Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10

Connally (6-2, 2-0) at Madisonville (5-3, 2-0)

Breakdown: In yet another battle for supremacy in district, the Connally Cadets hit the road to Madisonville to face the Mustangs. Coming off a major victory over Salado which saw Cadets junior running back Kiefer Sibley rush for 426 yards and seven touchdowns, Connally is looking to ride the momentum to a district title.

“It was a good game offensively,” said Connally head coach Terry Gerik of his team’s win over Salado. “I thought our offensive line played extremely well. Our running back had a big night and if it wasn’t for that offensive line he wouldn’t have had that.

"Defensively, we didn’t have our best game but we kind of had that ‘bend but don’t break’ attitude. And we actually got some kids in there toward the end of the game in the third and fourth quarter, some backups that got some quality playing time in there. So that was good for us.”

According to Gerik, the Cadets are facing a very athletic Madisonville team that matches up with Connally’s athletic ability.

“They play hard, they’re offensive line gets after it and they got three different running backs they rotate in that can really play,” Gerik said. “They have a wide receiver that’s committed to Texas Tech. He’s the real deal. He’s a good player. So they get after it on offense and they put points on the board. We’re going to have our hands full on defense.”

The Mustangs are fairly balanced in the air and on the ground. Sophomore QB Ty Williams has thrown 46 of 82 for 634 yards and nine touchdowns and has just two interceptions. The main target at receiver has been junior Lorenzo Johnson, the Red Raider commit who has brought down 24 catches for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.

Madisonville’s sturdy running back platoon consists of junior Jyrin Burns (564 yards, 6 TDs), sophomore Phillip Green (440 yards, 6 TDs) and senior Blessing Ngene (431 yards, 6 TDs touchdowns).

They’ll contend with Connally’s Isaac Perez (53 tackles, two sacks, six TFL), Malachi Knowles (44 tackles, three sacks, six TFL) and Ke’Are Riley (40 tackles, blocked FG, two TFLs).

“Defensively, they run a three-four and they stack the box and they man you up and they try to give you some problems,” Gerik said. “We've got to eliminate mistakes. We can’t have turnovers and penalties. More than anything, we got to come out and start fast in the first quarter and the third quarter after halftime.

"We can’t have a feel-out process with these guys. We got to get out there and get after it from the beginning.”

No. 1 Mart (8-0, 4-0) at Dawson (8-0, 4-0)

Breakdown: The Mart Panthers are on the doorstep of another district championship as they prepare to face the Dawson Bulldogs. According to Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman, on the brink of his 100th win with the Panthers, it’s a game that will have to be won up front.

“Dawson has a lot of speed,” Hoffman said. “They like to throw the ball around a bunch on offense, and on defense they’re pretty basic and try to keep everything in front of them. They can do that with the speed that they have and the people they play. We’re pretty comparable with the speed we have and the speed they have, so it’s going to come down the guys up front.”

Bulldogs freshman QB Brant Boatright has more than proven his mettle under center for Dawson this season. He was 7-of-9 passing last week for 160 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-0 melting of Frost. He’s surrounded by veteran weapons with the rotation of junior Hastin Easley (21 receptions for 444 yards and six touchdowns) and seniors Isaac and Jace Johnson. On the ground Dawson counts on junior Colby Springer (29 carries for 328 yards and four touchdowns) for and senior Cade Onstott (25 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns) to carry the load.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by Payton McCormack with 104 tackles (60 solo), three sacks, nine TFLs and a fumble recovery.

Mart continues to be paced offensively by junior quarterback Jonah Ross, who has totaled 85 of 122 passes for 1,355 yards for 19 touchdowns and has given up just two interceptions. He also proves a running threat with 72 carries for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sophomore JD Bell takes the charge in the rushing game for the Panthers with 72 carries for 877 yards and 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile seniors Brandon Lundy (27 receptions for 461 yards and 10 TD) and Averion Johnson (20 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns) have been Ross’ main targets at receiver.

Juniors Abram Ross and Monte Swaner lead Mart defensively with 82 tackles and 55 tackles, respectively. The Panthers have threats up and down the line on defense as D’Angelo Rhodes paces Mart with three sacks and four QB hurries.

Dallas Gateway (4-4, 3-3) at West (7-1, 6-0)

Breakdown: Another team on the cusp of clinching a district title is West, who’s coming off a huge road win over Grandview. The Trojans are feeling pretty good about the work they’ve put in practice this week as they prepare to host Gateway.

“No doubt, it was a huge win for us last week,” said West head coach David Woodard. “The kids are excited about the opportunity to secure another district championship and we know that to do that and to make a run in the playoffs we’ve got to get better each and every day.”

The Trojans saw big nights from junior Easton Paxton on both sides of the ball, as he produced an 86-yard touchdown reception as well as 100-yard pick six against the Zebras. The junior has 22 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns this season.

TJ McCutcheon continues to be West’s leading threat on the ground, tallying 85 carries for 641 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. He’s followed by part-time QB Zane Meinen with 77 carries for 490 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s 43 of 64 through the air with 648 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Zane Harper takes charge with 91 tackles and 10 sacks. Paxton has been disruptive on defensive all season, leading all of Central Texas with five interceptions for 162 yards and two pick-sixes.

