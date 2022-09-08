Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 3

Mexia (0-2) at No. 2 China Spring (2-0)

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

Breakdown: Coming off a 77-13 loss to No. 1 Franklin, Mexia will face China Spring this weekend. The Blackcats have had a rough go against some of the tougher teams in the area and it doesn’t get less challenging as they enter Cougar territory.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go play another top level team in the state, some really, really tough competition — great athletes that are coached well and we’ll see how we stack up against those guys,” said Mexia head coach Aaron Nowell.

China Spring was tested in a comeback victory against Melissa last week, which perhaps wasn’t the way it would have liked to win but, according to head coach Tyler Beatty, it was a valuable experience.

“We knew we’d have our hands full and being able to respond I thought it was one of the best things that could have happened to us,” Beatty said. “Obviously getting the victory helps but kind of the fashion that it happened, having to come from behind, watching our leaders actually take some ownership of what was going on and get the team going in the same direction, it was very encouraging.

“Obviously, there’s things we need to do to prevent that kind of scenario but it’s good to know what kind of team we’ve got.”

The Cougars continue to rely on the likes of running back Kyle Barton and wide receiver Tristan Exline to provide quarterback Cash McCollum with options. The trenches are strong for China Spring this season, headlined by senior Colby Hale. Exline is pulling double duty playing both sides of the ball alongside a defense known to make minimal mistakes.

“Defensively, they fly around the football, they’re fundamentally sound, their kids do what they’re supposed to do and they play with a great deal of discipline,” Nowell said. “To be successful, for us, it’s going to start in the run game. We’ve got to be able to establish ourselves in the run game and do that early. Then hit our shots when they present themselves.”

Mexia is a speedier team than what China Spring has faced thus far and for Beatty, it’ll be key for his defense to line up in the right spots in order to catch the Blackcats and disrupt that running game.

“(They’re) really, really athletic and fast. That’s something we haven’t really been put to the test with so far in the previous two games,” Beatty said. ”Our alignment and where we get positioned is going to be key.”

No. 4 Lorena (1-1) at Cedar Hill Trinity (1-1)

Breakdown: Continuing their demanding nondistrict schedule, the Leopards rallied for a 21-15 win over then-No. 9 West last Friday after opening with a 38-20 loss to No. 2 China Spring.

Kasen Taylor was the catalyst in the fourth quarter as he broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run and then caught a 69-yard pass from Jackson Generals to set up Jadon Porter’s winning three-yard scoring run.

But Lorena coach Ray Biles will be seeking a more polished performance against Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership after committing four turnovers and having two touchdowns called back on penalties.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot a lot and we have some things to clean up,” Biles said. “We played a good football team, and I’m so proud of our kids because they kept grinding and grinding and found a way to win at the end.”

After opening with a 47-12 loss to Gainesville, Trinity rebounded with a 67-6 win over Gunter. Trinity features a strong ground attack led by Corey Turner and Tayden Gray.

No. 9 La Vega (1-1) at Midlothian Heritage (1-1)

Breakdown: La Vega will need to shore up its defense in a hurry after Connally rallied for a 35-34 win last week. Midlothian Heritage will be one of the most explosive teams the Pirates will face all season.

The Jaguars are averaging 53 points in the first two games after opening with a 49-42 loss to No. 1 Stephenville and following with a 64-0 blowout of Cleburne.

Kaden Brown has thrown for eight touchdowns and is also a running threat. Jason Barela has rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on just 22 carries while Antonio Pride has hauled in three touchdown passes.

The Pirates bring a lot of offensive dynamics to the table with running back Bryson Roland and quarterback Robert Prescott. They’ll need a lot of weapons to match Midlothian’s high-scoring crew.

FW Arlington Heights (2-0)

at University (1-1)

Breakdown: University’s commitment to chopping wood finally led to a spark last week against Fort Worth Eastern Hills. Truthfully, it was more like a wildfire. The Trojans put up a staggering 67 points in snapping their 13-game losing streak.

“It’s a long time coming,” said second-year Trojans coach Kent Laster after the win, “but I’m just so glad that the kids can celebrate.”

Trojans running back Mekhi Sandolph rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns while adding an 11-yard TD catch in the win over Eastern Hills, and just might be finding his groove. Certainly, University will want to put their top playmaker in position to get the ball in space as much as possible.

Linebacker Matthew Marquez leads University’s defense with 17 total tackles through two games. However, the Trojans will likely need to shore up some things on that side of the ball after yielding five second-half touchdowns and 47 total points to Eastern Hills. That’s more points than this week’s opponent Arlington Heights has given up in two games. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 34-3 win over Frisco Panther Creek.

