Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 1

No. 3 Lorena (14-2 last year) at No. 2 China Spring (16-0)

Breakdown: China Spring vs. Lorena has been a familiar matchup for some time now even though the two programs have not been in the same district for a while. But why not start the season off with a bang? Why not test state champion against state champion?

“It’s something that everybody looks forward to,” said China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty. “It just kind of allows us to play the best and we wanted to make sure that we put opponents on our schedule that were going to challenge us and figure out really what kind of team we are when things go good and bad.”

The matchup will provide a good measuring stick for both the Cougars and the Leopards. Moving up into District 5-4A Div. I, China Spring will have to prepare for the likes of longtime foe La Vega and another defending state champion in Stephenville. Dealing with Lorena’s sturdy and experienced defense and up and coming offense will provide a good base.

“Their kids are super tough, physical,” Beatty said. “They want to win just as bad as any anybody else's and they're going to give us really good competition. They got a lot of guys in their team that can make plays and we've got to do a really good job of countering that and trying to keep the ball out of their hands.”

In a similar way Lorena will be looking at a team whose strength currently lies on its defense but will bring some surprises on offense, particularly with its new quarterback. Stepping in for the Cougars after the departure of the mighty Major Bowden will be Wimberley transfer Cash McCollum, who brings some hefty varsity experience with a more than capable arm.

“He brings a whole different skill set because he's much more a thrower than Major was last year,” said Lorena head coach Ray Biles. “Major was a runner and this guy is much more of a thrower, although he can run it. We're going to have to play a clean game and do a great job of not making mistakes.”

The Leopards will have Jackson Generals at the helm to take over for the departing Ryne Abel. He may not have as much varsity experience as the guy on the opposing offense but does have the passing and running skill to inspire confidence.

Regardless of the outcome, Biles said he has no issue playing a “fine football team right off the bat.”

“It's a team that when you play them you've got to play well,” Biles said. “They're going to be disciplined. They're going to be well coached. They're the kind of team that you want to play because it kind of gives your kids a standard on this is where we are right now.”

No. 10 Kennedale (10-2) at No. 7 La Vega (9-4)

Breakdown: La Vega coach Don Hyde doesn’t shy away from scheduling tough nondistrict opponents, so a season opener against North Texas power Kennedale is right in the Pirates' wheelhouse.

The Wildcats are coming off a 10-2 season and feature a veteran defense lead by linebacker Poasa Utu, an Oklahoma State commitment who collected 97 tackles and 19 sacks last season. The Wildcats run a throwback triple-option style attack that’s led by running backs Cameron Lyles and Shane Hull.

“Coach (Richard) Barrett does a fabulous job coaching those guys,” Hyde said. “They run the ball well and they’re good defensively. They’re successful year-in and year-out, so it will be a big test for us.

Following a 9-4 season, the Pirates will rely on running back Bryson Roland, who earned Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year after rushing for 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. La Vega’s defense is expected to be as stout as usual with linebacker Jasen Brown and a veteran secondary headed by Nathaniel Washington, Tye Evans and Mecca Walker leading the cast.

No. 3 Mart (14-1) at Paris Chisum (5-4)

Breakdown: Mart coach Kevin Hoffman has often gone into the season with highly experienced teams, but this isn’t one of them.

The Panthers return just three defensive and six offensive starters from last year’s state semifinalist, so the early games will be a wide-open audition process.

“We’re inexperienced, especially in the skill positions,” Hoffman said. “We missed some practice time the last couple of weeks due to weather. Though we’re coming along, we’re not as far along as I would like.”

Jonah Ross will be Mart’s quarterback after playing wide receiver last season while sophomore Ja’Deriun Bell will be a big factor in the running game. Brandon Lundy is a top receiver after making 39 catches for 651 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Chisum’s slot-T offense is guided by dual-threat quarterback Matthew Griffith, and a young defense features linebacker Jamie Froese, who collected four sacks last season.

Waco High (0-10) at Fort Worth Southwest (5-6)

Breakdown: Waco High is looking to invade the DFW area, starting with a trip to Fort Worth. But more importantly, the Lions are aiming at establishing an identity to start Linden Heldt’s second season as head coach.

“We're trying to get our feet wet get prepared for district in part, but also trying to execute our base stuff and the things that we're kind of claiming is our identity,” Heldt said. “We want to be able to do those things well so that's our goal. That's our focus rolling into the first week.”

Schematically, Fort Worth Southwest will bring a lot of explosive skill players to challenge Waco High's defense. On the other side of the ball, the Raiders have several “game changers” up front that the Lions’ young offense will have to be aware of, especially with a freshman quarterback.

