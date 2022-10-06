Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

No. 8 Bremond (5-0, 0-0) at No. 5 Chilton (5-0, 0-0)

Breakdown: There will be no messing around in District 13-2A Division II. Chilton and Bremond were picked to finish first and second respectively in the district by Texas Football and they will open league play against each other. To add flavor to an already tasty game, the Tigers and Pirates have run roughshod through their nondistrict schedules.

Bremond, led by dual-threat QB Braylen Wortham, defeated Holland by 11 in mid-September and the Tigers have won all their other games by at least four touchdowns.

Likewise, Chilton claimed a 28-27 victory over Italy and beat everyone else by 21 or more. The Pirates’ biggest flex might have been a 21-0 shutout of Hearne.

Chilton QB Isaiah Redd was a key backup at China Spring last season, helping the Cougars win the 4A Division II state championship. Now a Pirate junior, he has passed for 762 yards and 11 TDs in leading the Chilton offense.

This game could be a preview of December football in Central Texas. Not only could Chilton and Bremond meet again in the playoffs, one of them could face Mart in the state semifinals.

Salado (2-4) at Robinson (3-3)

Breakdown: The Rockets got a much-needed lift with the return of quarterback Jaxsen Ludlow, who came back from an injury to lead Robinson to a 35-28 win over Waxahachie Life last week.

Ludlow has thrown for 1,037 yards and eight touchdowns heading into the District 11-4A Division I opener against Salado.

“We've got a couple of defensive kids back and got our QB back that helped the cause,” said Robinson coach Mike Ludlow. “Jaxsen spent a lot of time studying defenses and protections, and that’s nice to see as a freshman. You could see a big difference in the four games that we’ve had our kids on the field and the two we haven’t had them.”

Ludlow’s passing is complemented by running back Christian Lujan, who has rushed for 741 yards and nine scores. Grayson Martin is one of the top receivers in Central Texas with 35 catches for 524 yards and seven scores.

Salado has dropped its last four games, including a 35-30 setback against Hitchcock last week. However, Luke Law has been a productive quarterback who has passed for 1,435 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 183 yards and a score.

“He’s like 6-6 and 230, and deceptively fast,” Mike Ludlow said. “He’s not one of those little waterbug kids. If you let him get going downfield, his big strides can eat up some ground.”

McGregor (1-5, 0-2) at Lorena (4-2, 1-1)

Breakdown: McGregor is still battling through tragedy following the deaths of five people in the community last week.

“We still have guys taking it hard, but I think they’re getting better every day,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “We try to tell them when you get on the field is a time when you can kind of forget about life for a little bit.”

Following last week’s 27-24 loss to Troy, the Bulldogs turn around and play defending state champion Lorena.

After opening District 11-3A Division I play with a loss to No. 10 Cameron Yoe, the Leopards bounced back with a 40-17 win over Academy.

The Leopards reeled off 34 straight points as Kasen Taylor broke loose for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and Jackson Generals provided good leadership at quarterback.

“Obviously, we wish we would have beaten Cameron because that put us in a hole in district,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “But all you can worry about is improving and getting better each week. I thought our kids on both sides of the ball did a pretty job executing, and I’m excited about the direction we’re heading.”

The Leopards will try to stop Sebastian Torres, who has been the catalyst for McGregor’s offense as he ranks third among Central Texas rushers with 870 yards and 10 touchdowns. Linebacker Caden Byford is the team’s top tackler with 60.

“Sebastian is doing a great job, and our offensive line is a key for us,” Shields said. “Lorena looks as good as last year. They’ve got a completely balanced offense and their defense is solid.”

La Vega (3-3) at Waxahachie Life (2-3)

Breakdown: Following three straight losses to open the season, La Vega has bounced back with a 50-0 win over Dallas Roosevelt and a 42-14 win over Yoakum.

The resurgence is exactly what the Pirates needed as they open District 5-4A Division I play against Waxahachie Life.

Nikzavyer Rice ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Bryson Roland added 93 yards and two scores on the ground in the win over Yoakum.

“Nik is a good running back. He just happens to be playing behind a great running back (Roland),” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “Sometimes that happens, but we have no problem putting him in the game and letting him carry the ball.”

La Vega will have to deal with Waxahachie Life running back Kordell Berry, who has rushed for 1,170 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Marlin (2-3, 2-0) at No. 3 Crawford (5-0, 2-0)

Breakdown: Welcome to the district championship.

The Bulldogs and the Pirates square off in a rematch of last year’s regional final and the victor is likely to finish the season on top of the district.

Crawford may have the advantage as the Pirates will host and are currently undefeated through five games thanks to a staunch defense and consistently steady offense, but head coach Greg Jacobs knows his team can’t let its guard down.

