Central Texas football previews and predictions: Week 4

Here we go: Previewing this week’s high school football games.
Fairfield (0-2) at Robinson (1-2)
Radio: 99.3 FM
Streaming: ListenTexas.com
Breakdown: Both teams are still trying to find their footing in 2020. This game provides another opportunity for that.
It’s been a tough year for Fairfield thus far, which has taken lopsided losses on the chin to Rusk and Athens and had a game with Brownsboro canceled due to a potential COVID-19 case within the program that didn’t even turn out to be a positive case. John Bachtel’s team has 14 sophomores and juniors that see regular playing time, and their relative inexperience has shown, too.
“I think eventually we’re going to be good,” said Bachtel, whose squad has yet to play a Class 3A opponent this year either, even after dropping down to 3A in realignment. “We just have to figure out who we are.”
Much in the same way, Robinson also is learning some tough lessons on the fly. First-year head coach Robert Rubel said that his guys just need to get on the same page, because when one player jumps off-sides or false-starts, it has a “snowball effect” on the team.
“We’ve just got to keep growing, keep working on making less mistakes,” Rubel said. “I don’t care what the score is, as long as we’re improving on a weekly basis and getting better at the little things, I’ll be happy.”
Both teams have struggled to score points, as Fairfield has 14 in two games and Robinson has put up 32 in three contests. But Rockets QB Joseph McHenry has showcased some dual-threat ability, and will be looking for a breakout performance.
Palestine (2-1) at Connally (1-2)
Radio: 106.7 FM; SicEm365.com
Streaming: Centex Sports Network
Breakdown: Connally fell out of the state’s top 10 rankings after losing to Springtown last week, but it’s not like the Porcupines aren’t plenty prickly. They did reach the state semifinals in 2019, after all.
“They’re a well-coached, good football program, and they’d had some kids out due to COVID and got those kids back,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “It was kind of the perfect storm. We didn’t play real well, not real disciplined, and if we’re going to compete on Friday night we’ve got to be more disciplined.”
Indeed, Anderson has made “Discipline” Connally’s word of the week after the Cadets were hit with nearly a hundred yards in penalties in last week’s 17-7 defeat. If they can limit the flags, the Cadets should be able to march down the field behind two of the top runners in the area — Kavian Gaither (444 yards, 3 TDs) and up-and-comer Tre Wisner (267 yards, 5 TDs).
Palestine went three rounds deep in 2019, so the Wildcats present another sturdy test. Anderson is impressed with the team’s size on both sides of the ball, and Connally will have to be aware of the whereabouts of linebacker Der’lundric Jackson, who already has three sacks and four QB hurries on the season.
Mostly, though, the Cadets just want to execute and play sound Connally football. “We told them, the way you approach practice, the way you carry yourself, the way you approach walk-throughs, it all affects how you play Friday night,” Anderson said.
Hillsboro (3-0) at Gatesville (0-2)
Radio: KHBR-AM 1560
Streaming: Hillsboro High School (Texas) Facebook Live
Breakdown: Gatesville was on the field stretching in preparation to play Lorena last Friday when word came that one positive COVID-19 case had popped up late that day and all the sudden both teams were sidelined.
But Hornets coach Luke Howard said his team handled the situation well and had good practices this week. The motivation is there as Gatesville tries to break a 14-game losing streak.
“I’ve seen glimpses of what we could be,” Howard said. “We’ve got to do it for four quarters. We need to go make plays and thrive on those opportunities.”
The Hornets will face an undefeated Hillsboro team that showed its versatility in a 23-6 victory over Bridgeport last week.
With Eagles starting QB Thomas Pratt out with an injury, sophomore Austin Cook stepped in and directed the offense efficiently enough to get the win.
But, if Pratt is out, Hillsboro might lean even more heavily on its defense. Eagles LB Saveon Spencer leads the charge on that side as he posted 12 tackles last week, including nine solo stops and two tackles for losses.
Franklin (0-2) at Troy (2-1)
Streaming: SchoolboySports.com
Breakdown: Troy coach Ronnie Porter said that his defense is “starting to come together” in terms of stopping the run. The Trojans have faced three run-based teams out of the gate, and did a yeoman’s work in snuffing out Robinson in a 48-6 win last week.
Good luck to the teams facing Troy in terms of stopping the Trojans’ own running game. When you’ve got Zach Hrbacek — the area’s leading rusher with 819 yards and 17 touchdowns already — on your side, you’ve got something special. Porter has grown accustomed to Hrbacek’s brilliant play, but the coach said that the running back still has the ability to surprise.
“You’re always in shock and amazement on one of his special plays,” Porter said. “He’s almost made it automatic, where if he hits that seam he’s going to run a long way with it.”
Franklin has proven a bit challenging to scout. The Lions had several key starters out for last week’s 37-8 loss to Cameron, and even started a couple of freshmen on defense. They also had an earlier game against Hearne canceled due to COVID-19. They’re supposed to be closer to full strength for this one.