Midway (0-2) vs. Vandergrift (1-1)

Time, site: 7 p.m., UMHB’s Crusader Stadium, Belton

Breakdown: Midway did some good things in last week’s 41-20 loss to Odessa Permian at historic Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. But the Panthers are still sometimes struggling to get out of their own way through two weeks. Midway turned the ball over five times in the loss to the MOJO, so ball security will be a point of emphasis entering this neutral-site clash with Vandergrift.

Again, though, Shane Anderson’s team has some playmakers emerging. Senior team captain Adrian Melvin has been a consistent force in the secondary, and rising sophomore FS Landon Whisenton came up with the play of the game for Midway against Permian with a 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

The Vipers of Vandergrift are another team that can sting you if you step in the wrong place. Vandergrift bounced back from a 23-20 Week 1 loss to Dripping Springs and their top quarterback prospect Austin Novosad by rolling over Cedar Park, 45-0, last week.

The Vipers, who went 12-2 in 2021, feature one of the top quarterbacks in Class 6A in Brayden Buchanan (550 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs), who benefits from an overprotective offensive line led by all-state tackle Ian Reed (6-6, 305).

Robinson (2-0) at Taylor (1-1)

Breakdown: We are go for launch in Robinson. What a start it’s been for the Rockets in the Mike Ludlow Era, as Robinson has opened with wins over University and Caldwell. That matches all the on-field wins for Robinson from 2021, though the Rockets also benefited from a forfeit win in some tallies.

QB Jaxsen Ludlow, the coach’s son, has completed 60 percent of his passes in his maiden varsity voyage. Yep, he’s just a freshman. WR Christian Lujan (295 receiving yards) has emerged as a prolific target, while S Travis Lathern (9 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries vs. Caldwell) has displayed a certain gridiron magnetism on defense, as he has a knack for finding the ball.

If Robinson is going to complete a successful Duck hunt in Taylor, the Rockets will need to put RB Andrias Fisher in their crosshairs. Just a sophomore, Fisher has rushed for 304 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 9.2 yards per carry through the Ducks’ first two games.

Last year, Taylor won, 32-13, at Robinson, so the Rockets will be looking for some payback.

Gatesville (1-1) at McGregor (0-2)

Breakdown: Gatesville came down from the high of a clutch win over Taylor in Week 1, as state-ranked Glen Rose handled the Hornets easily, 49-14, last week.

To get back on the winning track, the Hornets will look to take advantage of RB Rayshon Smith’s running ability. Smith has put up 211 yards on 5.9 yards per carry in Gatesville’s first two games. QB Jacob Newkirk has thrown five TD passes on the season for the Hornets, but he’s also been picked off three times, so he’ll want to be a bit more judicious where he puts the ball as the season progresses.

McGregor is still hunting for its first win of the year after losses to Hillsboro and Groesbeck. Credit Mike Shields and the Bulldogs for challenging themselves, though. Gatesville will be the second 4A opponent in the first three weeks for the 3A Bulldogs.

If McGregor can generate a breakthrough, it may necessitate a big game from RB Sebastian Torres. Shields had high hopes for Torres entering the season, but he’s mostly been held in check thus far, with 89 yards on 23 carries in two games.

Marlin (0-2) at Groesbeck (2-0)

Breakdown: Understandably so, Marlin didn’t fare too well against Mart last week. The Bulldogs will wrap up non-district play on the road against another tough team in Groesbeck, who’s coming off a solid 28-14 win over McGregor.

“Mart is Mart,” said Marlin head coach Ruben Torres. “I think what we can take away from that is that we’ve got a long way to go if we want to accomplish our goals. I felt like we did a poor job at executing our game plan. Some guys weren’t really dialed in and I don’t know if that had to do with the hype of the game, but we definitely played very poorly, especially as far as executing the basic things.”

The Bulldogs will look to go back to the unselfish style of play that got them to the state semifinals last season. They’ll be up against a Groesbeck team with a lot of size up front on both sides of the ball. The Goats’ offense runs through QB Allen Lewis, who has put up 361 yards in the air to go along with five touchdowns. But he can also run the ball, posting four touchdowns and 114 yards.

Groesbeck’s running game is charged by Chris Cox, however, who has totaled 32 rushes for 306 yards and touchdown through two games. Setting the tone on the ground like they did against McGregor will be important for the Goats, according to head coach Jerry Bomar.

“We got over a hump. That’s where we had to win a football game, running the football and be physical,” Bomar said. “In the past, when we couldn’t throw the football we struggled. … So I think it’s a big asset for our team now that we have the ability to do both.”

Against the Bulldogs, Groesbeck is looking to limit big plays while Marlin hopes it can execute and get the ball to the perimeter and keeps things simple.