“They’re getting healthy and obviously they’re very talented,” Jacobs said of Marlin. “They had a majority of kids back and so I think with the numbers that they’re getting back healthy and the caliber of athletes they have, they’ll be a big challenge. So, we look for a big ballgame.”

The key for the Pirates will be stopping Marlin’s offense from breaking out into explosive plays, while for the Bulldogs, they’ll have to be successful up front on both sides of the ball.

“I think anytime you're playing a really good team, an undefeated team, like Crawford it starts up front,” said Marlin head coach Ruben Torres. “Our offensive and defensive lines have got to win those matchups. For us offensively, we've got to try to get our guys the ball out in space and use our speed and athleticism to our advantage. And defensively, we've just got to be patient. You know, it's so much assignment football because of the style of offense they run. We can't get lulled to sleep.

"I don't think (their) quarterback (Luke Torbert) gets enough credit, because when they do decide to put the ball in the air, they make a lot of things happen. As much as you want to pay attention and hone in on their run, you could fall into their lap and get passed over the top for a touchdown for them.”

West (4-1, 3-0) at A Plus Academy (1-5, 1-3)

Breakdown: Coming off a fast start in a dominant win over Dallas Life Oak Cliff, the Trojans plan to continue full steam ahead as they hit the road to face A Plus Academy who’s hoping to build off its first win of the season.

“They got a big win last week and so they’re going to have a little bit of confidence,” said West head coach David Woodard. “Defensively, they give you a bunch of different looks and grab the line of scrimmage. Offensively, they try to move the ball around a little bit. So, it’s going to be a week where we’ve got to go out and do exactly what we’re supposed to do and hopefully get another fast start.”

The Trojans are hoping to improve in the air as the season goes on as they continue to rely heavily on their run game. The QB platoon of Zane Meinen and Gus Crain putting up 290 out of West’s 325 passing yards, combining on just 31 attempts with 19 completions. Meinen has taken the bulk of the snaps this season while Jacob Boggs and Ledger Nardell have also been thrown in the mix. For Woodard, having a balance of both passing and rushing is important for the growth of West’s offense.

“With what we do in our offense those two things complement each other,” Woodard said. “We haven’t been as good in the passing game as we wanted to be in the past and so I think if we can get better at that, I think it opens up our run game more and can make us better offensively.”

Red Oak (4-1, 2-1) at Waco High (1-5, 0-4)

Breakdown: Waco High hopes to pull off its first district win of the year but will be challenged by a skilled Red Oak team. The Lions’ offensive struggles continued in a 24-6 loss to Killeen Ellison with a series of turnovers as well as another QB injury, as BJ Whitaker got hurt on the sideline in the second half, according to head coach Linden Heldt.

“He got hurt in the sideline, so we lost him in the third quarter, or in the second half of that game, and that contributed to some of our offensive struggles,” Heldt said. “Offensively, we had way too many turnovers. We had six turnovers and obviously that is killer from an offensive standpoint. But, defensively, I was encouraged. That was, I could argue, our best defensive output of the season, or second-best outside of (Fort Worth) Southwest.”

Waco High will be taking on a Red Oak team that is dominating up front and with a lot of athleticism at the skill positions. The Hawks have weapons on ground and in the air in senior running backs Moses Martindale and senior wide receiver Warren Roberson, while senior QB Jaylon Robinson proves to be a dual threat, posting 978 passing yards and 334 rushing.

“They have a lot of speed. So they're going to stress you just because of the talent and speed at those positions,” Heldt said. “We've got to hold on to the ball and manage the clock a little bit better offensively. And then we've got to be able to have a few explosive plays offensively as well to take advantage of some of the things that we see in on tape that we feel like are positives for us. Defensively, we've got to be able to contain their speed.”

Temple (4-2, 2-0) at Midway (1-5, 1-1)

Breakdown: Midway hung with Harker Heights last week, but a late 100-plus yard interception return sealed the Panthers’ 24-13 loss. Naturally, ball security has been a point of emphasis for the Panthers this week as Temple comes bounding into Panther Stadium.

Unfortunately for Midway, it will have to try to vanquish the Wildcats without its star playmaker Junior Thornton, who suffered a collarbone injury in the game against the Knights.

“Anytime that happens, first and foremost you think about the kid. That’s the hardest part,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “He gave us a breath of fresh air. Unfortunately that’s part of the game, but we talk about how you’re going to face adversity and 90 percent of it is how you handle it. It’s next man up.”

Senior Reid Tedford (520 passing yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs) will shift back to the starting quarterback spot in Thornton’s absence. Anderson said that Tedford has turned in a great week of practice and is approaching his return to the starting lineup with confidence.

