Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Midway (1-4, 1-0) at Harker Heights (4-1, 1-0)

Breakdown: There’s a little more bounce in the step for the Panthers, who ignored the losing outcomes they suffered in the pre-district schedule and put together their best performance of the year in a 48-37 win over Hutto to open District 12-6A play.

“It’s a confidence boost anytime you can get a win,” said Midway coach Shane Anderson. “You wake up Saturday morning feeling better than the Saturday before. But for us, the biggest thing is being 1-0 in district play.”

Midway’s defense has proven susceptible to the big play, but it stepped up in the second half of the win over the Hippos with some key stops. Safety Adrian Melvin (58 tackles) and linebacker Esrom Martinez (44) are the leaders on that side of the ball. Meanwhile, the Panther offense has been transformed with the shift at quarterback to Junior Thornton, who accounted for six total touchdowns last week.

Of course, Harker Heights boasts as many playmakers as anyone in the district. Running back Re’Shaun Sanford is a Houston commit and one of the top backs in the area, with 913 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the year. The Knights also have several other players who will play on Saturdays down the road.

“This is a very good Jerry Edwards-coached team,” Anderson said. “They’re going to play great defense, and they’re going to run the football, just like they’ve always done. This is probably one of their best teams, in terms of pure talent. … We’ve just got to take care of eliminating the big plays, and try to contain that running back as much as possible.”

Waco High (1-4, 0-3) at Killeen Ellison (1-3, 0-2)

Breakdown: From the outside looking in, it may not seem as though the Lions have experienced much of a growth spurt. But inside those field house walls, they know better.

“We’re in a lot better spot than we were a year ago, but then again, we should be,” said second-year Waco High coach Linden Heldt.

One display of evidence to that growth can be found in the increase of numbers participating in the program. Unfortunately for the Lions, they’ve had to rely on those additional bodies more than they wanted, as they’ve suffered some bad luck with injuries, including a season-ending ACL injury to original starting QB R.J. Young. Then the backup quarterback was ruled ineligible due to a residency issue, prompting the Lions to turn the keys to the offense over to freshman BJ Whitaker.

“He was better in week two (of starting) than week one,” Heldt said of Whitaker. “There’s definite growth there, but it’s a process.”

Like the Lions, Ellison is hungry for a district win. Waco High will need to put a blanket over the Eagles’ hyper-athletic receiver Khamani Debrow, a 6-foot-3 skywalker who has 210 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the three games he has played.

Though many past Eagles-Lions clashes were played at Leo Buckley Stadium, this one is pegged for brand-new Searles Stadium, which Ellison shares with new KISD school Chaparral.

Dallas Life Oak Cliff (2-3, 2-1) at West (3-1, 2-0)

Breakdown: West coach David Woodard walked off the field pretty pleased after last week’s 56-7 thumping of Dallas Madison.

“We played a lot more consistently,” Woodard said. “That was probably our best overall game. I’m excited where we’re going.”

Life Oak Cliff will offer a different kind of challenge. The Lions put the ball in the air on roughly 80% of their offensive plays, both with quick passes in the flat and downfield strikes. “They’re going to test you both vertically and horizontally,” Woodard said.

That puts a little more weight on the shoulders of West’s secondary, which is led by the likes of cornerbacks Zane Meinen (who also starts at quarterback) and Chasin Smith.

It’ll be a test, but if you pass enough of those tests, at the end of the regular season you get one of those golden footballs that everyone likes so much.

“That (district championship) is a goal we set in the offseason, and something we’ve talked about all year, about defending our title,” Woodard said. “Each one of these Fridays is important in getting that done.”

No. 3 Crawford (4-0, 1-0) at Valley Mills (0-4, 0-1)

Breakdown: Few outcomes are any sweeter than starting off district play with a shutout. That’s what Crawford achieved in last week’s 35-0 blanking of Rosebud-Lott, which actually marked the third shutout in four games for the Pirates.

It helps having veteran leaders like cornerback Breck Chambers and linebacker Camron Walker in the mix. But it’s really been a group effort for the Pirates, said head coach Greg Jacobs.

