Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 2

No. 5 Lorena (0-1) at No. 9 West (1-0)

Breakdown: The highly anticipated matchup between state champion Lorena and regional finalist West is finally happening. For the second week in a row the Leopards will be playing a Top 10 opponent in another standing room only game, and head coach Ray Biles knows his team can’t sleep on the Trojans.

“West is always going to be prepared and they’re going to play hard,” Biles said. “Their kids give tremendous effort every time they walk out on the field and they’re not going to have an off night.”

Coming off a 38-20 loss to No. 2 China Spring (4A Div I), Lorena will work on starting better defensively against a sizable West O-line headlined by Cash Fuller, the QB platoon of Zane Meinen and Gus Crain and trusty running back TJ McCutcheon.

“We got to clean some things up,” Biles said. “We’re going to have to tackle better than we did last week. We did not do a very good job wrapping up. We just have to clean that part of it up. As far as on the offensive side of the ball, your offensive line is going to continue to improve the longer those guys play together and get comfortable. We’ve got to improve up front. I think that’s going to be a critical part.”

Although they got off to a strong start with a 42-20 road victory over Godley, Trojans head coach David Woodard said his team still has a few things to learn before its first district game against Whitney.

Like most teams, West is working on being a little bit faster and doing the small things better to be efficient from start to finish. Against Lorena, they’ll have to be successful in the trenches, particularly against a defense led by Joe Gutshall and Lucas Ragsdale.

“We weren’t in as good a shape as we thought we might be in and that was one of the things we worked on this week,” Woodard said. “Their offensive and defensive lines are so good, especially on defense. Blocking those guys, it’s going to be a fighting challenge for us all night long. They’re really active.”

Connally (1-0) at No. 4 La Vega (1-0)

Breakdown: The Connally Cadets posted a statement victory against a really good Mexia team, 65-20, in the season opener and they're hoping to add to that against a formidable opponent in long-time rival La Vega. Meanwhile, the Pirates dominated in a 34-7 win over No. 10 Kennedale, but they’re not satisfied.

“I thought we played well in spots, but I thought we didn’t play very well in other spots,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “I mean, we probably left 21 points on the board that we didn’t get in the red zone. So as a coach, you can’t be too satisfied with that.”

La Vega was led offensively by running back Bryson Roland who carried 21 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Jasen Brown took charge with 12 tackles, a sack and forced fumble, and was voted Defensive Player of the Week in the Trib’s Week 1 fan vote.

Connally head coach Terry Gerik said his team hasn’t seen a team yet this year that plays as hard as the Pirates. The Cadets will have to minimize mistakes and make La Vega earn it.

“They’re going to play extremely hard,” Gerik said. “They’re big up front, very physical up front, and got a great little tailback back there. Defensively, they really get after it.”

From the other side, La Vega will face the likes of Kiefer Sibley, Jelani McDonald and Kobe Black, who bring skill to both sides of the ball. Sibley was responsible for 205 offensive yards against Mexia while QB/OLB McDonald put up two sacks and a pick six.

“They’re very athletic and do a very good job at running the football and taking shots down the field and play good solid defense,” Hyde said of the Cadets. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us. This game just means we got a chance to get better.”

No. 4 Centerville (1-0) at No. 5 Crawford (1-0)

Breakdown: When this Top-5 Class 2A matchup unfolds at Crawford’s Pirate Stadium, it’ll be good that the teams are wearing different colors.

Otherwise, could you really tell them apart?

“What I see, it’s like us looking in the mirror,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “I was talking with (Centerville) Coach (Kyle) Hardee earlier in the week, and we agreed that we’re very, very similar in a lot of respects. Even boiling down to the number of seniors we have — they have 13 and we have 13.”

Crawford opened with a 49-0 road shutout of Goldthwaite last week. Jacobs said that other than the Pirates dealing with some Week 1 cramping issues, he was pleased with his team’s execution in all three phases of the game. “One of the best things is that we were able to get our twos (backups) a lot of playing time,” the coach said.

Centerville reached the regional finals — the same stage that Crawford did — last year, behind a similar ground-and-pound approach.

“Bally Sports Southwest is supposed to come and cover this game and the young lady that’s coming, it’s her first Texas high school football game,” Jacobs said. “I told her, first, it’s a small stadium. But, second, don’t expect to see a bunch of spread offenses and throwing it around. This is old-school football.”

