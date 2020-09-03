Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 2

No. 7 Connally (1-0) at No. 1 La Vega (1-0)
Radio: 94.5 FM The Beat; 106.7 FM; SicEm365.com
Streaming: Modoc Media on YouTube and Facebook
TV: The CW
Breakdown: The Connally Cadet versus La Vega Pirate matchup is worthy of game of the week, perhaps for the entire state.
The good thing for Central Texas football fans is they don’t have to worry about getting a ticket as the contest is available on multiple video and audio platforms.
Connally coach Shane Anderson said this week that he feels like his program has progressed to the point where it can compete with the Pirates. The results back him up after the Cadets went undefeated in the regular season in 2019 and reached the top spot in the Class 4A Division II rankings for a while. But Connally and La Vega haven’t played in a regular season game since 2017, so this is the Cadets chance to make their case on the scoreboard.
The Pirates and Cadets had similar opening games as La Vega defeated Port Lavaca Calhoun in a neutral site game behind a strong offensive line and the prolific running of Jar’Quae Walton. Meanwhile Connally defeated Sunnyvale in Lacy Lakeview as both Tre Wisner and Kavian Gaither rushed for more than 200 yards.
“We’re mirror images of each other,” Anderson said. “We both pride ourselves on playing good defense and running the rock.”
China Spring (1-0) at Lorena (1-0)
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars; NFHS Network
Breakdown: Lorena turned some heads with its 21-20 win over No. 8 Franklin in last week’s season opener.
But China Spring also grabbed its share of attention with its 74-35 win over Benbrook as Emmanuel Abdallah exploded for 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns and quarterback Major Bowden rushed for 167 yards and two scores.
“Brian (Bell) has a good team that’s playing very well,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “It’s hard to score 74 points if you’re playing against air. China Spring’s got a dual-threat quarterback and a tremendous running back."
While China Spring’s offense was off-the-charts dynamic, Lorena’s defense delivered in a big way against Franklin. Safety Andrew Brittain led the Leopards with 12 tackles while defensive end Cason Pitts was a major factor up front with six tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
“They run to the football extremely well and play hard,” Bell said. “They’ve got a lot of bigger guys. Our offensive line is doing a very good job up front. Major and Emmanuel are big-time playmakers.”
Robinson (1-0) at Whitney (0-1)
Radio: 99.3 FM
Streaming: ListenTexas.com (Robinson); Facebook Live/Wildcat Nation (Whitney)
Breakdown: Any wins are nice. Road wins in a season opener are especially nice. However, new Robinson head coach Robert Rubel said that even if the outcome of last week’s 26-21 win at Taylor had been flipped, the Rockets could have taken a positive out of it.
“The kids got to play, and that’s bigger than winning and losing,” said Rubel, now 1-0 in his head coaching career. “It’s a win to get the opportunity to play. I think the kids were just excited to get out there and get some normalcy back in their lives.”
While pleased with the win over the Ducks, Rubel said that the Rockets have some things to clean up from an execution standpoint entering Week 2. That said, senior QB Joseph McHenry and WR Dallas Ryno showed a preternatural connection on a late 48-yard pass that set up McHenry’s winning TD run. Whitney coach Mark Byrd said it “starts with the quarterback,” when trying to stop the Rockets’ attack.
Whitney experienced the opposite sensation in its opener, as the Wildcats lost, 45-34, on the road to Quinlan Ford. But the Wildcats — who lost eight 2019 starters on both sides of the ball — were able to take some valuable experience out of the game.
“The main thing is that we got some quality reps,” Byrd said. “For these kids moving up from the JV, every rep matters. … These nondistrict games are a vital learning ground for us.”
Garrett Peacock turned in a nice 2020 debut at QB for Whitney, rushing for two TDs and throwing for two more. The last two times the Rockets and Wildcats have played, the game has come down to the last two minutes, so this has all the makings of a thriller.
Mexia (0-1) at Troy (0-1)
Streaming: schoolboysports.com
Breakdown: Troy coach Ronnie Porter sympathized with Mexia’s situation in the opening game of the season. The Blackcats didn’t have a scrimmage to build on going into their Week 1 contest versus powerhouse Cameron Yoe, so running a new offense proved to be a challenge.
That was evident to Porter as he watched film and he figures Mexia will make noticeable improvements this week.
If the Blackcats can find their rhythm it could make for a grand showcase of Central Texas running backs.
Troy’s Zach Hrbacek rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week, picking up his pace of 2019 when he ran for more than 2,700 yards. Mexia will try to answer with one of 2019’s breakout stars, running back Jarrell Wiley, who was bottled up by the Yoemen a week ago.
For Troy, the biggest fix from an opening loss to Salado is a psychological one.
“We got a little bit of a spark late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter when we went up 15-12,” Porter said. “But they came back and hit us in the face and you saw the gas come out of us. Starting on Saturday we talked about answering back and continued throughout the course of the week.”