Even if the dynamic Thornton were healthy, Temple would pose a challenge. The Wildcats are loaded with talent, including Baylor-bound linebacker Taurean York, the two-time District 12-6A Defensive MVP, and receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a highly sought-after recruit who ranks second in Central Texas with 578 receiving yards and five TDs.

“Temple is Temple,” Anderson said. “They’ve got Division I kids on both sides of the ball. They’ve played a tough schedule, they haven’t played any weak sisters, so they’re battle-tested and they’re not going to flinch at anything they see Friday. … It should come down to the fourth quarter, and who takes care of the ball.”

The Temple-Midway rivalry dates back to only 2012, but the Panthers are 6-0 all-time in the series.

Fairfield (2-4, 1-1) at Mexia (1-5, 1-1)

Streaming: SHN Sports on YouTube

Breakdown: It ranks among the best rivalries in Central Texas: Blackcats-Eagles. The two longtime combatants reunite again Friday, this time in a key district clash in 8-3A Div. I.

Mexia rebounded from a down-to-the-wire loss to Groesbeck with a 28-21 victory over Kemp, so Aaron Nowell’s Blackcats are making forward progress. They’re led in the backfield by RB Jacques Cooper, who went for 243 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. Fairfield’s secondary will also need to keep an eye on WR Tej Bryant, who gathered 153 receiving yards and a pair of TDs last time out.

Fairfield took it on the chin against district-leading Malakoff last week, but the Eagles possess a potent passing attack led by Cameron Cockrell. He leads Central Texas with 1,430 passing yards to go with 12 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions.

Last year, Fairfield claimed a 23-15 win over Mexia in a nondistrict duel. The 8-3A implications should only add to the intensity of the rivalry.

Moody (3-2, 1-1) at Bosqueville (2-3, 1-1)

Breakdown: After two weeks of district play in 8-2A Div. I, two teams are 2-0, two are 0-2 and the other four are logjammed at 1-1. That’ll obviously change this week, as the winner of this game will take an important step in the chase for the playoffs.

The Bearcats have made some nice strides under the leadership of first-year head coach Matt Hurst. QB Ryder Hohhertz is capable of making plays with either his arm or his legs (948 yards of total offense), and he has a couple of reliable targets in the brother tag team of Cooper and Tucker Staton. Defensively, sophomore LB Ryder Casqueria has displayed fine acumen as an underclassman, averaging more than 12 tackles per game.

Bosqueville looked strong in last week’s 49-7 win over Bruceville-Eddy. Quarterback Newt Schornack must have Justin Moore saved in his favorite phone contacts, because he’s able to speed dial his receiver with great success. The Bulldog defense showed some hard hitting in the win over the Eagles, led by linebacker Easton Hill, who made 16 stops and forced three fumbles.

This will mark the first Moody-Bosqueville meeting in football since the 2019 season, when the current seniors were freshmen. The Bulldogs won that game, 68-38.

No. 1 Abbott (6-0) at Aquilla (4-2)

Breakdown: What a way to start district play, right? It’s hard to beat a rivalry clash between two teams who are as familiar to one another as fingers on the same hand.

Terry Crawford’s Panthers ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A Div. I two weeks ago, and they continue to live up to that standard. Sophomore Riley Sustala has taken off as one of the area’s most prolific six-man playmakers, and leads the Panthers with 816 rushing yards and 18 touchdown runs to go with four interceptions on defense. Joey Pavelka has found the end zone on five of his seven catches this year.

Aquilla should roll into this one with no shortage of downhill momentum. The Cougars put up 98 points last week in a win over Bynum. That’s not a bad way to (A) celebrate homecoming, which Aquilla did in the win, or (B) close out the nondistrict portion of its schedule. Hagen Williams is a versatile two-way playmaker who will fuel the Cougars’ chances of springing the upset.

Alvarado (3-3, 0-0) at No. 2 China Spring (5-1, 0-0)

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter

Breakdown: China Spring has played and succeeded against an ideal schedule to get the Cougars ready for a tough District 5-4A Division I. That part of the season arrives on Friday as China Spring hosts Alvarado.

The Cougars-versus-Indians matchup is easy to overlook with China Spring set to play La Vega and No. 1 Stephenville in the next two ball games. But the Cougars have to be aware that Alvarado opened the season with a quality win against Springtown and the Indians have been in close games just about every Friday. Last week, Alvarado fell in three overtimes against Burkburnett.

China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum made a strong impression through the first half of the season as he passed for 1,292 yards and 11 touchdowns. Almost half of those passing yards are a result of connections with Tre Hafford, who leads Central Texas with 39 receptions for 640 yards. But McCollum can spread it around and Friday might be a good night to do that.

Alvarado QB Cardea Collier is a good dual-threat player with more than 1,000 passing yards and 285 on the ground so far this season. He has actually thrown more TD passes than McCollum with 13.