Midway (0-1) at Odessa Permian (1-0)

Breakdown: The Midway Panthers will load up the buses Friday morning and make the 300-plus-mile journey to the legendary Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. It’s a return trip after the Permian Panthers came to Hewitt and claimed a 57-41 victory in 2021.

Both teams have returning QBs. Midway’s Reid Tedford passed for 202 yards last week in a loss to Mansfield while Permian’s Rodney Hall threw for 86 and rushed for 71 in a win over Abilene.

Midway coach Shane Anderson said his team was a little bit of consistency and few plays away from giving Mansfield a much better fight after a 31-14 setback. By most accounts, that game was closer than the final score.

The Panthers would probably like to spread the ball around to more players on offense. Junior Thornton’s 167 receiving yards were more than 80% of the team total and Dom Hill’s 51 rushing yards were 80% of the team total in that category. Anderson said RB Draylon McGruder had a good offseason and could get more carries alongside Hill in the backfield.

On the defensive side, Anderson thought his team played well enough to win against Mansfield. That effort was led by a solid defensive line along with safety Adrian Melvin and LBs Esrom Martinez and Kannon Clendenin.

The Permian defense hasn’t given up a touchdown yet this season after a 17-3 victory over Abilene last week.

No. 8 Glen Rose (1-0) at Gatesville (1-0)

Breakdown: The Aaron Hunter Era in Gatesville couldn’t have had a much more thrilling beginning. The Hornets scored in the final minute of the game and then went for two to defeat Taylor, 22-21.

Jacob Newkirk gave Gatesville a sharp outing at quarterback, throwing three touchdown passes, while Lawson Mooney piled up 14 tackles for the Hornet defense, giving him 392 for his career.

To keep the good vibes going, Gatesville will look to upset a state-ranked Glen Rose team that is coming off a 10-2 season from a year ago. The Tigers feature one of the best quarterbacks in Class 4A in Hudson White, who accounted for 41 touchdowns (including 30 on the ground) last season.

Oh, and the Tigers are pretty tenacious defensively too, led by linebacker Tristan Black (114 tackles in 2021). Last week, Glen Rose rolled over a solid Grandview team, 43-22.

Caldwell (0-1) at Robinson (1-0)

Breakdown: It wasn’t always pretty for the Rockets in their season-opening win over University. But the outcome — and the work that led to it — was beautiful to new coach Mike Ludlow.

“It was ugly at times, especially early on,” Ludlow said. “We shot ourselves in the foot in the red zone a couple of times. … But the kids stuck to our core values, including finish. Regardless of the way the first of the game went, take care of what’s in front of you. We found a way to finish.”

Jace Martin and Grayson Martin displayed a cool connection for the Rockets, with the quarterback Jace twice finding the receiver Grayson for touchdowns. Rockets safety Travis Lathern came up with the defensive play of the game late when he sealed the win with a timely interception.

Caldwell was blitzed, 41-0, by Groesbeck last week, but Ludlow believes the Hornets will give the Rockets a tougher tussle than that outcome might indicate. He particularly singled out big No. 99, DT/OG Delvin Morris (6-4, 290), as a force for the Hornets in the trenches. “He’s massive, and he can move, too,” Ludlow said. “They’re going to come in with a chip on their shoulder, so we’ve got to be ready.”

Ludlow was impressed by Robinson’s fan turnout for last week’s game at Waco ISD Stadium, and is excited for the home opener. The Rockets will celebrate Senior Night, so there may be a little extra emotion for those veterans.

No. 1 Franklin (1-0) at Mexia (0-1)

Breakdown: Nobody can accuse the Mexia Blackcats of playing a soft nondistrict schedule. A week after opening the season at Connally, Mexia opens its home slate against 2021 Class 3A Division II state champion Franklin.

Blackcats coach Aaron Nowell said, despite a 65-20 loss to Connally, he saw some things he liked on the defensive side. In particular, the film showed that Mexia LB Gage Kuehn played well, hitting his assignments and making plays. FS Andreas Venegas got similar good marks from the opener. Those two and the rest of the Cats defense will face another difficult task against the directional chaos that Franklin inflicts on its opponents.

On the offensive side, Blackcats RBs Jacques Cooper and Deandr’a Sandles both rushed for more than 100 yards in the season opener. Nowell saw the offensive line gaining cohesiveness as the game went on, so they’ll look for more improvement this week.