Krum (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0)
Radio: KHBR-AM 1560
Streaming: Hillsboro High School (Texas) Facebook Live
Breakdown: The game up in Hillsboro features a potential duel of quality QBs.
Hillsboro quarterback Thomas Pratt rushed for 140 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the Eagles’ opening win.
Pratt’s counterpart at Krum, coach’s son Cagen Clark, passed for 111 yards and a TD last week. Clark might have had bigger stats, but the Bobcats surged ahead 35-0 at halftime and then managed the second half for a 49-20 victory over Paris North Lamar.
Hillsboro coach Steve Hale said his team was slowed down by 15 penalties on offense. But the Eagles benefitted from three takeaways by the defense and still did enough with the ball to own a distinct time of possession advantage and ultimately defeat Anna, 21-14.
Fort Worth Western Hills (0-0) at West (0-1)
Breakdown: Following a 25-14 season-opening loss to Lexington, West is looking to rebound against an experienced Fort Worth Western Hills team that is playing its season opener.
West is looking for more offensive balance after gaining just 71 yards rushing while Landon Edwards hit seven of 19 passes for 45 yards against Lexington. The Trojans’ defense allowed 280 yards rushing.
“We made too many mental errors to win a football game against a very good team,” said West coach David Woodard. “We tackled well defensively, so that was a positive.”
Western Hills finished 2-8 last season but returns 17 starters. Sophomore quarterback Keyon Butler will pass to veteran receivers Johnavon Polk, Trey Brewster and Ashon Cooper. The Cougars’ defense is led by defensive lineman Lykeveion Timms-Raven.
“Western Hills got started a little later due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Woodard said. “Just seeing a scrimmage film, it’s hard to get a read on them. Defensively, they like to blitz and put a lot of athletes on the field. So it will be really important for us to be fundamentally sound.”
No. 1 Mart (1-0) at McGregor (0-1)
Streaming: mcgregor-isd.org/athletics/mcgregorlive
Breakdown: While the Connally vs. La Vega game has captured the spotlight this week, the clash between 2A D-II Mart and 3A D-I McGregor could be a thriller as well.
Last week, McGregor went on the road against 4A D-I opponent Lake Worth and saw a lead slip away late in the fourth quarter and lost 47-43. Bulldogs QB VeAndre McDaniel passed for 303 yards and four touchdowns and McGregor rushed for 174 yards.
McGregor also held Lake Worth to minimal yards on the ground. That begs the question: Can the Bulldogs make Mart one dimensional?
Meanwhile, Mart opened the season with a convincing 34-7 victory over Teague. The Panthers are ranked No. 1 in their class and division for a reason. They’re playing four straight 3A D-I opponents in nondistrict play and Mart might be the favorite in every one of those games.
Roddrell Freeman has taken over as the Panthers’ QB. Of course, he mostly ran with the rock last week as he had more than half of Mart’s 400 rushing yards. He’s facing a more experienced defense this week as McGregor is led by D-linemen Will Allison, Reese Huffman and Campbell McCauley.
The Bulldogs will have a numbers advantage this week but, ultimately, the hardest thing for McGregor to overcome might be Mart’s championship swagger.
Bruceville-Eddy (0-1) vs. Crawford (1-0)
Site, time: Noon Saturday at Robinson
Breakdown: This game was originally scheduled to be played in Crawford on Friday night, but the Pirates’ field became unplayable after more than six inches of rain drenched the area. So instead they’ll flip to a Saturday contest on Robinson’s turf field.
These two defenses are in vastly different places after Week 1. Crawford should feel stout after going on the road and surrendering only 100 yards in a 14-0 shutout win over Goldthwaite. Bruceville-Eddy, meanwhile, knows it has some work to do after Millsap slapped the Eagles with 54 points in the opener.
First-year Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs was proud of how the Pirate defenders responded after they were put in a hole early in the game.
“The defense rose up,” he said. “We had a bad snap on a punt and were pinned inside the 20. But we held (Goldthwaite) out of the end zone for four downs. Then we were able to convert on our next drive and score a touchdown, and the defense really played solid from that point forward.”
Running back Breck Chambers supplied some steady play on the offensive end for Crawford, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Bruceville-Eddy produced more than 300 yards of offense in its loss to Millsap, so the Eagles are plenty dangerous. QB Trapper Ensor is “the catalyst that makes that offense go,” said Jacobs. He’ll benefit from a cadre of experienced blockers, including Noah Cano.
Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach said that he thinks his team experienced a bit of a Week 1 hangover effect after a great 2019 season (that included the program's first district title in 30 years), and he expects a more complete effort in Week 2. "We want to get to the place of a program like Crawford, so that's why we play these games," he said.
Holland (1-0) at Bosqueville (0-0)
Streaming: YouTube
Breakdown: Bosqueville had an open date in Week 1, so the Bulldogs will be making their 2020 debut against the Hornets. They were originally slated to play Clifton in Week 1 until McLennan County’s back-and-forth, will-we-or-won’t-we-play indecisiveness happened and the Cubs were forced to look for another opponent.