No. 3 Crawford (2-0) at Rio Vista (1-1)

Breakdown: Crawford sailed past Centerville last week with a concrete passing performance. Head coach Greg Jacobs said he was happy with the mindset his team took into the game and how they were able to adjust in the second half. Now they’ll take that focus and laser in on Rio Vista this week, facing something a little different.

“They’re a spread team. They like to throw the ball and they have an effective quarterback and a good plethora of receivers that are experienced all over returners,” Jacobs said. “They throw the ball very well. They’re pretty balanced in the run and the pass, so we’re going to have to work hard on being able to contain the quarterback in the passing game because he will flush and run — dual-threat guy. And, of course, being able to challenge the receivers and be able to defend those routes that they run.”

Defensively, Crawford will be facing a Rio Vista team that’s aggressive up front and that likes to create confusion. Jacobs noted that the challenge this week will be making the adjustment necessary to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and limit big plays.

As the Pirates’ last nondistrict game, the contest provides the opportunity for Jacobs and his staff to make some final evaluations before Crawford opens district play against Rosebud-Lott in two weeks.

Connally (2-0) at Cameron Yoe (2-0)

Breakdown: Connally had its time to savor the win over La Vega —now it’s time to shift gears and focus on another tough opponent in Cameron Yoe, which posted a 62-28 victory over Yoakum last week.

“I was really proud of our kids on Friday night. It was a big win for us, a big win for our community, but at the same time we know it’s just a nondistrict game,” said Cadets head coach Terry Gerik. “We have to get ready for Cameron. We’re playing a very good opponent this week and so we’re just trying to get better every week until we get to district. We don’t want to slack any this week.”

Connally will be up against a talented team in Cameron with a dual-threat quarterback in Braylan Drake, who’s backed up by running back Kardarius Bradley, who has posted 346 rushing yards on the season so far. Gerik noted facing Bradley would be very similar to what they saw from Bryson Roland at La Vega, and pointed out the challenges posed by the Yoemen’s trenches.

“Very good running back, very talented,” Gerik said. “I think he rushed for a little over 200 yards last week. Their offensive line, they play extremely hard. They get after it. Defensively, kids don’t make mistakes. They just line up correctly and play hard. They could give us some problems really easy.”

Connally will work on executing and minimizing penalties, an issue that almost cost the Cadets last week. Jelani McDonald continues to carry the load at quarterback after a four-touchdown performance against the Pirates. He’s backed up offensively by running back Kiefer Sibley, a key contributor in this early stretch. Defensively, Kobe Black and Joelseph Weaver lead the charge.

Academy (0-2) at Hillsboro (1-1)

Breakdown: Hillsboro has had mixed results through the first two games. After the Eagles scored 45 points in a season-opening win over McGregor, Whitney shut down Hillsboro last week and handed the Eagles a 48-6 defeat.

Hillsboro senior QB Austin Cook has passed for 246 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception so far this season. But the Eagles could benefit from his boosting the running side of his dual-threat capabilities. Cook has rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries. Junior running back Tory Brooks leads Hillsboro with 200 rushing yards, two TDs and 7.4 yards per carry.

Academy, expected in the preseason to continue its recent ascent, has stumbled out of the blocks. Rogers handed the Bumblebees a 29-23 loss on their home field to open the season. Then Academy lost another home game against Lago Vista, 43-29, last week. Academy will try to turn things around on the road.

Bees QB Kasey Mraz has thrown for 308 yards with two touchdowns and one interception so far. This game could come down to which QB, Cook or Mraz, finds his rhythm.

Italy (0-2) at No. 2 Mart (2-0)

Breakdown: The Mart Panthers generally have to search far and wide to find nondistrict opponents willing to play them. For example, Mart opened this season by making the 193-mile trip to play Chisum High School in Paris, Texas.

So it makes a nice change when the Panthers can play quality opponents from Central Texas and even nicer when those foes come to Mart, which they will for the second straight week.

Last week, Mart dispensed with Marlin, 41-6 in a Thursday night game. That was a Bulldogs team that opened the season ranked No. 4 in 2A Division I.

Now Mart will host Italy, which went three rounds deep in the 2A D-I playoffs in 2021 and began this season ranked No. 15 in its division. However, the Panthers' credentials so far in this campaign show them to be a heavy favorite against the Gladiators.

Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said his team’s offensive line is proving to be a strength early in this season. They have helped sophomore running back JD Bell rush for 308 yards and five TDs in two games, while junior quarterback Jonah Ross has added 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Both Bell and Ross are averaging better than 11 yards per carry.

Chilton claimed a 28-27 victory over Italy last week, handing the Gladiators their third straight loss going back to the 2021 postseason.