Central Texas Friday Games to Watch: Week 11

Belton (7-2, 5-0) at University (5-4, 4-1)

Breakdown: University is once again facing a historic opportunity as the Trojans host Belton for the final district game of the season and the implication of a district title in the air. The Trojans will be facing a Tigers team that resembles them in several aspects of the game.

“Belton is extremely well-coached,” said University head coach Kent Laster. “They’re physical and they have an explosive team, just like we are and they know how to play well in all phases.”

University’s defense, led by linebacker Joe Caballero (82 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, 5 QBH, 4 caused fumbles), will be taking on a Belton offense led by QB Ty Brown (117-209 for 1,708 yards and 19 TDs, 6 interceptions), RB Shaun Snapp (115 carries for 808 yards and 12 TDs) and WR Garrett Oliveira (26 receptions for 538 yards and 9 TDs).

On the other side of the ball, Trojans QB Jashaun Manghane (98-163 for 1,635 yards, 20 TDs and 2 interceptions), RB Mekhi Sandolph (131 carries for 1,156 yards and 14 TD) and receivers Naje Drakes (31 receptions for 516 yards and 7 TD) and London Smith (28 receptions for 504 yards and 5 TD) will work to get past a Tigers defense led by linebacker Wyatt Butler (84 tackles, 21 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 4 QBH, 2 FR).

“We’ve got to play solid for four quarters,” Laster said. “We’ve got to put the ball in the end zone and get points when we’re in the red zone. That’s going to be a big key. … Not being in a situation where we have the opportunity to score and we don’t. That's what’s hurt us in a few games and we just need to capitalize on being in that position. Then on the other side of the ball, on the defensive side, we need to be stingy and bring great field position and limit their explosives.”

Bosqueville (3-6, 2-4) at Riesel (4-5, 3-3)

Breakdown: Nothing like playoff implications to make a longtime rivalry even livelier.

This regular-season finale between the Indians and Bulldogs essentially goes down as a play-in game for the No. 4 seed in the district behind Crawford, Marlin and Rosebud-Lott. All Riesel needs is a win to clinch, while Bosqueville can wrap up the spot with a victory and a Valley Mills loss to Marlin. There is also a scenario where Riesel, Bosqueville, Moody and Valley Mills could end up in a four-way tie for that spot, but the Bulldogs and Indians are hoping to avoid that advanced-math tiebreaker, which would be determined by point differential.

Riesel has seen both ends of the spectrum the past couple of games. Last week, the Indians suffered a 43-0 loss to district champ and third-ranked Crawford, but the week before it was Riesel who was delivering the shutout in a 42-0 whipping of Moody. If the Indians can get Gavin Oliver rolling downhill, that’ll be a big key. Oliver rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns against Moody, and even against Crawford’s feisty front still managed to squeeze out 90 yards.

Bosqueville took it on the chin in a surprising 32-29 loss to Valley Mills last week. Otherwise, the Bulldogs would have a bit more control of their destiny. If Bosqueville does miss the playoffs, it would mark the first time in Clint Zander’s 15 seasons as head coach that the Bulldogs missed out.

One other interesting note: Zander is a Riesel alum, starring for the Indians back in the 1990s.