“That’s the big question – how different are they because of that personnel? Will they call some different plays with that personnel in there?” Porter said. “We’re a little in the dark.”
Whitney (1-2) at No. 1 Mart (3-0)
TV: The CW (Spectrum 20, Grande 12, DirecTV 14, antenna 46.2)
Streaming: mixlr.com/mart-panthers-radio
Breakdown: The Mart Panthers are must-see TV on Friday night as their home game versus Whitney is the KWTX spotlight contest, broadcast on The CW.
Fans watching from the comfort of their living rooms might want to utilize the replay and slow-motion features of their TVs whenever Mart utility back Kei’Shawn Clater gets the ball. He’s been difficult for opposing defenses to catch so far this season. The scary thing for the Whitney defense is he’s not the only Panther who can take it to the house in a hurry.
“They spread the ball out quite a bit,” Whitney coach Mark Byrd said. “(QB Roddrell Freeman) is the focus, but the other kids have taken the pressure off of him.”
Look for Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower to thrive in the added spotlight of this game. Although Whitney, a 3A D-I program, is playing 2A D-II Mart, it will be a showcase of big-time talent. Byrd said Hightower is eager to prove himself against Mart’s stars.
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said he likes the intensity of this game, but he has no doubt his players will handle it well.
“It’s kind of a playoff type atmosphere with it being on TV and playing a good opponent, but these kids have been in big games before,” Hoffman said. “They’re going to go out and do what they do.”
No. 10 Holland (3-0) at Crawford (3-0)
Breakdown: The Holland Hornets bring their 21-game regular-season winning streak into Crawford for what should be a great nondistrict battle.
The Pirates lost to Holland the last two seasons as the Hornets program picked up momentum. Both teams advanced several weeks into the playoffs in 2019 with Crawford falling in the third round and Holland losing to eventual-state-champion Refugio in the regional final.
Crawford seems to have found some rhythm, especially on offense, under first-year head coach Greg Jacobs. The Pirates clicked in the second half two weeks ago against Brucevill-Eddy and claimed a 39-25 victory, then demolished Axtell last week, 62-0. Crawford QB Tanner Merenda keeps getting better at distributing the ball to weapons Breck Chambers, Luke Torbert, Garrett Pearson and the like.
While Holland returned just one offensive and five defensive starters from its 13-1 team a year ago, Jacobs said the coaching staff has made the right moves to keep the Hornets rolling.
“They’ve changed their offense, they’ve gone to a more slot-T offense that really fits their personnel,” Jacobs said. “They have a couple of kids back that were good on both sides of the ball. The kids that have moved up are not quite as big, but they’re just as talented.”
Riesel (2-1) at Bosqueville (0-2)
Streaming: YouTube
Breakdown: Bosqueville’s 27-26 double-overtime loss to Palmer last week stung for the Bulldogs. However, it was not absent of positives.
“The main thing is that we saw a big improvement defensively across the board,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “We were a lot more aggressive, and saw a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2. We’ve just got to continue to improve and execute on the offensive end, because that’s what cost us in the long run.”
Zander has been especially pleased with the two-way efforts of Jay King and Ryder Roark. They’ll need to be on their game again against a familiar foe in Riesel, which happens to be Zander’s alma mater.
“It’s fun, it’s a little bit added pressure on me because I don’t want to lose to those guys,” Zander said. “I convey that to the kids. It’s kind of like the old Texas-Texas A&M rivalry when those guys used to play, you want those bragging rights for the next year.”
Riesel is coming off its first loss, a 52-14 defeat against Clyde, which was an “eye-opening experience,” said Indians head coach Keith Stifflemire.
“I think it just goes to show what can happen if you don’t play well,” Stifflemire said.
Despite the defeat, Stifflemire likes the leadership he’s seen from players like Will McClintock, Tyler Jeske, Austin Searcy and Stash Stewart. They’ll need to be on their games again for this one.
“Bosqueville, it doesn’t matter what their record is, they’re always going to be prepared and come out fighting,” Stifflemire said.
Rogers (1-2) at West (2-1)
Streaming: YouTube
Breakdown: After opening the season with a 25-14 loss to Lexington, West has rebounded with a 59-7 win over Western Hills and last week’s 28-7 win over Blooming Grove.
In the Trojans' most recent win, Trey Janek rushed for 180 yards while Lawson Kendrick added 69 yards. Quarterback Landon Edwards showed his versatility by hitting 10 of 11 passes for 63 yards and rushing for 45 yards.
“I think we’re playing with a little more confidence and consistency,” said West coach David Woodard. “We’ve got our whole offensive line and running backs returning from last year, and we’re leaning on those dudes right now.”