So, Bosqueville will enter this one a week behind Holland — or maybe a week ahead, depending on how you view it.
“It can go both ways,” Bulldogs coach Clint Zander said. “(Holland) has the first-game jitters out of the way, but we were fortunate in that we’ve had two weeks to prepare for them. So it’s a catch-22. Hopefully those two weeks serve us well.”
Luke Bradshaw has the potential to be a bust-out performer for Bosqueville at QB, while LB/WR Larson Hoffmeyer will head up the Bulldogs’ defensive quest against Holland.
The Hornets have a “fast, physical” defense, Zander said, paced by DE/FB Ethan Mann. Offensively, they’ve changed to a veer gun alignment that is similar to what Rogers or Gunter runs. “They’ve got a lot of different ways to attack you, so we’ll have to be sound across the board,” Zander said.
Hamilton (1-0) at Riesel (1-0)
Audio: mixlr.com/HISD
Breakdown: It was an emotional week for Riesel, but the Indians were grateful for the victories. The biggest of those is the gradual recovery of their friend and teammate Levi Cook, whose vehicle was hit by a train earlier in the week.
Riesel was also able to honor Cook by defeating Marlin, 38-13, in the home opener. “The kids played well,” Riesel coach Keith Stifflemire said. “We had some first-quarter obstacles, first-quarter jitters to overcome, but once we got past those it was good.”
Hamilton blitzed Moody, 54-0, in its Week 1 contest last week, so the Bulldogs come into this one with plenty of momentum. Stifflemire said that Hamilton’s quarterback Colby Bailey is the “real deal,” and as fine a passer as he’s seen over the past two seasons. He’s also impressed with FB/DB Jakob Walton and WR/DB Denver Poe, not to mention the Bulldogs’ stout offensive line. “We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Stifflemire said.
Same could be said for Hamilton, though, as Riesel showed prime playmaking ability in its opener behind QB Dakota Davis, TE Will McClintock and WR Kyson Dieterich.
Academy (1-0) at Clifton (0-1)
Breakdown: With a young team, Clifton coach Chuck Caniford knew his team would have some growing pains that showed in the Cubs’ season-opening 25-14 loss to Sanger.
The Cubs’ defense showed promise as defensive end Griffin Phillips collected 11 tackles and middle linebacker Elias Tebo finished with nine tackles.
Though Jimmie Taylor rushed for 96 yards and Alex De La Hoya finished with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown, the Cubs are looking for more offensive consistency.
“Obviously, we were disappointed in the loss, but after going back and watching it, I saw that we did a lot of really good things,” Caniford said. “There were certain situations where our youth and inexperience showed. We had a chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter and we made a mental mistake that led to a turnover.”
The Bumblebees enjoyed a solid opening week as they pulled off a 20-15 win over Rogers. Jerry Cephus threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darion Franklin and a 15-yard scoring pass to Jaylin Williams.
‘They’ve got good talent at all the skill positions, and they’ve got veterans up front who do a real nice job on both sides of the ball,” Caniford said. “A lot like playing Sanger, it’s going to take a real good effort on our part. We can’t turn the ball over and we’ve got to convert when we have opportunities to score.”
Rice (0-1) at Groesbeck (1-0)
Breakdown: With QB Allen Lewis passing for four TDs and adding another on the ground, along with RBs Ma’Qau Smith (13 carries, 118 yards and a TD) and John Reed (13 carries, 114 yards, 2 TDs) leading the way, the Goats found plenty of reasons to be pleased with their offense in a 53-6 rout of Mildred in the season opener. Add to that LBs Coker Holloway (12 tackles, TFL) and Zach Wilson (10 tackles, 2 TFLs) and the defense was humming at the same level. They go up against a Rice team that lost a close one to Chilton, 14-8, but that went to bi-district last season.
Head coach Jerry Bomar was pleased with the effort that was given last week. “I think the secret for us was we started practices in June and never missed any. We executed real well,” he said. The goal is to get the team to play for all four quarters, something he said they weren’t very consistent with last year.
As for Rice, Bomar says the team is very physical, with an emphasis on the running game. The key for Groesbeck will be to get off to a good start. The longer Rice is able to control the tempo with the run game, the more difficult it will be for the Goats to gain their first home win of the season.
Santo (0-1) at Valley Mills (0-1)
Breakdown: Coming off a 35-13 loss to 13-2A-Div. II Milano, the Eagles host another 2A, Div. II team in Santo. Santo lost to Valley Mills’ district mate Rio Vista, 14-7.
Valley Mills will try to correct the miscues and get back to the playoff form they had last season. With QB Brayden Richardson leading the offense, the Eagles will look to improve the scoring. The defense will be working on making stops and picking up some turnovers. The team will work on becoming more aggressive on defense and more opportunistic on offense.