“Every game it’s a different guy stepping up,” Jacobs said. “Logan Borkowski is always one of our leading tacklers. He’s another returning starter and has played well. But he and Luke (Torbert) and Breck and Brady Ward and Cash Bolgiano at the other corner have all played well. And then up front, our D-line has done a really nice job of winning the line of scrimmage. … They don’t care who makes the tackle, as long as someone does."

Valley Mills has been unsuccessful finding its way to the win column, but one bright spot for the Eagles has been the running of bruising 245-pound senior Joe Taylor, who averages just under 97 rushing yards a game.

For Crawford, an enticing rematch with last year’s regional final foe Marlin awaits after this week. But until Saturday, that’s a taboo topic in Pirate Country.

“We never approach it a game ahead,” Jacobs said. “Sure, I’m sure it’s in the back of their mind, but we don’t bring it up and they haven’t been talking about it. We know we’ve got to take care of tomorrow’s game before we think about that game. But, sure, they know it’s out there.”

Connally (3-2) at Springtown (2-3)

Breakdown: Connally played ranked 4A Division I opponents the last two weeks and it didn’t go too well for the Cadets — China Spring beat Connally, 51-21, and then Brownwood followed with a 52-21 victory over the Cadets.

Connally played both games with starting QB Jelani McDonald on the sideline with a foot injury. McDonald could be back. Cadets coach Terry Gerik said the quarterback was able to practice this week. However, Connally will probably be cautious either way with the start of district coming next week.

Whether McDonald plays or not, the Cadets’ offense will likely be fueled by running back Kiefer Sibley. He continues to lead Central Texas in rushing with 866 yards. Gerik said McDonald’s absence resulted in Sibley playing some Wildcat QB, which the Cadets will keep in the offense.

Connally and Springtown re-upped on a nondistrict series that produced close games in 2020 and 2021. The Cadets lost both contests, including a 30-29 setback at Springtown last year.

The Porcupines have alternated losses and wins in every week of this season so far. Like Connally, that’s been a product of a tough schedule. Wichita Falls Hirschi, ranked No. 3 in 4A D-II, defeated Springtown, 50-27, on Sept. 9. Last week, a very good Glen Rose team downed the Porcupines, 28-14.

Gerik said Springtown’s offense is so multiple that his staff tallied the Porcupines lining up in 90 formations. Springtown QB Hudson Hulett is a legit dual threat, as he is passing for 154.6 yards and rushing for 64.4 yards per game.

Lorena (3-2, 0-1) at Academy (3-2, 1-0)

Breakdown: Lorena won the 3A Division I state championship last year, but that doesn’t get the Leopards an automatic spot in the playoffs this year, especially in rough-and-tumble 11-3A D-I. That’s the kind of reality Lorena has to consider after dropping its district opener at home against Cameron Yoe, 48-44, last week.

But Lorena still has plenty of punch. RB Kasen Taylor, who played receiver during the Leopards’ state championship run, is finding his feet carrying the ball. He has rushed for 107 yards per game and seven touchdowns. Taylor has also caught nine passes for 126 yards. His backfield mate, QB Jackson Generals could hit the 1,000-yard passing mark for the season this week. He’s completed 52 of 92 passes for 888 yards and 7 TDs so far against some very good defenses.

Academy began this campaign with home losses against Rogers and Lago Vista. But since then the Bumblebees have won three in a row on the road against Hillsboro, Salado and Troy.

Bees QB Kasey Mraz has passed for 1,354 yards and rushed for 217 while accounting for 13 touchdowns. Lorena could have LB Braylon Henry specifically tracking him. Henry has posted 30 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble through the first half of the season.

SA Cornerstone (1-4) at No. 2 China Spring (4-1)

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter

Breakdown: After 20 straight wins dating back to the 2021 Class 4A Division II state championship season, No. 2 China Spring dropped a 24-16 decision to Dallas Parish Episcopal last week.

Definitely no shame in that since Parish Episcopal is the defending TAPPS Division I state champion. China Spring coach Tyler Beatty likes the way his team has responded in practice.

“It’s been really good,” Beatty said. “I’ve been really impressed with how we handled things after the game. They knew where their shortcomings are, and we’ve had some seniors step up. The guys have worked hard, and I’m excited to see how we do.”

The Cougars want to get back on track quickly against San Antonio Cornerstone Christian before opening District 5-4A Division I play against Alvarado. Cornerstone has played a tough schedule, including a 41-0 loss three weeks ago to Carthage, the No. 1 Class 4A Division II team.