West will be facing an athletic Gateway team with players on both sides of the football.

“We’ve got to make sure that we do things right, that we focus on us doing our job each and every play and trust that our teammates are going to do their jobs as well,” Woodard said. “(Defensively) we’ve got to get lined up right. We've got to read our keys and then we've got to get to the football.

"We've got to make sure we secure the tackle. Offensively, we've got to execute. We've got to be able to still throw the football. Got to get better at doing that and make a commitment to doing it a little bit more. … If we do those things, we’ll be really successful on Friday night.”

Grandview (6-2, 5-1) at Whitney (6-2, 5-1)

Breakdown: West climbed snugly into the District 7-3A Division I driver’s seat with its 38-21 win over Grandview last week. The Trojans also stormed past Whitney, 42-20, earlier this season, and are unbeaten at 6-0 in the league with two games remaining.

While winning district now seems like a long shot for both Whitney and Grandview, this matchup will still be a great tuneup for the playoffs.

“Grandview is a great team, so facing them going into the playoffs helps us out,” said Whitney coach David Haynes Jr. “We both like to throw the ball around, and have really good receivers. The weather could have an effect on the game. We’re lucky we have turf, so that will help.”

The Wildcats are on a roll, with four straight wins since the loss to West. Their offense has been particularly explosive as they’ve averaged more than 60 points during the winning streak behind a passing attack led by quarterback Mason Seely, who has thrown for 1,757 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

“Mason really has a good demeanor,” Haynes said. “He’s a sophomore, but his mindset is like a senior. He’s taken ownership of the offense and is a really good athlete.”

The Zebras can also score in bunches as they averaged 67 points in their first five district wins before the loss to West. Quarterback Ryder Hayes has enjoyed a tremendous season and Casey Cannon has been an effective runner.

No. 5 Chilton (8-0, 3-0) at Iola (2-6, 1-2)

Breakdown: Chilton took a big step toward the District 13-2A Division II championship with a 34-19 win over Granger last week.

The Pirates will complete the regular season against Milano nest week, so they don’t want to trip against Iola.

Chilton has shown offensive balance all season as Isaiah Redd has thrown for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns while Markeydrick Taylor has rushed for 595 yards and eight scores and Daylon Ford has rushed for 572 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With linebacker Miguel Barron averaging more than 10 tackles per game, Chilton’s defense has been rock solid.

Iola broke through with a 38-8 win over Bartlett last week, showing improved offensive production after scoring just six points in the two previous losses to Granger and Milano.

Midway (2-7, 2-3) at Pflugerville Weiss (4-4, 2-2)

Breakdown: For all of its stumbles and bumps, Midway will enter its final regular-season game with that opportunity every team wants: A chance to make the playoffs.

A win over homestanding Weiss at The Pfield in Pflugerville would give the Panthers a 3-3 record in District 12-6A play, as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Hutto and Weiss, who both harbor playoff hopes of their own.

“That’s it. Win, you’re in, lose, the season’s over,” said Midway coach Shane Anderson, following last week’s 50-21 loss to Bryan. “Hopefully our seniors do a great job of bowing their necks and rallying the troops.”

In order to clinch at least one more game in its season, Midway must play a lot better than it did against the Vikings. The Panther defense couldn’t prevent the big play, and Midway also struggled with its offensive execution in the passing game, as the receivers dropped several passes.

One Panther whose effort and execution has remained high is senior RB Dom Hill. He rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and added another 81 yards receiving last week.

Weiss has experienced its share of ups and downs. But the Wolves, who had a bye last week, are on a bit of an upswing, riding a two-game winning streak. QB Tate Reiland has tossed seven touchdown passes in those two wins, and his big-play target is 6-3 senior Micah Gifford, who averages 19.3 yards per catch on his 620 yards receiving.

One other final note of interest: if the four playoff teams from 12-6A end up being Harker Heights, Temple, Hutto and Midway, the Panthers would actually host in the bi-district round at Panther Stadium, as they’d be the top seed from the district in the Division I bracket and Hutto would be the second, while Temple and Heights would go D2. Midway has its bye week in Week 11.

No. 1 China Spring (8-1, 3-0) at Waxahachie Life (2-5, 0-2)

Breakdown: It’s a game they’ll remember in Cougar Country forever, last week’s pearls-clutching 38-36 triumph over Stephenville, won on a clutch 45-yard field goal by Thomas Barr.

But the Cougars have to come down from the emotional high from that epic win in order to keep the train on track against Waxahachie Life. That means doing what China Spring does best — put the ball in the hands of its potent playmakers as much as possible. Tre Hafford (880 yards, 9 TDs) continues to lead Central Texas in receiving, but he’s got lots of help when it comes to finding the end zone from the likes of WR/LB Tristan Exline and RB Kyle Barton.

The Mustangs have taken it on the chin the past four games, and would have to muster a rather incredible performance to upend the top-ranked Cougars. Life’s heartbeat can be traced to junior RB Kordell Berry, who has 1,385 rushing yards on the season and has been limited under 100 yards by only one opponent, La Vega.