Heldt hopes to see RJ Young to work on establishing consistency and stability in the first couple of contests.

“It's hard for young guys, oftentimes to be able to see the big picture and so we just want him to be a consistent player that uses what his abilities and his skill set are on the football field,” Heldt said. “And then that provides stability in those tough moments. He's a well-respected guy on our team and we believe he'll fare well.”

Mansfield (4-6) at Midway (1-9)

Breakdown: A 1-9 season felt a little like gargling gasoline for Midway. Now it’s time for some mouthwash.

“I think they’re ready to get out there, get that bad taste out of their mouth,” said second-year Panthers coach Shane Anderson. “Try to get this thing back on track. They’ve had a great offseason, a great summer, a great fall camp. Doing everything we’re asking them to do, and I think the vibe and the morale is a lot different.”

Mansfield is no stranger to Midway, as the Tigers were one of the Panthers’ old district opponents in 11-6A. QB Sergio Kennedy (6-4, 200) is a shifty, dual-threat field general, the guy that makes the Tigers go. But they’re not going to do anything too complicated, Anderson said.

“It’s an old, run-first, hit-them-in-the-mouth mentality offensively,” he said.

For many of Midway’s returning players, the comfort level is infinitely higher in Year 2 of the Anderson Era. The coach said that works both ways, as the staff had to learn their personnel and how best to utilize them. He singled out RB Dom Hill as a potential breakout performer.

“Year 2 is always supposed to be better than Year 1,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we can put a good product out there and stay healthy.”

Mexia (2-9) at Connally (4-6)

Outlook: Both these teams made the playoffs with losing records last year, and both have serious hopes of stacking many more wins together in 2022.

Connally certainly isn’t short on talent, as the Division I scouts know their way to campus. QB/DB Jelani McDonald committed to Oklahoma State over the summer, and DB Kobe Black stands out as one of the top junior recruits in Texas.

“Right now, more than anything, we just want to see our kids play a full game, see if they can play a four-quarter game early on,” second-year Cadets coach Terry Gerik said.

Gerik wants to establish a physical running game, which means RB/LB Kiefer Sibley should get plenty of opportunities.

Mexia, which dropped to 3A, brings back 17 of 22 starters, so the Blackcats have some fierce potential. Connally’s defense will have to be mindful of QB Nate Burns, whose wiggly running ability frees up shots to go over the top.

As is often the case, but it’s especially true in early games, this one will probably boil down to execution and limiting turnovers.

McGregor (3-7) at Hillsboro (6-5)

Radio: 1560 AM, khbr.streamon.fm

Outlook: For Hillsboro, it’s time to get cooking with Austin Cook. The quarterback flashed big-time playmaking ability last fall, but went down with a season-ending injury in September. The Eagles are enthused about what a full season of Cook taking snaps will yield.

Hillsboro’s defense will be led by linebackers Leo Lopez and Ezrian Emory, the latter of whom figures to pull double-duty as part of a ball-carrying backfield by committee.

McGregor head coach Mike Shields likes what he’s seen from center Carter Chandler through preseason camp. Chandler would be entering his fourth year as a starter had he not torn his ACL as a freshman. RB Sebastian Torres is entering his second year as a starter as just a sophomore, and Shields said he looks “completely different. The game has slowed down a lot for him.”

The Bulldogs want to be a team that wins in the trenches, and that’s been a heavy focus through the offseason.

“In the first two scrimmages they seemed to do that,” Shields said. “We’re really challenging them and saying, 'OK, now we’ve got to go do it for four full quarters. Let’s see if we can.' We’re going to find out.”

No. 7 Crawford (13-1) at Goldthwaite (5-6)

Outlook: Greg Jacobs doesn’t really know what to expect from his Week 1 opponent. Goldthwaite has a first-year head coach in Brownswood import Andy Howard, and he has transformed the Eagles into more of a spread team, a drastic change from years past. Add into the fact that one of Goldthwaite’s scrimmages was shortened by lightning, and Crawford doesn’t have much of a scouting report with which to work.

“They’re using a spread offense, which is kind of unusual in Goldthwaite,” Jacobs said. “That’s changed the complexion of what they do offensively, and we’ve had to make some preparations to defend that.

If the Pirates play their game, they’re usually good and tough enough to beat most opponents. Some battle-tested leaders are back, including Super Centex linebacker Camron Walker (177 tackles last year) and CB/RB Breck Chambers, a do-it-all type who spent a good portion of the summer honing his already sharp punting and kicking skills.

Crawford handled the Eagles relatively easily in last year’s season opener, 35-6.

