each of his 29 years as Lorena’s head coach, but this year he has even more reason to appreciate it. “Since a month ago there was no guarantee we’d be playing, we’re thrilled to be here,” Biles said.
Biles said the team’s nondistrict schedule should both challenge the Leopards and serve up ample opportunities to tweak things before district play rolls around in late September. He’s been impressed with the pace at which Lorena’s defense is picking things up through preseason practices and the lone scrimmage they played. Players like linebackers Callan Weaver and Reid Michna will lead a unit that should keep the Leopards in plenty of ball games.
If the defense is ahead of the offense at this point, it’s understandable why. Big stars like Bradley Lina and Ty Moore graduated and moved on, leaving others to fill the gaps.
Franklin will be breaking in a new head coach after the December retirement of coaching legend Mike Hedrick. But he’s not exactly a newbie to the program. Mark Fannin has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2014, so not much is expected to change.
“They’ll be disciplined, they’ll play hard, they don’t take plays off, they’re well-coached,” Biles said of the Lions. “We’re going to have to play well, because they’re not going to beat themselves. They’re a physical football team and an athletic football team, and it’ll be a chore for us.”
Teague (4-7) at No. 1 Mart (13-3)
Breakdown: It’s rare to see a team play three divisions up as Mart, which is in 2A D-II, will do when it hosts 3A D-I Teague on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
But that’s life for the Mart Panthers, winners of three straight 2A state titles. And this is a quality nondistrict game for both teams. Mart lines up against a Teague program that has a long playoff streak in 3A.
Meanwhile, the Lions play a quality game without having to face a team with an overwhelming numbers advantage.
“It’s a good game for us because they will have a lot of guys going both ways just like us,” Teague coach Donnie Osborn said. “A lot of times we’re up against somebody that’s two-platooning and that makes it tough.”
Osborn said, even in 3A, Teague might not see another combination of backs like Mart has. The Panthers’ state championship run last fall was built on big plays by the likes of Roddrell Freeman, Klyderion Campbell, Keishawn Clater, De’Marion Medlock and De’Traevion Medlock.
The Lions will counter with RB Nemier Herod leading the way. Herod rushed for almost 1,000 yards as a junior in 2019.
West (4-7) at No. 12 Lexington (5-8)
Breakdown: With the way 2019 finished and the number of pieces the West Trojans have back in place going into this fall, West might be the area’s best candidate to make a big jump in the win column this season.
The Trojans have three solid running backs – Trey Janek, TJ McCutcheon and Lawson Kendrick – to drive their power running game. Janek rushed for 1,324 yards and 24 TDs last season and he’ll have the same guys blocking for him this time around. In the preseason, Trojans coach David Woodard said his team as “a ton of dudes” back on the O-line.
West scrimmaged Robinson last week and word on the street is that the Trojans were clicking on both sides of the ball.
They will open with a road test against a Lexington team that mirrors West in the last year-plus. The Eagles lost their first six games of 2019, then won three of their last four to get in the playoffs and went three rounds deep. Now Lexington comes back with eight offensive and nine defensive starters returning.
West will be trying to contain Lexington star RB Jared Kerr, who rushed for 1,375 yards and 19 TDs in a partial season in 2019.
“They move (Kerr) around and he has the ability to score any time he touches the ball,” Woodard said.
No. 7 Sunnyvale (12-1) at Connally (12-1)
Radio: 106.7 FM
Streaming: Centex Sports Network
Breakdown: With both teams coming off 12-1 seasons, the Connally-Sunnyvale season opener is a powerhouse Class 4A Division II matchup.
Midway transfer Tyler Webb, who has committed to Idaho, will step in at quarterback for the Cadets while Kavian Gaither will shift to running back after rushing for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns at quarterback.
“We’re feeling pretty good about where we’re at after our scrimmage last week against Lorena,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “Tyler has done a good job at quarterback. Kavian ran 70 yards for a touchdown. He’s the real deal.”
Sunnyvale features quarterback Max McAda who has talented receivers in Noah McDill and Alex Luna. Linebacker Jake Taylor and defensive end Obi Arinze are defensive leaders for the Raiders.