A win would give China Spring the outright district championship, as the Cougars will take their open date in Week 11 prior to the playoffs.

No. 6 Cameron Yoe (6-2, 4-0) at No. 1 Franklin (8-0, 4-0)

Breakdown: It’s just one mammoth matchup after another in District 11-3A Div. I. A week after knocking off state-ranked Lorena, No. 1 and defending state champion Franklin draws another fierce opponent in the sixth-ranked Yoemen.

This one will determine the district title and No. 1 seed for the playoffs, and the atmosphere should be, as the kids say, lit.

If the Yoemen want to spring the mild upset, they’ll have to put the wraps on Baylor-committed Franklin running back Bryson Washington. All Washington did last week against Lorena was pop off for 308 yards and six touchdowns. He’s a highlight waiting to happen.

But don’t sleep on the power of the Yoe. Rick Rhoades’ team does not lack for talent. QB Braylen Drake has thrown for 1,619 yards and 19 touchdowns against just one interception, while RB Kardarius Bradley is a game-breaker who has run for 11 scores. Defensively, Cameron will get after you, led by the likes of free safety Quori Hardman (103 tackles).

But Franklin has been tough to beat under head coach Mark Fannin. The Lions will carry a 24-game winning streak into this one, having not lost since the 2020 state semifinals.

Riesel (4-4, 3-2) at No. 3 Crawford (8-0, 3-0)

Breakdown: There aren’t many teams in all of Class 2A clicking along any better than third-ranked Crawford at this point.

The Pirates blasted rival Bosqueville, 59-6, last week, showing the full force of their dynamic defense when their ears are pinned back. Crawford has allowed seven points or fewer in seven of its eight games, the one exception being a 33-20 win over Marlin in Week 7. Keep an eye out for LB Camron Walker, DB Breck Chambers and those swarming Pirate tacklers, because they’ve made life tough on plenty of opponents. (Oh, and Crawford can score, too.)

Riesel enters this one very much in the thick of the playoff race in District 8-2A Div. I, as the current fourth-place team. The Indians are coming off their first shutout of the season, after blitzing Moody, 42-0, last week. Defensively, Riesel is headed up by senior Mason Heath, who averages just under 10 tackles per game, and big man Kolt Dieterich, a two-way starter in the trenches who has committed to play collegiately at Sam Houston State.

If Riesel loses and Bosqueville defeats Valley Mills, the last playoff spot in the district will come down to a Week 11 matchup between the Indians and Bulldogs. Crawford, Marlin and Rosebud-Lott have all clinched their spots.

No. 10 Lorena (6-3, 3-2) at Troy (2-6, 1-3)

Breakdown: Lorena came close to knocking off top-ranked Franklin last week, but the Lions came up with a fumble recovery inside their own 10-yard line and a big offensive play late in the fourth quarter to complete a 49-35 victory over the Leopards.

That will more than likely put Lorena in the third-place playoff slot from 11-3A Division I. But first the Leopards need to finish the regular season with a win. Troy stands in the way.

The Trojans had last week off after losing against Franklin, 49-14, on Oct. 14. Lorena coach Ray Biles pointed to the number of close games Troy has played this season as proof that the Trojans are better than their record. Troy lost by a touchdown against Rockdale and Rogers and has three-point wins against McGregor and Whitney to its credit.

Lorena gave up four turnovers last week, something the Leopards will try to clean up. But they will still be all systems go behind QB Jackson Generals (1,433 passing yards, 321 rushing yards). Lorena RB Kasen Taylor has eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season with 1,054 and 14 TDs on 115 carries.

If the Leopards defeat Troy, it looks like they’ll face fourth-ranked Columbus in bi-distrtict. Lorena defeated Columbus, 62-13, in the third round of the playoffs last season.

Rosebud-Lott (6-2, 4-1) at Marlin (4-4, 4-1)

Breakdown: This is a matchup of two teams playing their best football heading into the playoffs and it will decide the second-place playoff berth from 8-2A Division I. Marlin has won four of its last five and Rosebud-Lott is on a four-game winning streak.

Marlin coach Ruben Torres said the Bulldogs are hoping to get running back Trajon Butler back for their regular season finale against Valley Mills next week or at the start of the playoffs. But Marlin’s offense has been clicking with a committee of RBs led by Mario Hopwood (528 rushing yards, 5 TDs). Torres said QB Desmond Woodson (1,365 passing yards, 336 rushing yards) is back to 100 percent health and humming along with a developing group of WRs.

Rosebud-Lott has an excellent dual-threat QB as well in Kyle Finan (682 passing yards, 851 rushing yards). He’ll need to lean on fellow playmakers Jamarquis Johnson, Moses Fox and Breon Lewis to keep up with the Bulldogs.

It should be a playoff-type atmosphere in Marlin as the Bulldogs and Cougars both appear primed for the postseason. That’s a big step forward for both programs since their last meeting in 2019. Rosebud-Lott lost that one, 33-0, and finished 0-10, but Marlin wasn’t much better at 2-8.