After opening the season with a pair of losses, Rogers came back with a 47-12 win over Whitney last week. Christian Riley has rushed for 202 yards in the first three games and Christian Watkins has picked up 134 yards on just six carries while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Riley Dolgener has hit 23 of 36 passes for 249 yards and two scores.
“Offensively they run the flex-bone and use a lot of option,” Woodard said. “You don’t see that a lot, so defensively they’ll be hard to prepare for. It will be a big challenge for us on both sides of the football.”
Madisonville (2-1) at Lorena (1-1)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: The Lorena team bus was about five minutes from Gatesville last Friday when coach Ray Biles got a call that one of the Leopards had tested positive for COVID-19.
It was a huge disappointment for the Leopards that the game was canceled so close to kickoff, but Biles is confident that his team will be eager to play against Madisonville.
“The timing was bad,” Biles said. “You work and prepare all week, and then five minutes before we get to the stadium we get the call. It was very disappointing.”
The Leopards will look for a better defensive effort following their 42-13 loss to China Spring two weeks ago. Madisonville is coming off a 24-7 win over Teague last week as Armando Juarez threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
“Coach (Russell) Urbantke does a super job and they’ve got great skill kids on both sides of the ball,” Biles said. “Their quarterback is a good runner and thrower and they’ve got a great running attack.”
Valley Mills (1-2) at Moody (1-2)
Breakdown: It was a good week to be an Eagle as Valley Mills notched its first win of the season last week. According to head coach Sam Moody, the team had been shuffling players around to see which positions fit which player best, and it seems that the pieces came together against Marlin in a 42-28 triumph.
Now it’s on to face a Bearcats team that is coming off a tough loss to Hubbard, 20-15. Moody head coach Lonnie Judd believes his team is getting better each week, which has been his message to the team all season. Coach Moody of Valley Mills described the Bearcats as a team that has a “big offensive line and a very athletic quarterback.” That quarterback, Ryder Hohhertz, missed the season’s first two games, but is back and presents a dual threat to the Eagles’ defense. The emphasis for the Eagles will be to improve on their tackling and getting more stops.
Valley Mills is a similar team to his own, according to Moody's Judd. “They’re really sharp and they play hard," the coach said. The Bearcats will try to eliminate mistakes, take care of the football and play their game.
Tenaha (1-1) at Clifton (0-3)
Breakdown: Records can be deceiving. Still looking for their first win of the season, the Cubs have been in each of their games. They’ve played teams from higher divisions, and the game against the Tigers is another test for the home team.
“We could have won all three of our games,” said head coach Chuck Caniford. “Last week, it was turnovers ... and penalties hurt us.” He believes the little things that are hurting them are correctable, but they do need to be corrected.
As for the Tigers, they come into Clifton off a 49-0 rout of Kountze. They also scored 29 in their season-opening loss, so it’s clear they can put up the points. The shutout also speaks of their ability to play defense.
“They’re a very tradition-rich program with tremendous athletes,” said Caniford. He believes Tenaha is “very explosive,” with the ability to make big plays all over the field in offense, defense and special teams. Caniford expects the Cubs to learn things about themselves in playing a tough opponent, all of which will help later in district play.
Trib staff’s Week 4 high school football predictions
|NON-DISTRICT
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|GLYNN BEATY
|La Vega at Argyle
|Argyle
|La Vega
|Argyle
|Palestine at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Fairfield at Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Hillsboro at Gatesville
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Salado at Mexia
|Salado
|Salado
|Salado
|Rogers at West
|West
|Rogers
|West
|Whitney at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Teague at Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Groesbeck at Palmer
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Madisonville at Lorena
|Madisonville
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Franklin at Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|McGregor at Arlington Oakridge (7 p.m.)
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Riesel at Bosqueville (7 p.m.)
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Tenaha at Clifton
|Clifton
|Tenaha
|Clifton
|Holland at Crawford
|Crawford
|Holland
|Crawford
|Valley Mills at Moody
|Valley Mills
|Moody
|Valley Mills
|Ranger at Itasca
|Ranger
|Ranger
|Ranger
|Dawson at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Axtell at Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Meridian at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Cayuga at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Texas Wind at Frost (7 p.m.)
|Texas Wind
|Frost
|Frost
|SIX-MAN
|Jonesboro at Blum
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Trinidad at Bynum
|Trinidad
|Trinidad
|Trinidad
|Perrin-Whitt at Covington
|Perrin-Whitt
|Perrin-Whitt
|Perrin-White
|FW THESA Home School at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Coolidge at Oakwood
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Mount Calm at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Cranfills Gap at Lometa (7 p.m.)
|Lometa
|Lometa
|Lometa
|Iredell at Buckholts
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Lingleville at Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Avalon at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
|Walnut Springs
|Avalon
|Walnut Springs
|Temple Centex Homeschool at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Methodist Home at Parkview Christian*
|Parkview
|MCH
|MCH
|RESULTS
|Last week
|28-9
|24-13
|24-13
|Season to date
|74-33
|69-38
|64-43