“Coach (John) Settle has done a great job,” Anderson said. “They play a big-time physical brand of football. They play a spread but use wing-T principles out of the shut gun.”
Robinson (5-5 in 2019) at Taylor (0-10)
Radio: 99.3 FM
Streaming: Listen Texas.com
Breakdown: Former Robinson defensive coordinator Robert Rubel will make his head coaching debut for the Rockets.
Joseph McHenry is one of the top returning quarterbacks in Central Texas after passing for 2,051 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushing for 1,008 yards and 13 scores in 2019. The Rockets' running game is headed by Brady Kay.
Trying to rebound from an 0-10 season, Taylor will count on quarterback Chris Fabian and running back Jayson Saucedo to lead the offense and linebacker Justin Ramirez and defensive back Issac Rivera to key the defense.
“Taylor has gone to a 3-3-stack defensively, so that will be a challenge,” Rubel said. “Offensively, they like to use a split-back veer, so that’s something we haven’t seen in a while. They’ve got some kids who are game breakers, and some big backs to lead the way.”
Marlin (2-8) at Riesel (4-7)
Breakdown: The anticipation of this Highway 6 conflict was overshadowed this week by a Wednesday accident in which a 16-year-old Riesel player was seriously injured after his vehicle was struck by a train on his way to practice. The player was hospitalized, and Riesel coach Keith Stifflemire was hopeful about his condition, but the injured teenager will undoubtedly be on his teammates’ minds as they prepare to play.
Both coaches are entering their second seasons at the helm, so their systems should no longer be new to the players. The Indians still have plenty of question marks swirling, but not in a bad way, Stifflemire said.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who were not starters before who are fighting for positions. You’d rather have that than the other way,” he said. “So after Week 1 we expect to have a lot fewer question marks.”
Stifflemire compared Marlin to a “three-legged stool,” in that they’ve got all the components for success in quality talent, a great coach, and community support. OL/DL Isaac Kelly stands out as a guy to watch and vocal leader for the Bulldogs as a starter on both sides of the ball, while QB Brandon Fisher seems to be coming into his own after returning from an ACL injury last year.
Marlin coach David Haynes Jr. said the objective for his team is to bring Bulldog football back to the days where it was well-known as a power all over the state.
“We just want to restore that good tradition around Marlin,” Haynes said. “I’ve said this before and will continue to say it, this is a historically rich football program and we’ve got to get it back to that, get it back to the glory days.”
Haynes said that Riesel will have a decided size advantage, and that the Bulldogs will try to offset that with a ball-control scheme that will look to bleed the clock. Haynes said that defensively Marlin will need to have its radar fixed on Riesel’s Will McClintock, the team’s mortar who could fill in the gaps and line up at several different spots before the game is through.
McGregor (4-6) at Lake Worth (5-6)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: Two outstanding quarterbacks will be featured as McGregor’s VeAndre McDaniel matches up against Lake Worth’s Caleb Welch.
McDaniel passed for 2,041 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 715 yards last season. Coached by his father, former Copperas Cove assistant Tracy Welch, Caleb Welch threw for 2,201 yards and 24 scores in 2019.
“They’re more of a throwing team than a running team, and our pass defense has to be ready for that,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “Defensively, they run a 3-3-stack. You’ve really got to change your blocking schemes.”
Shields is hoping that linebacker Chad Lorenz’s physical style of play will make him a threat at running back to take some pressure off McDaniel.
“We may not have a breakaway running game, but we’re hoping to get four or five yards a pop,” Shields said.
Crawford (9-4) at Goldthwaite (2-8)
Breakdown: First-year Crawford coach Greg Jacobs appreciates the effort he’s seen from the Pirates, both in last week’s scrimmage and in practices leading up to the opener. He expects that to continue in this tussle with the Eagles.
If Crawford’s execution can match the effort, the Pirates should be OK.
“The thing we want to focus on in Game 1, in my opinion, is make sure we take care of the ball and play well in special teams,” Jacobs said. “If we can limit mistakes and limit turnovers, we have a chance to be successful.”