China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum ranks among the Central Texas passing leaders with 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns while Tre Hafford tops area receivers with 33 catches for 587 yards and five scores.

“They’ve got some different personnel packages and have played three quarterbacks,” Beatty said. “Defensively, we need to get 11 hats to the football. Offensively for us, our offensive line has some inexperience and we’re still trying to improve our running lanes and pass protections.”

Waxahachie Life (2-2) at Robinson (2-3)

Breakdown: With District 11-4A Division II action approaching, Robinson is down to its last week of nondistrict play to right the ship.

The Rockets opened the season with wins over University and Caldwell, but have dropped the last three to Taylor, Fairfield and Hillsboro. An injury-riddled defense has been the biggest issue as Robinson has allowed an average of 41 points in the three losses.

“We’re trying to get healthy, the last few weeks we’ve been without a couple of safeties and had to move some linebackers there,” said Robinson coach Mike Ludlow. “When you’re changing systems and coaching staffs and have injuries, it turns into a learning process. But we’re getting a few kids back this week and some next week.”

The Rockets have featured a solid offensive attack with Jaxsen Ludlow throwing for 812 yards and six touchdowns. He missed last week’s game with an injury, and his status is uncertain for Friday. Christian Lujan has rushed for 596 yards and six scores.

Waxahachie Life has also encountered defensive issues by allowing 36 points per game. But the Mustangs have a powerful running game led by Kordell Berry, who has rushed for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback James Hicks has passed for 427 yards and five scores while running for 119 yards and two scores.

“They’re definitely a run-first team, and they’re kind of measured about when they throw the ball,” Mike Ludlow said. “Both their quarterback and running back are really good athletes and they do a good job of creating space for them.”

Yoakum (2-3) at La Vega (2-3)

Breakdown: Block, tackle and take care of the football.

The keys to success are as simple as that for La Vega. The Pirates got back in the win column last week with a 50-0 shutout of Dallas Roosevelt, playing stingy defense and executing their run game to near perfection, even without running back Bryson Roland.

“We’re finally getting healthy,” said head coach Don Hyde. “Anytime you get healthy you’re going to get better. We’re getting some kids back who’ve been out with injury and we’re playing a little better football.”

It’s the last nondistrict contest for both teams. Yoakum started the season with three straight losses before picking up a close win over Calhoun and a dominant one against Gonzales. The Bulldogs count on dual-threat quarterback Ty Gordon, who has a QB rating of 81.3 while totaling 443 passing yards, completing 44 percent of his attempts, while rushing for 204 yards this season on 67 carries.

Kadarius Price and Corey Gomez are his main receiving targets. They have multiple running threats in Donavan Toussaint, Zarion Cuellar, Qyion Williams and TyJuan Garza.

But La Vega isn’t worried about what the Bulldogs can do. The Pirates are going to focus on executing what they can do instead.

“All we’re worried about is getting out there and playing our scheme and operating effectively, making sure we do what we need to do to be successful,” Hyde said.

Troy (1-4, 0-1) at McGregor (1-4, 0-1)

Breakdown: It’s a must-win game for two teams in the same boat.

But even coming off a district-opening loss against top-ranked Franklin, Bulldogs head coach Mike Shields still has his hopes set on leading McGregor to a playoff berth.

“I was proud of our kids, playing all four quarters against them and staying in there and not giving up. We felt good that our offense moved the ball and scored some points. We just wish we could have held them a little bit tighter,” Shields said. “I still think that our goal is to some way get in the playoffs, whether that's, first getting third or fourth — that's just our goal, is to get in the playoff.

"And I think we learned from last week, what it takes to be a physical team. I hope we can carry that forward for the rest of the season.”

McGregor has faced similar schemes to what Troy will bring to Bulldog Stadium, employing a Wing-T offense. Shields noted the Bulldogs will look to halt the Trojans run game and force Troy’s Ethan Sorensen to throw the ball.

“We played Clifton who was Wing-T and we played Franklin who was Slot-T and now Troy is a Wing-T team and I think that helps our defense because we’ve playing it for three weeks” Shields said. “The winning team obviously takes a step forward and still has a chance to at third or fourth spot in there in the district.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs have seen major effort out of junior linebacker Caden Byford, who has totaled 52 solo tackles this season. They’ve also got several disruptors in junior corners Zachary Ainsworth and Anthony Pantoja, who have each snatched a pick and been the cause of some fumbles.