No. 4 Marlin (11-4) at Crockett (4-7)

Breakdown: At first glance it may look like Marlin might have the advantage in this Battle of the Bulldogs to open the season, but that doesn’t mean Ruben Torres and his team expect this to be a rollover game.

“Crockett is very athletic,” Torres said. “I was really impressed with their size up front. Obviously, their quarterback is kind of their centerpiece. He's tall, athletic, he's a lefty, extremely athletic and they got some other athletes around them. So, I think they're going to be much improved from last year.”

Crockett is coming off a 4-7 season and a playoff appearance in Alton Dixon’s first year at the helm. Torres believes they’ll be much improved this season, so Marlin will have to use its skill and athleticism to overcome Crockett size. There’ll also be a large emphasis on special teams.

“Special teams, I think, plays a much bigger part early in the year,” Torres said. “We can't have any mistakes or blunders on special teams. We can create an extra possession or get down and cover and really give them a much longer field. That's going to really play an important part and give us an opportunity to win the game.”

Marlin is a little dinged up and will be without some of their lineup, but will have an experienced, reliable leader in quarterback Desmond Woodson to charge up the offense.

“He's got to be able to elevate people around him and his decision making and getting the ball out quicker is going to be important in how he handles that adversity in Week 1,” Torres said of his QB.

No. 10 West (13-1) at Godley (3-7)

Breakdown: The Comma is taking the hour drive up to Godley to open the season, testing out a young defense against a class above them.

“They're a really good football team,” West head coach David Woodard said. “They run the ball real well and they got a really good running back and throw good enough to keep you honest and so it's going to be, for what they do offensively, defensively is going to be a little bit of a challenge for us with starting so many new guys over there.”

West can rely on lineman Cash Fuller and cornerback Easton Paxton to provide some experience on defense. Offensively, the Trojans are bringing back a strong running game of their own with running back TJ McCutcheon and have two solid quarterbacks to choose from in Zane Meinen and Gus Crain to lead the charge.

“We've had a good fall and we've gotten our feet wet under our scrimmages,” Woodard said. “So I kind of like where we are defensively. And offensively, we just got to not make mistakes, got to take care of the football, no pre-snap penalties. We lean on our offensive line to be able to try to control the line of scrimmage. If we do those two things, I feel good about our chances.”

Robinson (2-8) at University (0-10)

Breakdown: University went 0-10 last season and hasn’t won a game since November of 2020, while Robinson went 2-8 last fall. That means whoever walks away from Waco ISD Stadium with a victory is going to get a big boost going into the rest of this campaign.

Kent Laster enters his second season leading University. He’s got the potential for a dynamic duo in the backfield with Mekhi Sandolph and Naje Drakes. JaShaun Manghane, a transfer from Lake Belton, will get a shot at running the show as the Trojans’ QB to start the year.

Mike Ludlow will make his debut as Robinson’s head football coach. He arrived at the school in January and said his squad is starting to understand how to “control the controllables.” The Rockets have put a young team on the field a lot in recent seasons and they’ll once again have several freshmen and sophomores in the lineup. But Ludlow said he has a hungry bunch of seniors, led by DL Dante Drake, WR Caden Grady and S Blaine Lathern. Drake (6-2, 265) has committed to Wyoming. It could be worth the price of admission to see him go up against University’s O-line.

Former six-man QB Jace Martin will attempt to make the move to 11-man and lead the Rockets. One of his targets will be WR Aleki Clark, whom Ludlow convinced to come over from the basketball team and bolster the Robinson offense.

Bosqueville (6-5) at No. 9 Chilton (11-2)

Breakdown: This one will be an ideal season opener for both programs as the Bulldogs and Pirates are annually two of Central Texas’ best 2A teams. But since Bosqueville is 2A DI and Chilton is 2A DII, they don’t have to worry about giving anything away for a potential playoff matchup.

Chilton’s Daylon Ford split QB duties with McKeller Cook last season, but could run the show by himself this time around. Ford passed for 604 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 250 yards and another five scores in 2021. Isaiah and Isaac Redd, who were at China Spring last school year, have moved to Chilton and could help the Pirates replace a good group of skill-position players who graduated.

Bosqueville’s Newt Schornack, who passed for more than 1,000 yards last season, is one of the area’s top returning QBs. He’s surrounded by baseball buddies like RB Hunter Henexson and WR John Youens. Up front, OL Jagger Summa is a three-year starter who will lead Bosqueville with a great mix of size, strength and experience.

Chilton traveled farther in the playoffs last season than Bosqueville as the Pirates ultimately fell to Mart in the regional final. But Bosqueville might have the edge in this one as Chilton attempts to fit in new pieces, including first-year head coach Bennie Huitt.