RB Breck Chambers made a Hawaiian Falls-type splash as a freshman last year, and should only improve in his second year on the Pirates’ varsity. Defensively, players like LB Chance Connally and Ty Williams will be counted on to play solid assignment football.
Goldthwaite has only five seniors, so the Eagles are on the younger side. QB/S Jackson Patrick stands out as one of the more experienced playmakers on both sides of the ball. More than anything, Crawford will need to be prepared for a physical game. “They’ve got a slot-T offense, they do a lot of misdirection, they’ll pull their guards,” Jacobs said. “They play power football, which is something we’re not as used to seeing anymore, and that’s what makes them special.”
Clifton (8-4) vs. Sanger (1-9)
Site: at Bearkat Stadium in Aledo
Breakdown: Clifton’s season starts with a trip up a division and to Aledo for a game against 4A-Div. I Sanger. The Cubs are coming off season that went two rounds deep into the 3A playoffs. Now they take on a team that has Cubs head coach Chuck Caniford somewhat concerned. He doesn’t want last season’s record to fool his team.
“They had a young team last year,” he said, “and they have playmakers back.” Caniford also notes that the depth at Sanger will be a problem.
As for what Caniford is expecting from his team, the Cubs are looking to improve from their last scrimmage. Caniford understands that teams will make mistakes. He said they need to make mistakes in order to learn what they need to work on in the coming week.
Moody (3-7) at Hamilton (6-5)
Streaming: Mixlr.com/HISD
Breakdown: Welcome back to Central Texas, Lonnie Judd. Coaching his first game as a head coach, the former Midway assistant goes into the season opener with one goal in mind: To always get a little bit better each day.
He’s excited about his starting quarterback, Ryder Hohhertz, last year’s district Offensive Newcomer of the Year, back under center with some experience under his belt. Judd also believes LB Chase McBride is good enough to play on Saturdays in the future.
Regarding this week’s opponent, Judd says that Hamilton doesn’t have any superstars, but the team plays really well together. He said the Bulldogs have turned a corner and play extremely hard. They will be a good test for a Moody team hoping to turn a corner itself.
HIGH SCHOOL PREDICTIONS
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
|Game
|Chad Conine
|Brice Cherry
|Glynn Beaty
|La Vega vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun
at Bastrop
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|FW Benbrook at China Spring (7 p.m.)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Sunnyvale at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Robinson at Taylor
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Gatesville at Llano
|Gatesville
|Llano
|Llano
|Anna at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|West at Lexington
|West
|Lexington
|West
|Whitney at Quinlan Ford
|Whitney
|Quinlan Ford
|Whitney
|Cameron Yoe at Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Cameron Yoe
|Lorena at Franklin
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|McGregor at Lake Worth
|Lake Worth
|Lake Worth
|McGregor
|Troy vs. Salado
at UMHB
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Teague at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Groesbeck at Corsicana Mildred
|Mildred
|Mildred
|Mildred
|Rusk at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Crawford at Goldthwaite
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Milano at Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Moody at Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Moody
|Hamilton
|Axtell at Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Marlin at Riesel
|Riesel
|Marlin
|Riesel
|Thorndale at Dawson
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Bruceville-Eddy at Millsap
|Bruceville-Eddy
|Millsap
|Bruceville-Eddy
|Rosebud-Lott at Leon
|Leon
|Leon
|Leon
|Clifton vs. Sanger
at Aledo
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Normangee at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Rice at Chilton
|Rice
|Rice
|Rice
|Frost at Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Wortham at Itasca
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bartlett at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Meridian at Kerens
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Meridian
|Texas Wind at Hico (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Aquilla
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Avalon at Abbott
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Walnut Springs at Three Way
|Walnut Springs
|Walnut Springs
|Walnut Springs
|Evant at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Cranfills Gap
|Cranfills Gap
|Cranfills Gap
|Jonesboro at Coolidge
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Mount Calm at Forestburg
|Forestburg
|Forestburg
|Mount Calm
|Parkview Christian at Azle Christian (7 p.m.)
|Azle Christian
|Azle Christian
|Azle Christian
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!