Franklin started off with a 22-12 victory over Woodville as Lions RB and Baylor commit Bryson Washington gained 129 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown. Nowell said the 5-11, 197-pound Washington is a difference maker.

Mexia’s schedule won’t lighten up after this game as the Blackcats travel to China Spring next week.

Hamilton (0-1) at Bosqueville (0-1)

Breakdown: Beating a state-ranked team like Chilton would be a challenge anytime for Bosqueville, but the Bulldogs also endured a few absences due to injuries in last week’s season opener. “That makes it tough, for sure,” Bulldogs coach Clint Zander acknowledged.

Bosqueville is crossing its fingers that a few of those players might return for the home opener, including WR/LB/K/P John Youens, a significant contributor in all three phases of the game.

Hamilton dropped its debut under new coach Ryan Marwitz to Millsap, 40-0. But Bosqueville won’t take these visiting Bulldogs lightly, because there’s nothing light about them.

“They’re big up front,” Zander said. “They’ve got a new coach and they’ve changed offenses and defenses. It’s probably good for us that we’re playing them early in Year 1, rather than later in the season.”

For Bosqueville seniors like Youens, Newt Schornack and Justin Moore, it’s the last home opener of their career. They want to make it a successful one.

“I always try to get the field looking good for those guys on Friday nights, give them a little more pride in their home field,” Zander said. “But the first one (at home) is always special for the seniors.”

University (0-1) at Fort Worth Eastern Hills (1-0)

Breakdown: University saw its losing streak grow to 13 games with a season-opening 17-15 loss to Robinson. But there were some promising signs.

JaShaun Manghane threw second-half touchdown passes to London Smith and Kameron Marshall. Manghane hit 14 of 24 passes for 171 yards while Mekhi Sandolph rushed for 55 yards.

The Trojans will likely need to ramp up their offensive production against an explosive Eastern Hills squad that amassed 346 yards rushing in a 39-7 season-opening romp over Dallas Madison.

Edward Blanton ran for two early touchdowns for Eastern Hills and caught a 29-yard scoring pass from Kenwaun Durst in the third quarter. The Trojans will try to get off to a better start and eliminate penalties after trailing Robinson, 17-0, before their late rally fell short.

“We’ve got to be a lot more sharp and cut the mistakes,” said University coach Kent Laster. “Penalties were a factor throughout the game. If we clean up those things, our offense will be better. Our defense put us in great position to win. Eastern Hills has a quarterback and running back capable of explosive plays.”

Dallas W.T. White (0-1) at Waco High (0-1)

Breakdown: Plagued by penalties and turnovers, Waco High fell into a 20-0 hole at Fort Worth Southwest and couldn’t recover in the season opener.

The Lions showed some life late in the game as RJ Young hit Tyler Black with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 remaining. Waco High threatened to score again, but Reggie Lewis fumbled the ball after catching a pass from Young.

The turnover was the fourth of the night for the Lions, who dropped their 17th straight game with the 20-6 loss. Now they’ll try to break the streak at WISD Stadium against a W.T. White squad that show very little offense in a season-opening 28-0 loss to Frisco Heritage.

W.T. White managed just seven first downs and 130 yards total offense. The Longhorns also showed vulnerability in the secondary as Heritage racked up 275 yards passing.

No. 2 China Spring (1-0) at Melissa (0-1)

Breakdown: China Spring has established itself as the Big Cat, and what’s a Big Cat to do than play up to slightly bigger cats. The Cougars will take a two-hour trip north to face Melissa, who’s a class higher, but dropped its season opener to Argyle after giving up the lead.

“It's going to be a good test for us going against a larger school, a school that's had success,” China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty said. “It’ll be a good test for us to see how we match up against larger schools and continue to battle.”

The Cardinals bring experience, skill and speed to the offensive side of the ball as well as a physical offense. Beatty said the Cougars will have to make tackles in the open field and build on what they were successful in week one.

“Against guys that are faster than us we’re going to have to be able to tackle in space,” Beatty said. “We’ve got to do a better job protecting the quarterback, not allowing defenders in the backfield as easily. Those are things that we’re going to put major emphasis on this week in practice, and then, obviously, being able to score in the red zone.”

According to Beatty, China Spring will have to hang its hat on significant wins if it wants to achieve its aspirations of replicating what they did last season. Playing tough opponents early on is something that will prepare the Cougars to go the distance.