McGregor will rely on its own running game, led by sophomore running back Sebastian Torres, who has totaled 663 yards on 76 carries so far this season. Shields noted that Torres’ impact goes beyond his talent.

“He was voted captain as a sophomore so that tells you what his teammates think about him,” Shields said. “He's one of the hardest working kids we got on the team. He's up here every day in the summer. He is (in) every practice going hard. …Even though he is a little bit smaller in stature, he runs hard and he tries to get every bit, every yard out of every run.”

Hico (2-3, 1-0) at No. 1 Mart (5-0, 1-0)

Breakdown: Just because they’re the favorites on paper doesn’t mean the top-ranked Mart Panthers are planning on taking the foot off the gas. They smacked Meridian last week in a 67-0 shutout to start district play and look to keep focus against Hico.

“I’ve told the kids that you don’t play these games on paper,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman. “We're trying to focus on us and the things that we see on film that we need to get better at. We worked extra hard this week on a few of those things while also working on a game plan to defeat Hico, and so that's kind of how we're approaching it.”

The Panthers have another district title in their crosshairs and Hoffman feels the nondistrict season prepared them well as they continue to work for that goal. Mart’s toughest game thus far has been against Centerville, which was a tough and physical contest.

Hico is coming off a 51-20 district win over Frost after difficult non-district schedule that saw three consecutive losses to Moody, Cross Plains and De Leon.

Moody (3-1, 1-0) at Marlin (1-3, 1-0)

Breakdown: Marlin finally got into the win column last week, coming out victorious in the Battle of the Bulldogs win a 41-0 shutout of Bosqueville to start district play. After a grueling non-district slate on the road, Marlin is set to pull off the homecoming victory.

“We played two schools that were two divisions up from us, and then of course, we played Mart, who’s a state power year in and year out,” said Bulldogs head coach Ruben Torres. “We knew that it was going to be a tough stretch. We got hit with some injuries that we weren't anticipating. But now we're getting healthy. We've got everybody back. I thought two or three games we were very competitive and could have easily won those two.”

Meanwhile, Moody, which turned things around quick after a season-opening loss to Axtell, enters the week after a scrappy win over Valley Mills to start district. First-year head coach Matt Hurst said the Bearcats are moving in the right direction but still have a long way to go.

“It was kind of an ugly game on both sides and kind of gutted it out and found a way to, to win, to hold them off and had a big defensive stand in the game to clinch the win,” Hurst said of his team’s contest against the Eagles. “It's a process and we've got a long ways to go and we're moving in the right direction, but it's a daily working to get better process that we're in. We're a long ways from where we want to be but we are moving in the right direction.”

From Marlin’s view, the Bulldogs are hosting an athletic offense and a defense with a versatile secondary. Bearcats quarterback Ryder Hohhertz is decisive in the pocket and gets rid of the ball quick, totaling 485 passing yards and completing 56 percent of throws so far this season.

WR/LB Cooper Staton poses a versatile threat with 15 receptions and 215 receiving yards on offense and 26 tackles (17 solo), 4 TFLs, a sack and three caused fumbles as well as a recovery.

“Their secondary coverage is probably one of the more complex ones we've seen this year. They do a lot of different things coverage wise that if you're not paying attention, they're going get you into trouble,” Torres said. “We’ve got to take care of take care of the football. We've probably had a little too many penalties that happened before the snap. Whether it's a false start or an offside penalty, we need to clean that stuff up.”

Moody will be looking to execute on every play against a loaded, experienced Marlin team. Seniors Desmond Woodson and Zha’Mauryon Lofton have split time at QB combining for 564 passing yards, completing approximately 64 percent of throws.

Junior Mario Hopwood leads on the ground with 263 yards on 27 carries while Trajon Butler has been the main receiving target, coming down with 202 yards and 13 catches. Defensively sophomore Tyraun Bell has posted 32 tackles, 15 solo, along with 4 TFLs, a sack and a caused fumble.

“We can't take plays off,” Hurst said. “We got to execute at a really high level to be successful.”